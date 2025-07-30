US SECURITIZATION AWARDS
The only awards for US structured finance
Winners voted by the market
The US Securitization Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding deals, institutions and market participants in US structured finance.
Uniquely, the winners are decided by the market through a two-stage process. Market participants are invited to nominate deals, institutions and people for inclusion the shortlist. Nominations based on firm and deal activity during the 2025 calendar year. The shortlist is then opened to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.
The awards ceremony brings together over 250 senior professionals from around the industry to network and celebrate. The winners are revealed live at the awards ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.
Market participants are invited to vote for the standout deals of 2025, as well as the most impressive institutions during the awards period, which runs from November 16, 2024, to November 15, 2025.
Based on these votes, GlobalCapital will compile the shortlists and the winners will be revealed live during the awards ceremony.
Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full awards guidelines and rules.
-
Nominations guidelines:
- The nominations round is open to all market participants. You are invited to put forward yourself, your colleagues, clients, and peers.
- We strongly encourage you to nominate outside of your organisation, however, you can nominate your own deals and teams. You have two choices in each category, so if you are nominating your own organisation or deal, please also nominate a peer as a second choice.
- Nominations should reflect firm and deal activity during the 2025 calendar year.
- When making your nominations, you should consider the organisations that have been involved in the most innovative or challenging transaction. Assess the quality of their execution and structuring; as well as their investment, growth, and progression in the business. Additionally, consider those who have stood out for the breadth and depth of their securitization franchises. Additionally, deal nominations should take into account factors such as innovation, timing, reading of the market and investor reach.
- You are welcome to share the survey link with your network, however please refrain from 'block voting', where every response form is identical.
Submissions guidelines:
- If you are nominating your own organisation or deal, you are invited to submit a short submission to support your nomination. This should be a maximum of one side of A4, highlighting key accomplishments during the research period in relation to the awards category. This may include standout deal work, innovations or improvements in your product or service offering, examples of growth, and work support to clients in unusual or demanding circumstances.
- The submission should clearly show how your organisation has stood out from competitors.
- You may upload a single submission covering multiple categories or provide a separate submission for each relevant awards category in the survey.
- All submissions will be treated as confidential and used solely for awards purposes.
- The survey will be the primary method for choosing nominees, but we will also review the submissions as a whole to compile a representative and credible shortlist for each category. Our awards research team may contact you with a brief call to follow up on your submission.
-
Pitching guidelines:
In addition to the polled awards, we have three awards that are pitched. These are:
- Overall Bank of the Year
- Private Securitization of the Year
- Overall Deal of the Year
- Pitches will be held with the GlobalCapital editorial team between October and January. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards.
- These pitches offer institutions an opportunity to present a comprehensive case for recognition.
- These pitches will mostly be on the record, and we will use the information gathered during the process to support our decisions in the final write-up. However, we are open to taking parts of the discussion off the record if you would like to highlight situations that showcase your institution’s capabilities but have not been made public. Our ultimate goal is for you to feel free to present a comprehensive case for your institution, covering both public and private aspects of securitization, without worrying that any confidential information will be shared beyond GlobalCapital’s editorial team.
Award criteria:
Overall Bank of the Year
- This award will be given to a bank that has shown impressive breadth and depth in its securitization franchise. Criteria includes:
- Leadership in innovative or complex transactions.
- Quality of execution and structuring.
- Leadership in innovative or complex transactions.
Private Securitization of the Year and Overall Deal of the Year
- These Awards recognise innovative and challenging transactions that have significantly impacted the market. Considerations include:
- New deal structures
- Transactions that comply with new regulatory frameworks
- First-of-their-kind deals or transactions that adapt existing technology for new markets or asset classes.
- GlobalCapital will evaluate both the difficulty and intricacy of the innovation, as well as its potential market impact. Additionally, the sophistication and intricacy of the work, the significance of the innovation, and the contextual challenges faced during execution will be assessed.
Other Awards:
- In addition to these polled and pitched Awards, there are other Awards that recognise individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the market over their careers.
- Past recipients include Ian Bell (PCS), Laura Coady (Jefferies), and Richard Hopkin (AFME).
- This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital editorial team. However, informal suggestions are welcome — please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards if you would like to make a recommendation.
-
Based on the nominations gathered in the poll, GlobalCapital will compile a shortlist for each award category. Market participants are invited to vote to choose the winners.
Voting guidelines:
- You don't need to vote in every category for your votes to be counted.
- There is no limit on the number of individuals voting from any one institution.
- You may not vote for your own institution or affiliated entity.
- We encourage you to share the voting survey within your institution and with clients or counterparties. However, please ensure each participant completes their own response independently.
- While all votes are welcomed, GlobalCapital reserves the right to weight votes according to factors such as seniority, job role, institution type, or relevance to the award category.
- For example, a vote from a portfolio manager at a major investor may carry more weight in investor-related categories than a vote from a non-investing entity.
