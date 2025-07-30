The US Securitization Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding deals, institutions and market participants in US structured finance.

Uniquely, the winners are decided by the market through a two-stage process. Market participants are invited to nominate deals, institutions and people for inclusion the shortlist. Nominations based on firm and deal activity during the 2025 calendar year. The shortlist is then opened to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.

The awards ceremony brings together over 250 senior professionals from around the industry to network and celebrate. The winners are revealed live at the awards ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.