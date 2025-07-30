SYNDICATED LOAN AWARDS
The only awards dedicated to loans, leveraged finance and private debt across Europe, the Middle East and Africa
Winners decided by the market
For over two decades, the Syndicated Loan Awards have been celebrating the industry's leading deals and institutions.
Uniquely, the winners are decided by the market. Market participants are invited to vote for the standout loan and private debt deals of 2025, as well as the most impressive institutions through an online poll.
The awards ceremony brings together over 150 senior professionals from all corners of the industry to network and celebrate success. The winners are revealed live at the awards ceremony, and the following day on GlobalCapital's website.
The winners and nominees in the Syndicated Loan awards are selected by market participants, via an online poll.
The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private debt providers, private equity houses and service providers are all invited to vote for the best loan and private debt deals, and the most impressive market participants during the review period, which runs from November 16, 2024 to November 15, 2025.
Based on these results of the poll, GlobalCapital will compile a list of nominees. This will be published online and in the Review of the Year 2024 and Outlook 2025 in mid-December. Winners are also chosen via the same poll, and will be revealed live during the awards ceremony.
Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full awards guidelines and rules.
Market participants are invited to make up to three nominations in each awards category. In the deal awards, we encourage you to select not just the largest deals of the year, but those that were genuinely the most impressive. This might be because they were the most inventively structured, successfully syndicated, bullishly underwritten, challenging to execute or important in their outcome. In the awards for institutions, you should consider factors such as those that have been dominant in volume, the most innovative, best at serving clients or have done most to benefit the market as a whole.
Before you start voting, please read the rules of the poll carefully.
- Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.
- One vote. Each institution is allowed one vote in each category. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories.
- No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution or an affiliate. In the Awards for deals you may not vote for deals of which your organisation or an affiliate is the borrower. It is permitted to vote for deals your organisation has arranged or bookrun. Investors may only vote for deals they have invested in if there were at least three investors.
- Eligibility to win. You need not vote in every category. But in the best bank categories, a bank is only eligible to win an Award if it has voted in that category.
- Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may share the survey and encourage market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.
The categories for the 2025 GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan Awards have been carefully selected to reflect the latest industry trends, changes and key growth areas.
Please note the awards period runs from November 16, 2024 to November 15, 2025.
Deal of the Year
Leveraged Loan of the Year
M&A Loan of the Year
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
Renewables Loan of the Year
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
French Deal of the Year
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Italian Deal of the Year
Iberian Deal of the Year
Benelux Deal of the Year
Nordic Deal of the Year
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Turkish Deal of the Year
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
African Deal of the Year
Asia-Pacific Deal of the Year
Western European Investment Grade Sustainability- Linked Loan of the Year
Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA
Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG
Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG
Best Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans
Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Mid-Market Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Schuldschein of the Year
International Schuldschein of the Year
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
Best Arranger of International Schuldschein
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
US Private Placement of the Year
US Private Placement Agent of the Year
Euro Private Placement of the Year
Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
Best Debt Restructuring Adviser
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
Best Law Firm for Private Debt
Loan House of the Year
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Best Secondary Loans House
Best Bank in Real Estate Finance
Best Bank in Fund Finance
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
Best Arranger of French Loans
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
Best Arranger of African Loans
Best Arranger of Asia-Pacific Loans
Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Syndications
Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Agency and Back Office
Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans
Best Direct Lending Firm
Best Real Estate Direct Lender
Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
Best Distressed Loan Investor
Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the 2024 GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan Awards by voting.
The 2024 winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the industry forward.
Deal of the Year
SwissCom
€8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia
Leveraged Loan of the Year
Belron
$8.23bn-equivalent October 2024 for refinancing and shareholder distribution
M&A Loan of the Year
FiberCop and NetCo
€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
Akbank
$753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
FiberCop and NetCo
€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco
Renewables Loan of the Year
H2 Green Steel
€4.15bn April 2024 financing for Boden green hydrogen and steel mill in Sweden
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
EP Corporate Group
£2.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of International Distribution Services
French Deal of the Year
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
€10bn March 2024 refinancing
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Swisscom
€8.1bn April 2024 for acquisition of Vodafone Italia
Italian Deal of the Year
FiberCop and NetCo
€6.72bn June 2024 for their acquisition by investors led by KKR through Optics Bidco
Iberian Deal of the Year
Vodafone Spain
€4.7bn May 2024 for its acquisition by Zegona Communications
Benelux Deal of the Year
SES
€3bn April 2024 for its acquisition of Intelsat
Nordic Deal of the Year
Novo Nordisk
€5.85bn August 2024 for acquisition of three factories from Catalent
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Akbank
$753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance
Turkish Deal of the Year
Akbank
$753m-equivalent October 2024 to refinance 2023 facility and for trade finance
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
Public Investment Fund
$15bn July 2024 for general purposes and to refinance 2021 facility
African Deal of the Year
Bank of Industry
€1.425bn August 2024 to refinance €1bn facility from 2022
Loan House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
J.P. Morgan
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
J.P. Morgan
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
BNP Paribas
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Santander
Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans
ING
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Crédit Agricole
Best Secondary Loans House
J.P. Morgan
Best Bank in Real Estate Finance
Natixis
Best Bank in Fund Finance
Llyods Bank
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
BNP Paribas
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
UniCredit
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
First Abu Dhabi Bank
Best Arranger of African Loans
Standard Chartered
Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans
Standard Chartered
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
Barclays
Best Arranger of French Loans
BNP Paribas
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
UniCredit
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
UniCredit
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
Santander
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
ING
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
SEB
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
Emirates NBD
Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
RWE
€5bn July 2024 sustainability-linked RCF to refinance 2023 facility
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe
ING
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA
Standard Chartered
Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending
BNP Paribas
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-linked Loans
CVC
Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG
EQT
Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG
A&O Shearman
Schuldschein of the Year
Messer
€950m July 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries from CVC
International Schuldschein of the Year
Sofidel
€540m July 2024
US Private Placement of the Year
Messer
$1.1bn March 2024 to refinance bridge for acquisition of Messer Industries shares from CVC
Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Adevinta
€4.5bn November 2023 for take-private acquisition by Blackstone, Permira, General Atlantic and TCV
Best Arranger of Schuldschein
LBBW
Best Arranger of International Schuldschein
UniCredit
US Private Placement Agent of the Year
BNP Paribas
Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements
BNP Paribas
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
White & Case
Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans
Barings
Best Direct Lending Firm
Ares
Best Real Estate Direct Lender
PIMCO
Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance
MUFG
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
Clearlake Credit (formerly MV Credit)
Best Distressed Loan Investor
Triton
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
EY
Best Debt Restructuring Adviser
Houlihan Lokey
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
A&O Shearman
Best Law Firm for Private Debt
Greenberg Traurig
Technology Provider of the Year
Debtdomain
Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the market.
We offer tailored sponsorship opportunities designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.
Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.
Awards Ceremony on March 6 │London
Our awards ceremony will bring together senior professionals from across the EMEA loan market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.
The awards ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and raise a glass to the winners.
We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige for your organisation.
Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.
Awards enquiries
Ekta Kharat, Awards and Market Intelligence Research Analyst