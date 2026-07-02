GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2026: shortlist revealed and voting open!

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Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2026: shortlist revealed and voting open!

GlobalCapital
July 02, 2026 12:52 pm
Covered Bond Awards Shortlist (2).png

Cast your vote now to decide this year's covered bond award winners and express your views in our new market survey

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the nominees and to open voting for this year’s Covered Bond Awards.

The nominees and eventual winners of the Awards are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals, institutions and individuals that have stood out and made an impact in the period from June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026.

The first stage of the process - the call for nominations - closed in mid-June.

Based on these nominations, shortlists were drawn up in each category. You can find the full shortlist below.

As ever, this was a competitive process, and our congratulations go to all of this year’s nominees.

These shortlists are now open to a market vote to choose the winners. The poll will be open until midnight UK time on July 20, 2026.

VOTE NOW

KEY DATES

Shortlist published and voting opens: July 2 , 2026

Voting closes: July 20, 2026

Winners announced: September 24, 2026

This year, we have introduced a number of new issuer, bank and service provider awards designed to reflect the evolution of the covered bond market. These include Best Deal Longer Than 10 Years, Best Niche Currency Deal, Best Issuer Outside of the EEA, Best Bank for Secondary Trading, and Best Hedge Fund. A full list of categories can be found below.

This year, we are also launching a market sentiment survey, details of which can be found below.

The voting in the poll and the survey is open for anyone active in the covered bond market to put forward themselves, their colleagues, their clients or their peers to be shortlisted.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Katherine Tapper.

AWARDS PROCESS

The vast majority of the Covered Bond Award winners are decided through a vote, in which market participants are invited to have their say on who has most impressed them during the review period. The only exception is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is decided by the editorial team. Our full research methodology is available here.

Voting should reflect firm and deal activity between June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026.

Please read the following instructions carefully to ensure that your votes are counted accurately.

The Rules

  • One vote per institution

  • The asset management, treasury and investment banking divisions within the same group can vote respectively as investor, issuer and lead manager, provided they meet the eligibility requirements listed below

  • Banks within a single network will be considered a single institution

  • Block voting, for one institution across all categories it has been nominated in, is not permitted

  • Voting for your own institution is not permitted

Who can vote?

  • Anyone active in the covered bond market is invited to vote

  • Lead managers must have syndicated at least one publicly distributed benchmark covered bond between June 2025 and June 2026.

  • Issuers will have launched at least one publicly placed transaction of €250m or more in the past 18 months

  • Investors will have bought covered bonds between June 2025 and June 2026, with the more active getting a larger weighting

VOTE NOW

The winning deals and organisations will be announced at a gala dinner at NH Collection Sevilla, Seville, on September 24.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Katherine Tapper.

SPECIAL FEATURE

This year we are also launching a special market sentiment survey, where GlobalCapital is asking participants 10 brief questions on the outlook for the covered bond market heading into 2027.

Survey participants will receive early access to the findings ahead of their unveiling at the awards dinner in Seville as a thank you.

To participate in the Market Sentiment Survey, please navigate to the final section of the poll and complete the survey questions there.

