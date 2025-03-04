GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

BOND AWARDS

The most prestigious awards dedicated to the international debt capital markets

Winners voted by the market

BOND AWARDS

The most prestigious awards dedicated to the international debt capital markets

Winners voted by the market

About the Awards
AWARDS PROCESS
AWARDS CATEGORIES
2025 WINNERS
WHY SPONSOR
WHY ATTEND
Intro
The only comprehensive awards for international bond market performance

For nearly two decades, the Bond Awards have been recognising and celebrating the leading institutions and individuals in the international bond markets.

Uniquely, the winners are chosen by a market vote. Market participants are invited to vote for the most impressive institutions and individuals for inclusion on the shortlist. The shortlist is then opened to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.

The awards ceremony brings together more than 150 senior market professionals to network and celebrate success. The winners are revealed live at the ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.

Award Timeline
2025 timeline

Voting

March - April, 2026

Coming soon

Shortlist

April, 2026

Coming soon

Ceremony

June, 2026 London

Coming soon

Sponsors
2025 Platinum event partner
MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading eﬃciency, a diversiﬁed pool of liquidity and signiﬁcant price improvements to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global ﬁxed-income markets. Over 2,000 ﬁrms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to eﬃciently trade ﬁxed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets.

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through the full trading lifecycle, including automated trading solutions, intelligent data products and a range of post-trade services.

Learn more at htps://www.marketaxess.com and on X @MarketAxess.

2025 Gold event partners
Our 2024 Highlights
2025 Bond Awards highlights
Featured articles

The winners and nominees in the Bond Awards are selected by market participants, via an online poll.

The principle of the poll is that borrowers vote for the best banks and bankers, and banks vote for the best borrowers and funding officials during the review period, which runs from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

The poll has four parts, for Supranational, Sovereign and Agency (SSA) bonds, Financial Institution (FIG) bonds, Corporate bonds and Emerging Market (EM) bonds. When taking the survey, you will only be shown the sections which pertain to your expertise.

Based on these results of the poll, GlobalCapital will compile a list of nominees and publish online. Winners are also chosen via the same poll, and will be revealed live during the awards ceremony.

Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full awards guidelines and rules.

  • Voting

    Market participants are invited to cast their votes for the standout players in each award category. We are not just looking to commend the biggest players, but those that have shown outstanding market acumen, intelligence and innovation. This is your chance to choose the leading institutions and individuals in your market.


    Before you start voting, please read the rules of the poll carefully.

    • Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.


    • One vote. In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories. As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes.


    • No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate. In the Awards for individuals, you may not vote for employees of your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate.


    • Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may share the survey and encourage market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.  

The categories for the 2026 GlobalCapital Bond Awards have been carefully selected to reflect the latest trends, changes and key growth areas in the industry.

Please note the awards period covers between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

  • Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Bond Awards

    SSA Borrower Awards


    SSA Funding Official Awards


    SSA Investment Bank Awards


    SSA Bond Banker Awards


    SSA Investor, Rating Agency, Law Firm, SPO Provider and Tech Platform Awards


    To download a full list of categories, click here

  • Financial Institution Bond Awards

    FIG Borrower Awards

    FIG Funding Official Awards


    FIG Bank Awards


    FIG Bond Banker Awards


    FIG Investor, Rating Agency, Law Firm, SPO Provider and Tech Platform Awards


    To download a full list of categories, click here

  • Corporate Bond Awards

    Corporate Borrower Awards

    Corporate Funding Official Awards


    Corporate Bond Investment Bank Awards


    Corporate Bond Banker Awards


    Corporate Investor, Rating Agency, Law Firm, Adviser, SPO Provider and Tech Platform Awards

    To download a full list of categories, click here

  • Emerging Market Bond Awards

    (Covering Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East)

    EM Borrower Awards

    EM Funding Official Awards

    EM Bond Investment Bank Awards

    EM Bond Banker Awards

    EM Investor, Rating Agency, Law Firm, Adviser, SPO Provider and Tech Platform Awards

    To download a full list of categories, click here
View the winners of the 2025 GlobalCapital Bond Awards

Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in the poll.

The 2025 winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the international debt market forward.

Bond Awards highlights 📽 Bond Awards ceremony highlights
The 2024 winners
SSA Awards

  • Borrower Awards

    Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team
    Winner: European Investment Bank


    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

    European Union

    KfW

    World Bank
    Most Innovative SSA Issuer
    Winner: World Bank


    African Development Bank

    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

    European Investment Bank

    KfW
    Most Innovative SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology
    Winner: European Investment Bank


    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

    Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

    KfW

    World Bank
    Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars
    Winner: European Investment Bank


    Asian Development Bank

    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

    KfW

    World Bank
    Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros
    Winner: European Union


    European Investment Bank

    Italy

    KfW
    Most Impressive non-sovereign SSA Issuer in Sterling
    Winner: KfW


    Asian Development Bank

    European Investment Bank

    World Bank
    Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Australian dollars
    Winner: CPP Investments


    Asian Development Bank

    International Finance Corp

    World Bank
    Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team
    Winner: Italy


    France

    Germany

    Spain

    UK
    Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of €20bn-equivalent and above
    Winner: KfW


    European Investment Bank

    European Union

    World Bank
    Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of between €10bn and €20bn
    Winner: BNG Bank


    CPP Investments

    International Finance Corp

    NWB Bank

    State of North Rhine-Westphalia
    Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of under €10bn
    Winners: Corporación Andina de Fomento, Nordic Investment Bank &
    Oesterreichische Kontrollbank





    Agence Française de Développement

    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

    Municipality Finance
    Most Impressive Sovereign ESG Bond Issuer
    Winner: Germany


