BOND AWARDS
The most prestigious awards dedicated to the international debt capital markets
Winners voted by the market
BOND AWARDS
The most prestigious awards dedicated to the international debt capital markets
Winners voted by the market
For nearly two decades, the Bond Awards have been recognising and celebrating the leading institutions and individuals in the international bond markets.
Uniquely, the winners are chosen by a market vote. Market participants are invited to vote for the most impressive institutions and individuals for inclusion on the shortlist. The shortlist is then opened to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.
The awards ceremony brings together more than 150 senior market professionals to network and celebrate success. The winners are revealed live at the ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.
MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading eﬃciency, a diversiﬁed pool of liquidity and signiﬁcant price improvements to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global ﬁxed-income markets. Over 2,000 ﬁrms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to eﬃciently trade ﬁxed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets.
Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through the full trading lifecycle, including automated trading solutions, intelligent data products and a range of post-trade services.
Learn more at htps://www.marketaxess.com and on X @MarketAxess.
Featured articles
The winners and nominees in the Bond Awards are selected by market participants, via an online poll.
The principle of the poll is that borrowers vote for the best banks and bankers, and banks vote for the best borrowers and funding officials during the review period, which runs from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.
The poll has four parts, for Supranational, Sovereign and Agency (SSA) bonds, Financial Institution (FIG) bonds, Corporate bonds and Emerging Market (EM) bonds. When taking the survey, you will only be shown the sections which pertain to your expertise.
Based on these results of the poll, GlobalCapital will compile a list of nominees and publish online. Winners are also chosen via the same poll, and will be revealed live during the awards ceremony.
Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full awards guidelines and rules.
-
Market participants are invited to cast their votes for the standout players in each award category. We are not just looking to commend the biggest players, but those that have shown outstanding market acumen, intelligence and innovation. This is your chance to choose the leading institutions and individuals in your market.
Before you start voting, please read the rules of the poll carefully.
- Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.
- One vote. In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories. As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes.
- No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate. In the Awards for individuals, you may not vote for employees of your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate.
- Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may share the survey and encourage market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.
The categories for the 2026 GlobalCapital Bond Awards have been carefully selected to reflect the latest trends, changes and key growth areas in the industry.
Please note the awards period covers between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.
-
SSA Borrower Awards
SSA Funding Official Awards
SSA Investment Bank Awards
SSA Bond Banker Awards
SSA Investor, Rating Agency, Law Firm, SPO Provider and Tech Platform Awards
To download a full list of categories, click here
-
FIG Borrower Awards
FIG Funding Official Awards
FIG Bank Awards
FIG Bond Banker Awards
FIG Investor, Rating Agency, Law Firm, SPO Provider and Tech Platform Awards
To download a full list of categories, click here
-
Corporate Borrower Awards
Corporate Funding Official Awards
Corporate Bond Investment Bank Awards
Corporate Bond Banker Awards
Corporate Investor, Rating Agency, Law Firm, Adviser, SPO Provider and Tech Platform Awards
To download a full list of categories, click here
-
(Covering Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East)
EM Borrower Awards
EM Funding Official Awards
EM Bond Investment Bank Awards
EM Bond Banker Awards
EM Investor, Rating Agency, Law Firm, Adviser, SPO Provider and Tech Platform Awards
To download a full list of categories, click here
Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in the poll.
The 2025 winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the international debt market forward.