Shortlists

shortlist

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year
    • Caffil €1bn 3.375% January 2036
    • ANZ $2.25bn 4.05% February 2031
    • Deutsche Kreditbank €1bn 3.5% February 2041
    • Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032
    • Banco Santander €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036
    • Lloyds Bank €1.5bn 3% May 2029 and €500m 3.25% May 2033
    Most Innovative Deal
    • LBBW €500m 2.75% March 2034 public sector
    • Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage
    • Aareal Bank €625m 3.25% May 2032 green mortgage Pfandbrief
    • Nordea Mortgage Bank €1bn 2.875% April 2029 EuGB mortgage
    Best ESG Deal
    • BPCE SFH €1.5bn January 2033 EuGB mortgage
    • Caffil €750m 3.625% May 2036 green public sector
    • Aareal Bank €625m 3.25% May 2032 green mortgage Pfandbrief
    • Nordea Mortgage Bank €1bn 2.875% April 2029 EuGB mortgage
    Best Debut or Returning Deal
    • Bank Leumi €750m 3.197% January 2031 structured mortgage
    • Bawag $700m 4.508%% May 2029 mortgage
    • Česká spořitelna €500m 3.224% May 2031 mortgage
    • Principality Building Society £500m January 2031 floating rate mortgage
    Best Deal Longer Than 10 years
    • Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall €500m 3.25% January 2038 mortgage Pfandbrief
    • Bawag €500m 3.375% January 2038 mortgage covered bond
    • Deutsche Kreditbank €1bn 3.5% February 2041 public sector
    Best Sterling Deal
    • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce £1.25bn September 2028 floating rate mortgage
    • Lloyds Bank £1.5bn March 2029 floating rate mortgage
    • National Australia Bank £1.5bn November 2030 floating rate mortgage
    • Nationwide £750m floating July 2029 and £1bn 4.25% December 2032 mortgage
    • Toronto-Dominion Bank £1.25bn January 2031 floating rate mortgage
    Best Dollar Deal
    • ANZ $2.25bn 4.05% February 2031 mortgage
    • Bawag $700m 4.508%% May 2029 mortgage
    • DNB Boligkreditt $750m 4.25% April 2031 mortgage
    • Nationwide Building Society $1.5bn 3.996% April 2029
    Best Euro Deal
    • Caffil €1bn 3.375% January 2036 public sector
    • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce €1.25bn 2.75% April 2031 mortgage
    • Banco Santander €1.5bn 2.625% February 2031 and €1bn 3% February 2036 mortgage
    • Lloyds Bank €1.5bn 3% May 2029 and €500m 3.25% May 2033 mortgage
    Best Sub-Benchmark Deal
    • Arion Banki €300m 2.75% February 2031 mortgage
    • Bank of Nova Scotia $300m March 2033 floating rate mortgage
    • The Mortgage Society of Finland €300m 2.625% February 2030 mortgage
    • Landesbank Saar €250m 3.5% May 2036 public sector
    Best Niche Currency Deal
    • Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec Sfr335m 0.615% June 2032 mortgage
    • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sfr325m 0.63% January 2031 mortgage
    • Kiwibank Sfr170m 0.6624% October 2029 and Sfr105m 0.8175% April 2032 mortgage
    • Compagnie de Financement Foncier Sfr150m 0.885% March 2036
    • Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sfr110m 1.01% June 2036 and Sfr135m 1.25% June 2041 mortgage

  • Issuer Awards

    Issuer of the Year
    Banco Santander
    BPCE
    Caffil
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
    Nationwide Building Society
    Best ESG Issuer
    BPCE
    Caffil
    DZ Hyp
    Korea Housing Finance Corp
    Nordea Mortgage Bank
    Best European Economic Area (EEA) Issuer
    Banco Santander
    BPCE
    Caffil
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    DNB Boligkreditt
    Nordea
    Best Issuer outside of EEA
    Bank of Montreal
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
    National Australia Bank
    Nationwide Building Society
    Toronto-Dominion Bank
    Best Versatile Issuer
    BPCE
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
    DNB Boligkreditt
    Nationwide Building Society
    Toronto-Dominion Bank
    Most Innovative Funding Team
    Banco Santander
    BPCE
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    LBBW
    Nationwide Building Society

