US SECURITIZATION AWARDS

The only awards for US structured finance

Winners voted by the market

US SECURITIZATION AWARDS

The only awards for US structured finance

Winners voted by the market

About the Awards
AWARDS PROCESS
AWARDS CATEGORIES
2025 WINNERS
WHY SPONSOR
WHY ATTEND
The most prestigious awards dedicated to US structured finance
The US Securitization Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding deals, institutions and market participants in US structured finance.

Uniquely, the winners are decided by the market through a two-stage process. Market participants are invited to nominate deals, institutions and people for inclusion the shortlist. Nominations based on firm and deal activity during the 2025 calendar year. The shortlist is then opened to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.

The awards ceremony brings together over 250 senior professionals from around the industry to network and celebrate. The winners are revealed live at the awards ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.

Award Timeline
2026 Awards timeline

Nominations

January, 2026

Coming soon

Shortlist

February, 2026

Coming soon

Voting

February - March, 2026

Coming soon

Ceremony

May, 2026 New York

Coming soon

2025 event partners
Our 2024 Highlights
2025 US Securitization Awards highlights
The Awards process

Market participants are invited to vote for the standout deals of 2025, as well as the most impressive institutions during the awards period, which runs from November 16, 2024, to November 15, 2025.

Based on these votes, GlobalCapital will compile the shortlists and the winners will be revealed live during the awards ceremony.

Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full awards guidelines and rules.

  • Nominations

    Nominations guidelines:

    • The nominations round is open to all market participants. You are invited to put forward yourself, your colleagues, clients, and peers.

    • We strongly encourage you to nominate outside of your organisation, however, you can nominate your own deals and teams. You have two choices in each category, so if you are nominating your own organisation or deal, please also nominate a peer as a second choice.
    • Nominations should reflect firm and deal activity during the 2025 calendar year.

    • When making your nominations, you should consider the organisations that have been involved in the most innovative or challenging transaction. Assess the quality of their execution and structuring; as well as their investment, growth, and progression in the business. Additionally, consider those who have stood out for the breadth and depth of their securitization franchises. Additionally, deal nominations should take into account factors such as innovation, timing, reading of the market and investor reach.

    • You are welcome to share the survey link with your network, however please refrain from 'block voting', where every response form is identical.


    Submissions guidelines:


    • If you are nominating your own organisation or deal, you are invited to submit a short submission to support your nomination. This should be a maximum of one side of A4, highlighting key accomplishments during the research period in relation to the awards category. This may include standout deal work, innovations or improvements in your product or service offering, examples of growth, and work support to clients in unusual or demanding circumstances.

    • The submission should clearly show how your organisation has stood out from competitors.

    • You may upload a single submission covering multiple categories or provide a separate submission for each relevant awards category in the survey.

    • All submissions will be treated as confidential and used solely for awards purposes.

    • The survey will be the primary method for choosing nominees, but we will also review the submissions as a whole to compile a representative and credible shortlist for each category. Our awards research team may contact you with a brief call to follow up on your submission.

  • Pitching

    Pitching guidelines:


    In addition to the polled awards, we have three awards that are pitched. These are:

    • Overall Bank of the Year
    • Private Securitization of the Year
    • Overall Deal of the Year


    • Pitches will be held with the GlobalCapital editorial team between October and January. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards.

    • These pitches offer institutions an opportunity to present a comprehensive case for recognition.

    • These pitches will mostly be on the record, and we will use the information gathered during the process to support our decisions in the final write-up. However, we are open to taking parts of the discussion off the record if you would like to highlight situations that showcase your institution’s capabilities but have not been made public. Our ultimate goal is for you to feel free to present a comprehensive case for your institution, covering both public and private aspects of securitization, without worrying that any confidential information will be shared beyond GlobalCapital’s editorial team.


    Award criteria:


    Overall Bank of the Year

    • This award will be given to a bank that has shown impressive breadth and depth in its securitization franchise. Criteria includes:

      • Leadership in innovative or complex transactions.

      • Quality of execution and structuring.



    Private Securitization of the Year and Overall Deal of the Year

    • These Awards recognise innovative and challenging transactions that have significantly impacted the market. Considerations include:

      • New deal structures

      • Transactions that comply with new regulatory frameworks

      • First-of-their-kind deals or transactions that adapt existing technology for new markets or asset classes.