-
Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding TeamWinner: European Investment Bank
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
European Union
KfW
World BankMost Innovative SSA IssuerWinner: World Bank
African Development Bank
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
European Investment Bank
KfWMost Innovative SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market TechnologyWinner: European Investment Bank
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
KfW
World BankMost Impressive SSA Issuer in DollarsWinner: European Investment Bank
Asian Development Bank
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
KfW
World BankMost Impressive SSA Issuer in EurosWinner: European Union
European Investment Bank
Italy
KfWMost Impressive non-sovereign SSA Issuer in SterlingWinner: KfW
Asian Development Bank
European Investment Bank
World BankMost Impressive SSA Issuer in Australian dollarsWinner: CPP Investments
Asian Development Bank
International Finance Corp
World BankMost Impressive Sovereign Funding TeamWinner: Italy
France
Germany
Spain
UKMost Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of €20bn-equivalent and aboveWinner: KfW
European Investment Bank
European Union
World BankMost Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of between €10bn and €20bnWinner: BNG Bank
CPP Investments
International Finance Corp
NWB Bank
State of North Rhine-WestphaliaMost Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of under €10bnWinners: Corporación Andina de Fomento, Nordic Investment Bank &
Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Agence Française de Développement
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Municipality FinanceMost Impressive Sovereign ESG Bond IssuerWinner: Germany
Austria
France
ItalyMost Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign ESG Bond IssuerWinner: European Investment Bank
Agence Française de Développement
KfW
World BankMost Impressive SSA MTN IssuerWinner: World Bank
Asian Development Bank
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
IFC
KfW
-
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding OfficialWinner: Fabrizio Tesseri, Italy
Davide Iacovoni, Italy
Etienne Lessard, Canada
Jessica Pulay, UK
Markus Stix, Austria
Dimitrios Tsakonas, GreeceMost Impressive Supranational Funding OfficialWinner: Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank
Henry Coyle, World Bank
Andrea Dore, World Bank
Maria Lomotan, Asian Development Bank
Manuel Valdez, Corporación Andina de FomentoMost Impressive Agency Funding OfficialWinner: Jörg Graupner, KfW
Samia Ben Mebarek, Agence Française de Développement
Sam Dorri, CPP Investments
Mascha Ketting, BNG Bank
Sven Lautenschläger, L-BankMost Impressive Sub-sovereign OfficialWinner: Andreas Becker, State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Bernard Asselin, Québec
Markus Krause, State of Saxony-Anhalt
Alexander Labermeier, State of Hesse
Rodrigo Robledo, Madrid
Stefan Wegner, State of North Rhine-WestphaliaRising Star SSA Funding OfficialWinner: Lari Toppinen, Municipality Finance
Georg Fuglesang, Kommunalbanken
Alexander Schierlinger, Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Sydney Siahaija, BNG Bank
Pieter van Blommestein, Asian Development Bank
-
Overall Most Impressive Bank for SSA BondsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Crédit Agricole CIBEmerging Force in SSA BondsWinner: Santander
BMO Capital Markets
CIBC World Markets
ING
UBSMost Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital MarketsWinner: Crédit Agricole CIB
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
HSBCMost Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond MarketsWinner: HSBC
DekaBank
DZ BANK
Goldman Sachs
J.P. MorganMost Impressive SSA Coverage TeamWinner: Bank of America
BMO Capital Markets
Citi
Deutsche Bank
J.P. MorganMost Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA BondsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
Barclays
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche BankMost Impressive SSA House in EurosWinner: BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
J.P. Morgan
NatixisMost Impressive SSA House in DollarsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
BMO Capital Markets
Citi
TD SecuritiesMost Impressive SSA House in SterlingWinner: NatWest Markets
Barclays
HSBC
RBC Capital MarketsMost Impressive SSA House in Australian dollarsWinner: RBC Capital Markets
ANZ
Daiwa Securities
Nomura
TD SecuritiesMost Impressive SSA House for the Canadian MarketWinner: CIBC World Markets
BMO Capital Markets
TD SecuritiesMost Impressive SSA House for the Japanese MarketWinner: Nomura
Daiwa SecuritiesMost Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAsWinner: J.P. Morgan
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
Goldman SachsMost Impressive House for SSA ResearchWinner: Crédit Agricole CIB
Barclays
Citi
Deutsche Bank
J.P. Morgan
-
Most Impressive SSA Syndicate BankerWinner: Neal Ganatra, Deutsche Bank
Matt Dawes, J.P. Morgan
Stuart McGregor, RBC Capital Markets
Asif Sherani, HSBC
Yumiao Yang, BarclaysMost Impressive SSA Bond Origination BankerWinner: Ebba Wexler, Citi
Massimo Antonelli, BMO Capital Markets
Amélie Darrort, JP Morgan
Francois Planque, Bank of America