  • Lead Manager Awards

    Covered Bond House of the Year
    Commerzbank
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Erste Group
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Coming Force in Covered Bonds
    BMO Capital Markets
    Danske Bank
    Helaba
    Santander
    BBVA
    Best Euro Lead Manager
    DZ Bank
    Erste Group
    ING
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Dollar Lead Manager
    BMO Capital Markets
    HSBC
    RBC Capital Markets
    TD Securities
    Best Sterling Lead Manager
    Barclays
    BMO Capital Markets
    HSBC
    Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets
    Nomura
    Best Non-core Currency Lead Manager
    Commerzbank
    Danske Bank
    Deutsche Bank
    Nomura
    UBS
    Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager
    Danske Bank
    DekaBank
    DZ Bank
    Erste Group
    Helaba
    NordLB
    Best Covered Bond Research
    ABN Amro
    Barclays
    Commerzbank
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    NordLB
    Best Liquidity Provider
    Helaba
    JP Morgan
    Natixis
    Santander
    UBS
    Best Bank for Distribution
    Danske Bank
    DZ Bank
    Erste Group
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
    Barclays
    Deutsche Bank
    ING
    Natixis
    Rabobank
    Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
    DekaBank
    DZ Bank
    Santander
    Best Bank for ESG Issuers
    Crédit Agricole
    DZ
    ING
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
    Barclays
    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Erste Group
    Helaba
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Bank for Secondary Trading
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Erste Group
    Helaba
    Best Bank for Origination
    Erste Group
    Natixis
    Santander
    DZ Bank
    LBBW
    Best Bank for Derivatives Solutions
    BMO Capital Markets
    BNP Paribas
    Commerzbank
    JP Morgan
    Natixis

  • Platform Service Providers

    Investor of the Year
    Commerzbank Treasury
    Danske Bank Asset Management
    Mint Tower Capital
    Nordea Investment Management
    Norges Bank Investment Management
    Best Rating Agency
    Fitch Ratings
    Moody’s Ratings
    S&P Global Ratings
    Scope Ratings
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider
    ISS ESG
    Moody’s Ratings
    Sustainalytics
    Best Law Firm for Covered Bonds
    A&O Shearman
    Hogan Lovells
    Linklaters
    Mayer Brown
    Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds
    IPREO
    Origin Markets
    PrimaryNexus
    Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds
    Bloomberg
    MarketAxess
    Tradeweb
    Best Investor in Euro Deals
    Central Bank of Slovakia
    Commerzbank Treasury
    Mint Tower Capital
    Nordea Investment Management
    Norges Bank Investment Management
    Best Investor in Non-Euro Deals
    Asian Development Bank
    Barclays Treasury
    Nationwide Treasury
    Hedge Fund of the Year
    Brevan Howard
    ExodusPoint
    Garda Capital Partners
    Point 72
    Tudor Capital

  • Individual Awards

    Covered Bonds Investment Bank Rising Star
    Hemang Hirani, Barclays
    Hendrik Enzesberger, Helaba
    James Haley, ABN Amro
    Katharina Zehenthofer, Raiffeisen Bank International
    Lukas Schuster, Helaba
    Madelaine Lapworth, Santander CIB
    Mathilde Lopez, Natixis
    Covered Bonds Funding Official Rising Star
    Jasmine Phillips, Lloyds Bank
    Jil Janssen, LBBW
    Matthias Kiss, Bawag
    Patricia Domecq, Abanca
    Quentin Lentengre, Crédit Agricole CIB
    Thomas Mather, Nationwide
    Best Syndicate Banker
    Alberto Maria Villa, UniCredit
    Alexandre Trulli, Natixis
    Bertrand Tamarelle, Natixis
    Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste Group
    Shanx Tandon, BMO Capital Markets
    Best Origination Banker
    Christian Haller, Crédit Agricole CIB
    Kai Ebeling, DZ Bank
    Karin Heydorn, Danske Bank
    Maria Choukchina, Natixis
    Maxim Börsig, Erste Group
    Romain Beillard, Crédit Agricole CIB
    Best Funding Official
    Cedric Perrier, Groupe BPCE
    Colin Elion, Toronto-Dominion
    Igor Nicolaes, ING
    Marc Nocart, CRH
    Silvana Borgatti, Banco Santander
    Thor Tellefsen, DNB
    Lifetime Achievement Award
    We welcome informal recommendations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital. If you wish to make a nomination, please contact Ekta Kharat ekta.kharat@derivia.com

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