    • GlobalCapital will evaluate both the difficulty and intricacy of the innovation, as well as its potential market impact. Additionally, the sophistication and intricacy of the work, the significance of the innovation, and the contextual challenges faced during execution will be assessed.


    Other Awards:


    • In addition to these polled and pitched Awards, there are other Awards that recognise individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the market over their careers.

    • Past recipients include Ian Bell (PCS), Laura Coady (Jefferies), and Richard Hopkin (AFME).

    • This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital editorial team. However, informal suggestions are welcome — please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards if you would like to make a recommendation.

  • Voting

    Based on the nominations gathered in the poll, GlobalCapital will compile a shortlist for each award category. Market participants are invited to vote to choose the winners.


    Voting guidelines:


    • You don't need to vote in every category for your votes to be counted.

    • There is no limit on the number of individuals voting from any one institution.

    • You may not vote for your own institution or affiliated entity.

    • We encourage you to share the voting survey within your institution and with clients or counterparties. However, please ensure each participant completes their own response independently.

    • While all votes are welcomed, GlobalCapital reserves the right to weight votes according to factors such as seniority, job role, institution type, or relevance to the award category.

      • For example, a vote from a portfolio manager at a major investor may carry more weight in investor-related categories than a vote from a non-investing entity.

      • Similarly, a vote from a regular issuer will be especially relevant in the arranging bank categories.

    • GlobalCapital reserves the right to disqualify votes that are deemed invalid or inappropriate.

    • We strongly discourage 'block voting' — defined as multiple identical submissions from the same institution — and we may remove suspected block votes when calculating the results.

    Please note that three categories are not part of the voting process and will instead be decided via editorial pitch:

    • Overall Bank of the Year
    • Private Securitization of the Year
    • Overall Deal of the Year

    These will be judged by the GlobalCapital editorial team through a separate pitching process.
The Awards categories

The categories for the 2026 GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards have been carefully chosen to ensure they reflect current industry trends, changes and key growth areas.

Please note the awards period runs from November 16, 2024 to November 15, 2025.

Award categories

  • Pitched Awards

    Securitization Bank of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year

    Innovative Deal of the Year

  • ABS Awards

    ABS Deal of the Year

    ABS Law Firm of the Year

    ABS Investor of the Year

    ABS Rating Agency of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Investor of the Year

  • SRT Awards

    SRT Bank of the Year

    SRT Law Firm of the Year

    SRT Investor of the Year

    (Re)insurer of the Year

  • CLOs Awards

    CLO Bank of the Year

    CLO Trading Desk of the Year

    Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the Year

    Middle Market CLO Manager of the Year

    CLO Deal of the Year

    CLO Law Firm of the Year

    CLO Trustee of the Year

    CLO Tech Provider of the Year

    CLO Investor of the Year

    CLO Rating Agency of the Year

    CLO ETF of the Year

  • RMBS Awards

    RMBS Bank of the Year

    RMBS Trading Desk of the Year

    RMBS Issuer of the Year

    RMBS Deal of the Year

    RMBS Law Firm of the Year

    RMBS Investor of the Year

    RMBS Rating Agency of the Year

  • CMBS Awards

    CMBS Bank of the Year

    CMBS Trading Desk of the Year

    CMBS Issuer of the Year

    CMBS Deal of the Year

    CMBS Law Firm of the Year

    CMBS Investor of the Year

    CMBS Rating Agency of the Year

  • ESG Awards

    ESG Securitization Bank of the Year

    ESG Issuer of the Year

    ESG Deal of the Year

    ESG Investor of the Year

    ESG Law Firm of the Year

  • Other Awards

    Debut Issuer of the Year

    Securitization Research Team of the Year

    Securitization Tech Provider of the Year

    Securitization Trading Data Provider of the Year

    Securitization Trustee of the Year

    Securitization Rating Agency of the Year

    Securitization Accounting Firm of the Year

    Offshore Law Firm of the Year

    Most Impressive Securitization Banker of the Year

    Securitization Rising Star
View the winners of the 2025 GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards

Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who took time to pitch and vote in the poll.

The 2025 winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the US securitization market forward.