Kamini Sumra, Bank of AmericaRising Star SSA Bond BankerWinner: Lucrezia Leone, Goldman Sachs
Ella Benson, RBC Capital Markets
Philippa Cole, NatWest
Antonio Gómez-Chaparro de Luna, BNP Paribas
Sara Montes, Nomura
Eoin O'Connor, TD SecuritiesMost Impressive ESG Investment BankerWinner: Yen-ta Liu, Deutsche Bank
Laurent Adoult, Crédit Agricole CIB
Ebba Hytting, Crédit Agricole
Natalie Mordi-Hillaert, Bank of America
Myriam Zapata, BNP Paribas
-
Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond MarketWinner: Origin Markets
Bloomberg
Direct Books
Euroclear DFMI
NowCM
SWIAT
*This category covers all areas of the primary bond marketMost Influential Investor in SSA BondsWinner: Wellington Management
Amundi
BIS
Blackrock
PimcoBest Rating Agency for SSA BondsWinner: S&P Global Ratings
Moody's RatingsBest Law Firm for SSA BondsWinner: A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Dechert
Linklaters
Norton Rose Fulbright
White & CaseBest Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG BondsWinner: ISS ESG Solutions
S&P Global Ratings
Sustainalytics
-
Most Impressive Financial Institution BorrowerWinner: Santander
BPCE
Crédit Agricole
Société Générale
Swiss ReMost Innovative Financial Institution BorrowerWinner: BPCE
ABN Amro
Crédit Agricole CIB
Santander
Société GénéraleMost Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of CapitalWinner: Société Générale
BBVA
Crédit Agricole CIB
Santander
Swiss ReMost Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured DebtWinner: BPCE
Crédit Agricole CIB
ING Group
Santander
Société GénéraleMost Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured IssuerWinner: Schroders
Resolution LifeMost Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability ManagementWinner: Société Générale
CaixaBank
SantanderMost Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond IssuerWinner: Crédit Agricole CIB
ABN Amro
AIB
Banco BPM
CaixaBankMost Impressive Financial Institution MTN IssuerWinner: Santander
Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
BPCE
Société Générale
-
Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding OfficialWinners: Silvana Borgatti Casale, Banco Santander & Aurelien Harff, Crédit Agricole
Maria Castro Payo, CaixaBank
Arnaud Mezrahi, Société Générale
Cedric Perrier, BPCERising Star Financial Institution Funding OfficialWinner: Marie-Anne Toulouse, Société Générale
Ryan Jones, Nationwide
Sergiu Zlotea, Crédit Agricole CIB
-
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution BondsWinner: Morgan Stanley
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
J.P. MorganEmerging Force in Financial Institution BondsWinner: Jefferies
ABN Amro
BMO Capital Markets
Erste Group
INGMost Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution BondsWinner: Morgan Stanley
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Goldman SachsMost Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory AdviceWinner: Morgan Stanley
Barclays
J.P. MorganMost Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution BondsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Barclays
Crédit Agricole CIBMost Impressive Bank for Insurance DebtWinner: HSBC
BNP Paribas
Morgan StanleyMost Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital MarketsWinner: Crédit Agricole CIB
ABN Amro
Deutsche Bank
ING
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial InstitutionsWinner: Morgan Stanley
Bank of America
Deutsche BankMost Impressive FIG House in EurosWinner: BNP Paribas
Barclays
Crédit Agricole CIBMost Impressive FIG House in DollarsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
CitiMost Impressive FIG House in SterlingWinner: Barclays
Lloyds Bank
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive FIG House in Australian dollarsWinner: Nomura
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
RBC Capital MarketsMost Impressive FIG House in Swiss francsWinner: UBS
Commerzbank
Deutsche BankMost Impressive FIG House in YenWinner: Nomura
Daiwa
MizuhoMost Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial InstitutionsWinner: NatWest Markets
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
J.P. MorganMost Impressive FIG House for Inaugural Issuers and Asset ClassesWinner: ABN Amro
BNP Paribas
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond MarketsWinners: Goldman Sachs & LBBW
HSBCBest Secondary Trading House for FIG BondsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
Citi
JefferiesMost Impressive House for Financial Institution ResearchWinner: Barclays
Commerzbank
J.P. Morgan
-
Most Impressive FIG Syndicate BankerWinner: Matteo Benedetto, Morgan Stanley
Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole CIB
Dharit Patel, Bank of AmericaMost Impressive FIG Origination BankerWinner: Thijs van der Ven, ABN Amro
Romain Beillard, Crédit Agricole CIB
Vittorio Monge, Morgan StanleyRising Star FIG Bond BankerWinner: Abhinav Durani, ABN Amro
Florian Hessel, Morgan StanleyMost Impressive ESG FIG Investment BankerWinner: Carla La-Tona, Deutsche Bank
Thomas Garnier, Natixis
Caroline Haas, Natwest Markets
-
Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution BondsWinner: Matteo Benedetto, Morgan Stanley
Winner: BlackRock
Amundi
PimcoBest Technology Platform for the Primary Bond MarketWinner: Origin Markets