    Austria

    France

    Italy
    Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign ESG Bond Issuer
    Winner: European Investment Bank


    Agence Française de Développement

    KfW

    World Bank
    Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer
    Winner: World Bank


    Asian Development Bank

    European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

    IFC

    KfW

  • Funding Official Awards

    Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official
    Winner: Fabrizio Tesseri, Italy


    Davide Iacovoni, Italy

    Etienne Lessard, Canada

    Jessica Pulay, UK

    Markus Stix, Austria

    Dimitrios Tsakonas, Greece
    Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official
    Winner: Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank


    Henry Coyle, World Bank

    Andrea Dore, World Bank

    Maria Lomotan, Asian Development Bank

    Manuel Valdez, Corporación Andina de Fomento
    Most Impressive Agency Funding Official
    Winner: Jörg Graupner, KfW


    Samia Ben Mebarek, Agence Française de Développement

    Sam Dorri, CPP Investments

    Mascha Ketting, BNG Bank

    Sven Lautenschläger, L-Bank
    Most Impressive Sub-sovereign Official
    Winner: Andreas Becker, State of North Rhine-Westphalia


    Bernard Asselin, Québec

    Markus Krause, State of Saxony-Anhalt

    Alexander Labermeier, State of Hesse

    Rodrigo Robledo, Madrid

    Stefan Wegner, State of North Rhine-Westphalia
    Rising Star SSA Funding Official
    Winner: Lari Toppinen, Municipality Finance


    Georg Fuglesang, Kommunalbanken

    Alexander Schierlinger, Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

    Sydney Siahaija, BNG Bank

    Pieter van Blommestein, Asian Development Bank

  • Investment Bank Awards

    Overall Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds
    Winner: J.P. Morgan


    Bank of America

    BNP Paribas

    Citi

    Crédit Agricole CIB
    Emerging Force in SSA Bonds
    Winner: Santander


    BMO Capital Markets

    CIBC World Markets

    ING

    UBS
    Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets
    Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB


    Bank of America

    BNP Paribas

    Deutsche Bank

    HSBC
    Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets
    Winner: HSBC


    DekaBank

    DZ BANK

    Goldman Sachs

    J.P. Morgan
    Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team
    Winner: Bank of America


    BMO Capital Markets

    Citi

    Deutsche Bank

    J.P. Morgan
    Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds
    Winner: J.P. Morgan


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    Crédit Agricole CIB

    Deutsche Bank
    Most Impressive SSA House in Euros
    Winner: BNP Paribas


    Crédit Agricole CIB

    Deutsche Bank

    J.P. Morgan

    Natixis
    Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars
    Winner: J.P. Morgan


    Bank of America

    BMO Capital Markets

    Citi

    TD Securities
    Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling
    Winner: NatWest Markets


    Barclays

    HSBC

    RBC Capital Markets
    Most Impressive SSA House in Australian dollars
    Winner: RBC Capital Markets


    ANZ

    Daiwa Securities

    Nomura

    TD Securities
    Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market
    Winner: CIBC World Markets


    BMO Capital Markets

    TD Securities
    Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market
    Winner: Nomura


    Daiwa Securities
    Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs
    Winner: J.P. Morgan


    BNP Paribas

    Crédit Agricole CIB

    Deutsche Bank

    Goldman Sachs
    Most Impressive House for SSA Research
    Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB


    Barclays

    Citi

    Deutsche Bank

    J.P. Morgan

  • Bond Banker Awards

    Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker
    Winner: Neal Ganatra, Deutsche Bank


    Matt Dawes, J.P. Morgan

    Stuart McGregor, RBC Capital Markets

    Asif Sherani, HSBC

    Yumiao Yang, Barclays
    Most Impressive SSA Bond Origination Banker
    Winner: Ebba Wexler, Citi


    Massimo Antonelli, BMO Capital Markets

    Amélie Darrort, JP Morgan

    Francois Planque, Bank of America

    Kamini Sumra, Bank of America
    Rising Star SSA Bond Banker
    Winner: Lucrezia Leone, Goldman Sachs


    Ella Benson, RBC Capital Markets

    Philippa Cole, NatWest

    Antonio Gómez-Chaparro de Luna, BNP Paribas

    Sara Montes, Nomura

    Eoin O'Connor, TD Securities
    Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker
    Winner: Yen-ta Liu, Deutsche Bank


    Laurent Adoult, Crédit Agricole CIB

    Ebba Hytting, Crédit Agricole

    Natalie Mordi-Hillaert, Bank of America

    Myriam Zapata, BNP Paribas

  • Other Market Participants

    Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market
    Winner: Origin Markets


    Bloomberg

    Direct Books

    Euroclear DFMI

    NowCM

    SWIAT



    *This category covers all areas of the primary bond market
    Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds
    Winner: Wellington Management


    Amundi

    BIS

    Blackrock

    Pimco
    Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds
    Winner: S&P Global Ratings


    Moody's Ratings
    Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds
    Winner: A&O Shearman


    Clifford Chance

    Dechert

    Linklaters

    Norton Rose Fulbright

    White & Case
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds
    Winner: ISS ESG Solutions


    S&P Global Ratings

    Sustainalytics
  • Lifetime Achievement Award

    Winner: Allegra Berman
Become a sponsor

Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the covered bond market.

We offer tailored sponsorship packages designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.

Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.

Sponsorship Enquiries
Attend the most prestigious awards night dedicated to the covered bond markets

Awards ceremony on September 18, 2025 | Seville

The Covered Bond Awards ceremony will bring together more than 100 senior professionals from across all corners of the covered bond market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.

The ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and to raise a glass to this year's winners.

Our attendance packages

We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.

Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.

Attendance packages Book your table