The 2025 winners
Winners split

  • ABS Awards

    ABS Bank of the Year
    Winner: J.P. Morgan


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    Citi

    Wells Fargo
    ABS Trading Desk of the Year
    Winner: Deutsche Bank


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    Jefferies

    J.P. Morgan
    ABS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Bayview Asset Management


    Ascent Funding

    Carlyle

    Pagaya

    Santander
    ABS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Octane Receivables Trust 2024-RVM1
    (Octane, Atlas SP Partners, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, Truist Securities)



    Ascent Education Funding Trust 2024-A

    Capital Street Master Trust (Goldman Sachs capital call securitization)

    Carvana 24-N2

    PKAIR 2024-1
    ABS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Mayer Brown


    Clifford Chance

    Morgan Lewis

    Sidley Austin

    Weil Gotshal & Manges
    ABS Investor of the Year
    Winner: MetLife Investment Management


    Apollo

    BlackRock

    Blackstone

    PIMCO
    ABS Rating Agency of the Year
    Winner: KBRA


    Fitch Ratings

    Moody's Ratings

    Morningstar DBRS

    S&P Global Ratings
    Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Subway Whole Business Securitization
    (Subway, Barclays, JP.. Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Rabobank,

    Wells Fargo, UBS)



    Beats 2024-1

    OMFIT 2024-1

    Sotheby's ArtFi 2024-1

    ENFIN 2024-1

    TENET 2024-1
    Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Affirm


    DigitalBridge

    Pagaya

    PK AirFinance

    Sotheby's
    Esoteric Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Kramer Levin


    Chapman & Cutler

    Dechert

    Dentons

    Latham & Watkins
    Esoteric ABS Investor of the Year
    Winner: Metlife


    CapRe

    Brown Brothers Harriman

    PIMCO

    TPG Angelo Gordon

  • RMBS

    RMBS Bank of the Year
    Winner: Nomura


    Atlas SP Partners

    Bank of America

    Barclays

    J.P. Morgan

    Morgan Stanley
    RMBS Trading Desk of the Year
    Winner: J.P. Morgan


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    Morgan Stanley

    Nomura
    RMBS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Chase


    Annaly Capital Management

    Balbec Capital

    Invictus Capital Partners

    Rithm Capital
    RMBS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Toorak 2024-RRTL1
    (Toorak, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Performance Trust,

    Dechert)



    CHASE 2024-DRT1

    Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2024-R04

    EFMT 2024-RM1

    HTAP 2024-1
    RMBS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Dentons


    Clifford Chance

    Dechert

    Hunton Andrews Kurth

    Katten

    Mayer Brown
    RMBS Investor of the Year
    Winner: Waterfall Asset Management


    Apollo

    BlackRock

    Ellington Management Group

    PIMCO
    RMBS Rating Agency of the Year
    Winner: Fitch Ratings


    KBRA

    Moody's Ratings

    Morningstar DBRS

    S&P Global Ratings

  • CMBS

    CMBS Bank of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America


    Citi

    Deutsche Bank

    Goldman Sachs

    J.P. Morgan

    Wells Fargo
    CMBS Trading Desk of the Year
    Winner: Barclays


    Bank of America

    BMO Capital Markets

    Citi

    Deutsche Bank
    CMBS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Blackstone


    Fannie Mae

    Freddie Mac

    Morgan Stanley

    Wells Fargo
    CMBS Deal of the Year
    Winner: ROCK 2024-CNTR
    (Tishman Speyer, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Dechert, Sullivan & Cromwell)



    BAHA 2024-MAR

    BX 2024-AIRC

    COMM 2024-277P

    FARM 2024-2

    FMBT 2024-FBLU
    CMBS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft


    Alston & Bird

    Dechert

    Orrick

    Sidley Austin
    CMBS Investor of the Year
    Winner: BlackRock


    Apollo

    MetLife

    TPG Angelo Gordon
    CMBS Rating Agency of the Year
    Winner: Moody's Ratings


    Fitch Ratings

    KBRA

    Morningstar DBRS

    S&P Global Ratings

  • CLOs

    CLO Bank of the Year
    Winner: Nomura


    Bank of America

    BNP Paribas

    Citi

    J.P. Morgan

    Morgan Stanley
    CLO Trading Desk of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America