Bloomberg
Direct Books
Euroclear DFMI
NowCM
SWIAT
*This category covers all areas of the primary bond marketBest Rating Agency for Financial Institution BondsWinner: Moody's Ratings
Fitch Ratings
S&P Global RatingsBest Law Firm for Financial Institution BondsWinner: A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
White & CaseBest Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG BondsWinner: ISS-Corporate
Moody's Ratings
Sustainalytics
-
Most Impressive Corporate BorrowerWinner: Enel
A2A
EDF
Nestlé
SnamMost Innovative Corporate BorrowerWinner: A2A
EDF
EnBW
Enel
SnamMost Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European CurrenciesWinner: Merck & Co
Booking
Coca-Cola
General Motors
Johnson & JohnsonMost Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond IssuerWinner: TotalEnergies
BMW
Enel
EniMost Impressive Corporate Borrower in SterlingWinner: EDF
Hammerson
Motability Operations Group
SnamMost Impressive Corporate Borrower in Swiss FrancsWinner: Thermo Fisher Scientific
EDF
Nestlé
Severn Trent Water
SwisscomMost Impressive Corporate Funding TeamWinner: Enel
A2A
BP
EDF
SnamMost Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital IssuerWinner: Iren
Eni
TotalEnergiesMost Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market TechnologyWinner: Siemens
VolvoBest Corporate Issuer at Using Liability ManagementWinner: Telecom Italia
Aroundtown
EDP
VodafoneMost Impressive Debut Corporate Bond IssuerWinner: Roquette
FDJ United
J Sainsbury
KingspanMost Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond IssuerWinner: A2A
EDF
Snam
Terna
VerbundMost Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond IssuerWinner: Enel
Ahold
Mundys
Pirelli
SnamMost Impressive Corporate MTN IssuerWinner: Volvo
BMW
Mercedes
-
Most Impressive Corporate Funding OfficialWinner: Nicole Della Vedova, Snam
Bernard Descreux, EDF
Patricia Gentile, A2A
Claudio Menghi, Nestlé
-
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate BondsWinner: BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
ING
J.P. MorganEmerging Force in Corporate BondsWinner: BBVA
ING
MUFG
Santander
Wells FargoMost Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Corporate Primary Bond MarketsWinner: Deutsche Bank
BNP Paribas
Citi
Crédit Agricole CIB
J.P. MorganMost Impressive Corporate Bond House in EurosWinner: BNP Paribas
Citi
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
J.P. MorganMost Impressive Corporate Bond House in DollarsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Goldman SachsMost Impressive Corporate Bond House in SterlingWinner: Barclays
HSBC
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate BondsWinner: BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
ING
J.P. MorganMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid CapitalWinner: Barclays
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
HSBC
J.P. MorganMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure AdviceWinner: Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
J.P. MorganMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings AdviceWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
Société GénéraleMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability ManagementWinner: Deutsche Bank
Barclays
BNP Paribas
HSBC
J.P. MorganMost Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and AdviceWinner: ING
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBCMost Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other DerivativesWinner: BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
J.P. Morgan
Morgan StanleyMost Impressive Corporate MTN DealerWinner: BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
J.P. Morgan
-
Most Impressive SSA Syndicate BankerWinner: Neal Ganatra, Deutsche Bank
Matt Dawes, J.P. Morgan
Stuart McGregor, RBC Capital Markets
Asif Sherani, HSBC
Yumiao Yang, BarclaysMost Impressive SSA Bond Origination BankerWinner: Ebba Wexler, Citi
Massimo Antonelli, BMO Capital Markets
Amélie Darrort, JP Morgan
Francois Planque, Bank of America
Kamini Sumra, Bank of AmericaRising Star SSA Bond BankerWinner: Lucrezia Leone, Goldman Sachs
Ella Benson, RBC Capital Markets
Philippa Cole, NatWest
Antonio Gómez-Chaparro de Luna, BNP Paribas
Sara Montes, Nomura
Eoin O'Connor, TD SecuritiesMost Impressive ESG Investment BankerWinner: Yen-ta Liu, Deutsche Bank
Laurent Adoult, Crédit Agricole CIB
Ebba Hytting, Crédit Agricole
Natalie Mordi-Hillaert, Bank of America
Myriam Zapata, BNP Paribas
-
Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond MarketWinner: Origin Markets
Bloomberg
Direct Books
Euroclear DFMI
NowCM
SWIAT
*This category covers all areas of the primary bond marketMost Influential Investor in SSA BondsWinner: Wellington Management
Amundi
BIS
Blackrock
PimcoBest Rating Agency for SSA BondsWinner: S&P Global Ratings
Moody's RatingsBest Law Firm for SSA BondsWinner: A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Dechert
Linklaters
Norton Rose Fulbright
White & CaseBest Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG BondsWinner: ISS ESG Solutions
S&P Global Ratings
Sustainalytics
-
Most Impressive Financial Institution BorrowerWinner: Santander
BPCE
Crédit Agricole
Société Générale
Swiss ReMost Innovative Financial Institution BorrowerWinner: BPCE
ABN Amro