- Similarly, a vote from a regular issuer will be especially relevant in the arranging bank categories.
- GlobalCapital reserves the right to disqualify votes that are deemed invalid or inappropriate.
- We strongly discourage 'block voting' — defined as multiple identical submissions from the same institution — and we may remove suspected block votes when calculating the results.
Please note that three categories are not part of the voting process and will instead be decided via editorial pitch:
- Overall Bank of the Year
- Private Securitization of the Year
- Overall Deal of the Year
These will be judged by the GlobalCapital editorial team through a separate pitching process.
The categories for the 2026 GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards have been carefully chosen to ensure they reflect current industry trends, changes and key growth areas.
Please note the awards period runs from November 16, 2024 to November 15, 2025.
-
Securitization Bank of the Year
Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
Innovative Deal of the Year
-
ABS Deal of the Year
ABS Law Firm of the Year
ABS Investor of the Year
ABS Rating Agency of the Year
Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year
Esoteric ABS Investor of the Year
-
SRT Bank of the Year
SRT Law Firm of the Year
SRT Investor of the Year
(Re)insurer of the Year
-
CLO Bank of the Year
CLO Trading Desk of the Year
Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the Year
Middle Market CLO Manager of the Year
CLO Deal of the Year
CLO Law Firm of the Year
CLO Trustee of the Year
CLO Tech Provider of the Year
CLO Investor of the Year
CLO Rating Agency of the Year
CLO ETF of the Year
-
RMBS Bank of the Year
RMBS Trading Desk of the Year
RMBS Issuer of the Year
RMBS Deal of the Year
RMBS Law Firm of the Year
RMBS Investor of the Year
RMBS Rating Agency of the Year
-
CMBS Bank of the Year
CMBS Trading Desk of the Year
CMBS Issuer of the Year
CMBS Deal of the Year
CMBS Law Firm of the Year
CMBS Investor of the Year
CMBS Rating Agency of the Year
-
ESG Securitization Bank of the Year
ESG Issuer of the Year
ESG Deal of the Year
ESG Investor of the Year
ESG Law Firm of the Year
-
Debut Issuer of the Year
Securitization Research Team of the Year
Securitization Tech Provider of the Year
Securitization Trading Data Provider of the Year
Securitization Trustee of the Year
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
Securitization Accounting Firm of the Year
Offshore Law Firm of the Year
Most Impressive Securitization Banker of the Year
Securitization Rising Star
Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who took time to pitch and vote in the poll.
The 2025 winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the US securitization market forward.
-
ABS Bank of the YearWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Wells FargoABS Trading Desk of the YearWinner: Deutsche Bank
Bank of America
Barclays
Jefferies
J.P. MorganABS Issuer of the YearWinner: Bayview Asset Management
Ascent Funding
Carlyle
Pagaya
SantanderABS Deal of the YearWinner: Octane Receivables Trust 2024-RVM1
(Octane, Atlas SP Partners, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, Truist Securities)
Ascent Education Funding Trust 2024-A
Capital Street Master Trust (Goldman Sachs capital call securitization)
Carvana 24-N2
PKAIR 2024-1ABS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer Brown
Clifford Chance
Morgan Lewis
Sidley Austin
Weil Gotshal & MangesABS Investor of the YearWinner: MetLife Investment Management
Apollo
BlackRock
Blackstone
PIMCOABS Rating Agency of the YearWinner: KBRA
Fitch Ratings
Moody's Ratings
Morningstar DBRS
S&P Global RatingsEsoteric ABS Deal of the YearWinner: Subway Whole Business Securitization
(Subway, Barclays, JP.. Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Rabobank,
Wells Fargo, UBS)
Beats 2024-1
OMFIT 2024-1
Sotheby's ArtFi 2024-1
ENFIN 2024-1
TENET 2024-1Esoteric ABS Issuer of the YearWinner: Affirm
DigitalBridge
Pagaya
PK AirFinance
Sotheby'sEsoteric Law Firm of the YearWinner: Kramer Levin
Chapman & Cutler
Dechert
Dentons
Latham & WatkinsEsoteric ABS Investor of the YearWinner: Metlife
CapRe
Brown Brothers Harriman
PIMCO
TPG Angelo Gordon
-
RMBS Bank of the YearWinner: Nomura
Atlas SP Partners
Bank of America
Barclays
J.P. Morgan
Morgan StanleyRMBS Trading Desk of the YearWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
Barclays
Morgan Stanley
NomuraRMBS Issuer of the YearWinner: Chase
Annaly Capital Management
Balbec Capital
Invictus Capital Partners
Rithm CapitalRMBS Deal of the YearWinner: Toorak 2024-RRTL1
(Toorak, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Performance Trust,
Dechert)
CHASE 2024-DRT1
Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2024-R04
EFMT 2024-RM1
HTAP 2024-1RMBS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Dentons
Clifford Chance
Dechert
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Katten
Mayer BrownRMBS Investor of the YearWinner: Waterfall Asset Management
Apollo
BlackRock
Ellington Management Group
