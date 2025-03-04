For nearly two decades, the Bond Awards have been recognising and celebrating the leading institutions and individuals in the international bond markets.

Uniquely, the winners are chosen by a market vote. Market participants are invited to vote for the most impressive institutions and individuals for inclusion on the shortlist. The shortlist is then opened to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.

The awards ceremony brings together more than 150 senior market professionals to network and celebrate success. The winners are revealed live at the ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.