    Citi

    J.P. Morgan

    Morgan Stanley

    Société Générale
    Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the Year
    Winner: CIFC Asset Management


    Blackstone

    Carlyle

    GoldenTree Asset Management

    MidOcean Partners

    Sculptor Capital Management

    Symphony Asset Management (Nuveen)
    Middle Market CLO Manager of the Year
    Winner: Blue Owl Capital


    Alliance Bernstein

    Antares

    Blackstone

    Deerpath

    Golub Capital
    CLO Deal of the Year
    Winner: GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 23
    (GoldenTree Asset Management, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo)



    Canyon CLO 2024-2

    Madison Park 66

    Menlo CLO 1

    Symphony Loan Funding CLO 1
    CLO Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Paul Hastings


    Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

    Clifford Chance

    Dechert

    Milbank
    CLO Trustee of the Year
    Winner: US Bank


    Bank of New York Mellon

    Computershare

    Deutsche Bank

    Wilmington Trust
    CLO Tech Provider of the Year
    Winner: Intex


    Kopentech

    Valitana

    Vichara Technologies
    CLO Investor of the Year
    Winner: Apollo Global Management


    AIG

    Metlife

    Nuveen

    Vibrant
    CLO Rating Agency of the Year
    Winner: S&P Global Ratings


    Fitch Ratings

    Moody's Ratings
    CLO ETF Provider of the Year
    Winner: Janus Henderson


    BlackRock

    PGIM

    VanEck

  • SRT

    SRT Bank of the Year
    Winner: Santander


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    Deutsche Bank

    J.P. Morgan

    Merchants Bank
    SRT Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Clifford Chance


    Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

    Mayer Brown
    SRT Investor of the Year
    Winner: Bayview Asset Management


    ArrowMark

    Newmarket
    (Re)insurer of the Year
    Winner: Munich Re


    Arch

    RenaissanceRe

  • ESG

    ESG Securitization Bank of the Year
    Winner: Atlas SP Partners


    Bank of America

    BNP Paribas

    Deutsche Bank

    Wells Fargo
    ESG Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Nuveen Green Capital


    Fannie Mae

    Freddie Mac

    Sunnova

    SunRun
    Sustainable Investor of the Year
    Winner: Apollo Global Management


    AIG

    MetLife

    Newmarket

    TPG Angelo Gordon
    ESG Deal of the Year
    Winner: GoodLeap 2024-1
    (GoodLeap, Atlas SP Partners, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi)



    Enfin 2024-1

    Freddie Mac Q-027 (Transitional Housing)

    Tesla Energy ABS 2024-1

    WFCM 2024-SVEN
    ESG Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Mayer Brown


    Chapman & Cutler

    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

    Dechert

    Kramer Levin

  • Other

    Securitization Research Team of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America


    Barclays

    J.P. Morgan

    Morgan Stanley

    Nomura
    Securitization Tech Provider of the Year
    Winner: Finsight


    dv01

    Oxane Partners

    Setpoint

    SOLVE
    Securitization Trading Data Provider of the Year
    Securitization Trustee of the Year
    Winner: Wilmington Trust


    Citi

    Computershare

    US Bank

    WSFS Bank
    Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
    Winner: S&P Global Ratings


    Fitch Ratings

    KBRA

    Moody's Ratings

    Morningstar DBRS
    Securitization Accounting Firm of the Year
    Winner: Deloitte


    EY

    Grant Thornton

    KPMG

    PwC
    Debut Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Sotheby's


    Ascent Funding

    Clicklease

    Hometap

    Kobalt Music
    Securitization Rising Star
    Winner: Samantha Batt, Blue Owl Capital


    Charlie Dann, Truist Securities

    Will Graboyes, Jefferies

    Dylan Majka, J.P. Morgan

    Ryan Singer, Balbec Capital

    Anna Truong, Grant Thornton
Become a sponsor

Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the market.

Choose from a range of tailored sponsorship packages, each designed to deliver maximum and strategic value across visibility, engagement and prestige. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a partnership tier designed to meet your goals.

Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.

Attend the most prestigious awards night dedicated to US structured finance

Awards Ceremony on May 14, 2026 | New York

Our US Securitization Awards ceremony will bring together more than 250 senior professionals from across the market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.

The ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and to raise a glass to this year's winners.

Our attendance packages

We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.

Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.

Attendance packages Book your table