Crédit Agricole CIB
Santander
Société GénéraleMost Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of CapitalWinner: Société Générale
BBVA
Crédit Agricole CIB
Santander
Swiss ReMost Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured DebtWinner: BPCE
Crédit Agricole CIB
ING Group
Santander
Société GénéraleMost Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured IssuerWinner: Schroders
Resolution LifeMost Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability ManagementWinner: Société Générale
CaixaBank
SantanderMost Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond IssuerWinner: Crédit Agricole CIB
ABN Amro
AIB
Banco BPM
CaixaBankMost Impressive Financial Institution MTN IssuerWinner: Santander
Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
BPCE
Société Générale
-
Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding OfficialWinners: Silvana Borgatti Casale, Banco Santander & Aurelien Harff, Crédit Agricole
Maria Castro Payo, CaixaBank
Arnaud Mezrahi, Société Générale
Cedric Perrier, BPCERising Star Financial Institution Funding OfficialWinner: Marie-Anne Toulouse, Société Générale
Ryan Jones, Nationwide
Sergiu Zlotea, Crédit Agricole CIB
-
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution BondsWinner: Morgan Stanley
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
J.P. MorganEmerging Force in Financial Institution BondsWinner: Jefferies
ABN Amro
BMO Capital Markets
Erste Group
INGMost Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution BondsWinner: Morgan Stanley
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
Goldman SachsMost Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory AdviceWinner: Morgan Stanley
Barclays
J.P. MorganMost Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution BondsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Barclays
Crédit Agricole CIBMost Impressive Bank for Insurance DebtWinner: HSBC
BNP Paribas
Morgan StanleyMost Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital MarketsWinner: Crédit Agricole CIB
ABN Amro
Deutsche Bank
ING
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial InstitutionsWinner: Morgan Stanley
Bank of America
Deutsche BankMost Impressive FIG House in EurosWinner: BNP Paribas
Barclays
Crédit Agricole CIBMost Impressive FIG House in DollarsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
CitiMost Impressive FIG House in SterlingWinner: Barclays
Lloyds Bank
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive FIG House in Australian dollarsWinner: Nomura
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
RBC Capital MarketsMost Impressive FIG House in Swiss francsWinner: UBS
Commerzbank
Deutsche BankMost Impressive FIG House in YenWinner: Nomura
Daiwa
MizuhoMost Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial InstitutionsWinner: NatWest Markets
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
J.P. MorganMost Impressive FIG House for Inaugural Issuers and Asset ClassesWinner: ABN Amro
BNP Paribas
NatWest MarketsMost Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond MarketsWinners: Goldman Sachs & LBBW
HSBCBest Secondary Trading House for FIG BondsWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
Citi
JefferiesMost Impressive House for Financial Institution ResearchWinner: Barclays
Commerzbank
J.P. Morgan
-
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate BankerWinner: James Cunniffe, HSBC
Angus Reynolds, Bank of America
Thibault Rommel, ING
William Wells, Goldman Sachs
Patrick Wuytens, INGMost Impressive Corporate Bond Origination BankerWinner: Federica Sartori, BNP Paribas
Nathalie Bitan, HSBC
Kiran Karia, J.P. MorganMost Impressive ESG Investment BankerWinner: Joshua Zakkai, ING
Carla La Tona, Deutsche Bank
Gianmarco Viglizzo, Crédit Agricole CIBRising Star Corporate Bond BankerWinner: Robin Hupin, ING
Christina Herd, JP Morgan
Ellis Lawrie, J.P. Morgan
Alfons Martos, Goldman Sachs
-
Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution BondsWinner: Matteo Benedetto, Morgan Stanley
Winner: BlackRock
Amundi
PimcoBest Technology Platform for the Primary Bond MarketWinner: Origin Markets
Bloomberg
Direct Books
Euroclear DFMI
NowCM
SWIAT
*This category covers all areas of the primary bond marketBest Rating Agency for Financial Institution BondsWinner: Moody's Ratings
Fitch Ratings
S&P Global RatingsBest Law Firm for Financial Institution BondsWinner: A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
White & CaseBest Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG BondsWinner: ISS-Corporate
Moody's Ratings
Sustainalytics
-
Winner: Allegra Berman
Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the covered bond market.
We offer tailored sponsorship packages designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.
Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.
Awards ceremony on September 18, 2025 | Seville
The Covered Bond Awards ceremony will bring together more than 100 senior professionals from across all corners of the covered bond market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.
The ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and to raise a glass to this year's winners.
We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.
Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.