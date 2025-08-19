MTN AWARDS
The only comprehensive awards dedicated to the Medium Term Note market
Winners voted by the market
New this year, we have launched the only extensive MTN Awards in the market. Leveraging GlobalCapital's long-established editorial legacy in the debt capital markets and the recent launch of its MTN Monitor — the market's only dedicated database of MTN issuance — these awards recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across the MTN market.
The winners are decided by the market. Market participants are invited to vote for standout issuers, arrangers and lead managers through an online poll, while the most impressive deal categories are open to pitching.
The awards ceremony will bring together leading players from across the MTN market to network and celebrate success. The winners are revealed live at the ceremony, and the following day on GlobalCapital's website.
Winners and nominees for the MTN Awards are voted on by market participants via an online poll, with the exception of the Deal Awards, where winners are determined through a pitching process.
The principle of the process is that market participants vote for the best institutions and deals during the review period, which runs from September 17, 2024 to September 16, 2025.
Winners in all award categories, except for the Deal awards, are chosen via the same poll and will be revealed live at the awards ceremony. Deal category winners however, are carefully selected by GlobalCapital's editorial team based on the pitches from market participants.
A full explanation of each stage of the process is below.
Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full award guidelines and rules.
-
Market participants are invited to cast their votes for the standout players in each awards category. We are not only looking to commend the biggest players, but also those than have shown outstanding market acumen, intelligence and innovation. This is your chance to choose the leading institutions and deals in the MTN market.
Before you start voting, please read the rules of the poll carefully.
- Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.
- One vote. Each institution is allowed one vote in each category. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories.
- No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution or an affiliate. In the Awards for deals you may not vote for deals of which your organisation or an affiliate is the borrower. It is permitted to vote for deals your organisation has arranged or bookrun. Investors may only vote for deals they have invested in if there were at least three investors.
- Eligibility to win. You need not vote in every category. But in the best bank categories, a bank is only eligible to win an Award if it has voted in that category.
- Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may share the survey and encourage market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.
-
For organisations included on the shortlist for deal categories, we invite market participants to pitch to GlobalCapital to tell us why they deserve to win the category.
Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The Awards cover the period from September 17, 2024 to September 16, 2025.
Judging criteria:
When evaluating nominations and pitches, judges will be looking for examples of:
- Innovation, growth, and efforts to improve the MTN market.
- Outstanding client service.
- Clear evidence of how your organisation has differentiated itself from competitors through performance, strategy and product offering.
- Efforts to future-proof the business, for example in areas such as technology, regulation and ESG.
The categories for the 2025 GlobalCapital MTN Awards have been carefully selected to reflect the latest trends, changes and key growth areas in the industry. The winners of the majority of our awards categories are voted by the market, with the exception of the Deal Awards and Editor's Choice Awards where the winners are decided through a pitching process.
Please note the awards period covers between September 17, 2024 and September 16, 2025.
-
Overall SSA Issuer of the Year
Supranational Issuer
Agency Issuer
Sub-sovereign Issuer of the Year
Overall FIG MTN Issuer of the Year
FIG Senior Issuer of the Year
FIG Subordinated Issuer of the Year
Covered Issuer of the Year
Corporate Issuer of the Year
EM – CEE Issuer of the Year
EM – Middle East Issuer of the Year
EM – Africa Issuer of the Year
Nordic Issuer of the Year
Asia-Pacific Issuer of the Year
Breakthrough Issuer of the Year
Most Innovative Issuer of the Year
Best Issuer for ESG-linked MTNs
CP Issuer of the Year
-
MTN Bank of the Year
Europe MTN Bank of the Year
Middle East MTN Bank of the Year
Asia MTN Bank of the Year
Best Bank for SSA MTNs
Best Bank of FIG MTNs
Best Bank for Corporate MTNs
Third Party Swap Provider of the Year
Niche Currencies Bank of the Year
Frontier Currencies Bank of the Year
Callable dollar Bank of the Year
Callable euro Bank of the Year
Best Bank for CMS-linked MTNs
Best Bank for Inflation-linked MTNs
Most Innovative Bank of the Year
Best Bank for Introducing New Investors
Best Bank for ESG-linked MTNs
Best Bank for CDs
Best Bank for Programme Advisory
CP Bank of the Year
Rising Force MTN Bank of the Year
-
Best MTN Banker
Best MTN Structurer
Best MTN Funding Official
Most Impressive Banker Rising Star
Most Impressive Issuer Rising Star
MTN Thought Leadership Award
MTN Advocate of the Year
Outstanding Contribution to the MTN market
-
Fintech Provider/Platform of the Year
Law Firm of the Year Innovation of the Year
Trustee/paying agent of the Year
Best ESG Investor
Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the MTN market.
We offer tailored sponsorship packages designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.
Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.
Awards ceremony will take place in early 2026, in London
The MTN Awards ceremony will bring together senior professionals from across all corners of the market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.
The ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and to raise a glass to this year's winners.
We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.
Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.
GlobalCapital 's MTN Monitor is a new, specialised database designed to bring transparency to the medium term note market, offering validated deal data and analytics, complemented by GlobalCapital's news and insights providing colour and context to the data.
MTN Monitor covers third party issuance in SSA, FIG, emerging markets, covered and corporate bonds.
GlobalCapital's unique and independent position in the market enables us to receive, collate, validate, and make available a powerful database of MTN issuance information.