PIMCORMBS Rating Agency of the YearWinner: Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Moody's Ratings
Morningstar DBRS
S&P Global Ratings
-
CMBS Bank of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
J.P. Morgan
Wells FargoCMBS Trading Desk of the YearWinner: Barclays
Bank of America
BMO Capital Markets
Citi
Deutsche BankCMBS Issuer of the YearWinner: Blackstone
Fannie Mae
Freddie Mac
Morgan Stanley
Wells FargoCMBS Deal of the YearWinner: ROCK 2024-CNTR
(Tishman Speyer, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Dechert, Sullivan & Cromwell)
BAHA 2024-MAR
BX 2024-AIRC
COMM 2024-277P
FARM 2024-2
FMBT 2024-FBLUCMBS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Alston & Bird
Dechert
Orrick
Sidley AustinCMBS Investor of the YearWinner: BlackRock
Apollo
MetLife
TPG Angelo GordonCMBS Rating Agency of the YearWinner: Moody's Ratings
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Morningstar DBRS
S&P Global Ratings
-
CLO Bank of the YearWinner: Nomura
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
J.P. Morgan
Morgan StanleyCLO Trading Desk of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
J.P. Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société GénéraleBroadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the YearWinner: CIFC Asset Management
Blackstone
Carlyle
GoldenTree Asset Management
MidOcean Partners
Sculptor Capital Management
Symphony Asset Management (Nuveen)Middle Market CLO Manager of the YearWinner: Blue Owl Capital
Alliance Bernstein
Antares
Blackstone
Deerpath
Golub CapitalCLO Deal of the YearWinner: GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 23
(GoldenTree Asset Management, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo)
Canyon CLO 2024-2
Madison Park 66
Menlo CLO 1
Symphony Loan Funding CLO 1CLO Law Firm of the YearWinner: Paul Hastings
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Dechert
MilbankCLO Trustee of the YearWinner: US Bank
Bank of New York Mellon
Computershare
Deutsche Bank
Wilmington TrustCLO Tech Provider of the YearWinner: Intex
Kopentech
Valitana
Vichara TechnologiesCLO Investor of the YearWinner: Apollo Global Management
AIG
Metlife
Nuveen
VibrantCLO Rating Agency of the YearWinner: S&P Global Ratings
Fitch Ratings
Moody's RatingsCLO ETF Provider of the YearWinner: Janus Henderson
BlackRock
PGIM
VanEck
-
SRT Bank of the YearWinner: Santander
Bank of America
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
J.P. Morgan
Merchants BankSRT Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford Chance
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Mayer BrownSRT Investor of the YearWinner: Bayview Asset Management
ArrowMark
Newmarket(Re)insurer of the YearWinner: Munich Re
Arch
RenaissanceRe
-
ESG Securitization Bank of the YearWinner: Atlas SP Partners
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Wells FargoESG Issuer of the YearWinner: Nuveen Green Capital
Fannie Mae
Freddie Mac
Sunnova
SunRunSustainable Investor of the YearWinner: Apollo Global Management
AIG
MetLife
Newmarket
TPG Angelo GordonESG Deal of the YearWinner: GoodLeap 2024-1
(GoodLeap, Atlas SP Partners, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi)
Enfin 2024-1
Freddie Mac Q-027 (Transitional Housing)
Tesla Energy ABS 2024-1
WFCM 2024-SVENESG Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer Brown
Chapman & Cutler
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Dechert
Kramer Levin
-
Securitization Research Team of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
J.P. Morgan
Morgan Stanley
NomuraSecuritization Tech Provider of the YearWinner: Finsight
dv01
Oxane Partners
Setpoint
SOLVESecuritization Trading Data Provider of the YearSecuritization Trustee of the YearWinner: Wilmington Trust
Citi
Computershare
US Bank
WSFS BankSecuritization Rating Agency of the YearWinner: S&P Global Ratings
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Moody's Ratings
Morningstar DBRSSecuritization Accounting Firm of the YearWinner: Deloitte
EY
Grant Thornton
KPMG
PwCDebut Issuer of the YearWinner: Sotheby's
Ascent Funding
Clicklease
Hometap
Kobalt MusicSecuritization Rising StarWinner: Samantha Batt, Blue Owl Capital
Charlie Dann, Truist Securities
Will Graboyes, Jefferies
Dylan Majka, J.P. Morgan
Ryan Singer, Balbec Capital
Anna Truong, Grant Thornton
Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the market.
Choose from a range of tailored sponsorship packages, each designed to deliver maximum and strategic value across visibility, engagement and prestige. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a partnership tier designed to meet your goals.
Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.
Awards Ceremony on May 14, 2026 | New York
Our US Securitization Awards ceremony will bring together more than 250 senior professionals from across the market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.
The ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and to raise a glass to this year's winners.
We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.
Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.