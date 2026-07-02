GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2026: shortlist revealed and voting open!

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the nominees and to open voting for this year’s Covered Bond Awards.

The nominees and eventual winners of the Awards are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals, institutions and individuals that have stood out and made an impact in the period from June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026.

The first stage of the process - the call for nominations - closed in mid-June.

Based on these nominations, shortlists were drawn up in each category. You can find the full shortlist below.

As ever, this was a competitive process, and our congratulations go to all of this year’s nominees.

These shortlists are now open to a market vote to choose the winners. The poll will be open until midnight UK time on July 20, 2026.

KEY DATES

Shortlist published and voting opens: July 2 , 2026

Voting closes: July 20, 2026

Winners announced: September 24, 2026

This year, we have introduced a number of new issuer, bank and service provider awards designed to reflect the evolution of the covered bond market. These include Best Deal Longer Than 10 Years, Best Niche Currency Deal, Best Issuer Outside of the EEA, Best Bank for Secondary Trading, and Best Hedge Fund. A full list of categories can be found below.

This year, we are also launching a market sentiment survey, details of which can be found below.

The voting in the poll and the survey is open for anyone active in the covered bond market to put forward themselves, their colleagues, their clients or their peers to be shortlisted.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Katherine Tapper.

AWARDS PROCESS

The vast majority of the Covered Bond Award winners are decided through a vote, in which market participants are invited to have their say on who has most impressed them during the review period. The only exception is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is decided by the editorial team. Our full research methodology is available here.

Voting should reflect firm and deal activity between June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026.

Please read the following instructions carefully to ensure that your votes are counted accurately.

The Rules

One vote per institution

The asset management, treasury and investment banking divisions within the same group can vote respectively as investor, issuer and lead manager, provided they meet the eligibility requirements listed below

Banks within a single network will be considered a single institution

Block voting, for one institution across all categories it has been nominated in, is not permitted

Voting for your own institution is not permitted

Who can vote?

Anyone active in the covered bond market is invited to vote

Lead managers must have syndicated at least one publicly distributed benchmark covered bond between June 2025 and June 2026.

Issuers will have launched at least one publicly placed transaction of €250m or more in the past 18 months

Investors will have bought covered bonds between June 2025 and June 2026, with the more active getting a larger weighting

The winning deals and organisations will be announced at a gala dinner at NH Collection Sevilla, Seville, on September 24.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Katherine Tapper.

SPECIAL FEATURE

This year we are also launching a special market sentiment survey, where GlobalCapital is asking participants 10 brief questions on the outlook for the covered bond market heading into 2027.

Survey participants will receive early access to the findings ahead of their unveiling at the awards dinner in Seville as a thank you.

To participate in the Market Sentiment Survey, please navigate to the final section of the poll and complete the survey questions there.

Shortlists