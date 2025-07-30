EUROPEAN SECURITIZATION AWARDS
The only awards for European structured finance
Winners voted by the market
The European Securitization Awards celebrate outstanding deals, institutions and market participants in European structured finance.
Uniquely, the winners are decided by the market through a two-stage process. Market participants are invited to nominate deals, institutions and people for inclusion the shortlist. Nominations based on firm and deal activity during the 2025 calendar year. The shortlist is then opened to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.
The awards ceremony brings together over 250 senior professionals from across the market to network and celebrate. The winners are revealed live at the awards ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.
Market participants are invited to vote for the standout deals of 2025, as well as the most impressive institutions during the awards period, which runs from November 16, 2024, to November 15, 2025.
Based on these votes, GlobalCapital will compile the shortlists and the winners will be revealed live during the awards ceremony.
Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full awards guidelines and rules.
Market participants are invited to put forward themselves, colleagues, clients, and peers for inclusion in the shortlists during the awards review period.
We strongly encourage you to nominate outside of your organisation, however, you can nominate your own deals and teams. You have two choices in each category, so if you are nominating your own organisation or deal, please also nominate a peer as a second choice.
When making your nominations, you should consider the organisations that have been involved in the most innovative or challenging transaction. Assess the quality of their execution and structuring; as well as their investment, growth, and progression in the business. Additionally, consider those who have stood out for the breadth and depth of their securitization franchises. Additionally, deal nominations should take into account factors such as innovation, timing, reading of the market and investor reach.
You are welcome to share the survey link with your network, however please refrain from 'block voting', where every response form is identical.
Submissions guidelines:
- If you are nominating your own organisation or deal, you are invited to submit a short submission to support your nomination. This should be a maximum of one side of A4, highlighting key accomplishments during the research period in relation to the awards category. This may include standout deal work, innovations or improvements in your product or service offering, examples of growth, and work support to clients in unusual or demanding circumstances.
- The submission should clearly show how your organisation has stood out from competitors.
- You may upload a single submission covering multiple categories or provide a separate submission for each relevant awards category in the survey.
- All submissions will be treated as confidential and used solely for awards purposes.
- The survey will be the primary method for choosing nominees, but we will also review the submissions as a whole to compile a representative and credible shortlist for each category. Our awards research team may contact you with a brief call to follow up on your submission.
In addition to the polled awards, we have three awards that are pitched. These are:
- Overall Bank of the Year
- Private Securitization of the Year
- Overall Deal of the Year
Pitches will be held with the GlobalCapital editorial team between October and January. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards.
These pitches offer institutions an opportunity to present a comprehensive case for recognition.
These pitches will mostly be on the record, and we will use the information gathered during the process to support our decisions in the final write-up. However, we are open to taking parts of the discussion off the record if you would like to highlight situations that showcase your institution’s capabilities but have not been made public. Our ultimate goal is for you to feel free to present a comprehensive case for your institution, covering both public and private aspects of securitization, without worrying that any confidential information will be shared beyond GlobalCapital’s editorial team.
Award criteria:
Overall Bank of the Year
This award will be given to a bank that has shown impressive breadth and depth in its securitization franchise. Criteria includes:
- Leadership in innovative or complex transactions.
- Quality of execution and structuring.
Private Securitization of the Year and Overall Deal of the Year
These Awards recognise innovative and challenging transactions that have significantly impacted the market. Considerations include:
- New deal structures
- Transactions that comply with new regulatory frameworks
- First-of-their-kind deals or transactions that adapt existing technology for new markets or asset classes.
GlobalCapital will evaluate both the difficulty and intricacy of the innovation, as well as its potential market impact. Additionally, the sophistication and intricacy of the work, the significance of the innovation, and the contextual challenges faced during execution will be assessed.
Other Awards:
In addition to these polled and pitched Awards, there are other Awards that recognise individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the market over their careers.
This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital editorial team, however, informal suggestions are welcome. Please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards if you would like to make a recommendation.
- Past recipients include Ian Bell (PCS), Laura Coady (Jefferies), and Richard Hopkin (AFME).
Based on the nominations gathered in the poll, GlobalCapital will compile a shortlist of nominees for each award category. Market participants are invited to vote on this shortlist to choose the winners.
Voting guidelines:
- You don't need to vote in every category for your votes to be counted.
- There is no limit on the number of individuals voting from any one institution.
- You may not vote for your own institution or affiliated entity.
- We encourage you to share the voting survey within your institution and with clients or counterparties. However, please ensure each participant completes their own response independently.
- While all votes are welcomed, GlobalCapital reserves the right to weight votes according to factors such as seniority, job role, institution type, or relevance to the award category. For example, a vote from a portfolio manager at a major investor may carry more weight in investor-related categories than a vote from a non-investing entity. Similarly, a vote from a regular issuer will be especially relevant in the arranging bank categories.
- GlobalCapital reserves the right to disqualify votes that are deemed invalid or inappropriate.
- We strongly discourage 'block voting' — defined as multiple identical submissions from the same institution — and we may remove suspected block votes when calculating the results.
Please note that three categories are not part of the voting process and will instead be decided via editorial pitch:
- Overall Bank of the Year
- Private Securitization of the Year
- Overall Deal of the Year
These will be judged by the GlobalCapital editorial team through a separate pitching process.
The categories for the 2025 GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards have been carefully chosen to ensure they reflect current industry trends, changes and key growth areas.
Please note the awards period runs from November 16, 2024 to November 15, 2025.
ABS Bank of the year
ABS Issuer of the year
ABS Deal of the year
ABS Law firm of the year
Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year
CRE Securitization Deal of the Year
Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year
RMBS Bank of the Year
RMBS Issuer of the year
Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year
RMBS Deal of the year
RMBS Law firm of the Year
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
CLO Bank of the Year
CLO Trading house of the Year
CLO Manager of the Year
CLO Deal of the Year
CLO Senior investor of the Year
CLO Mezz investor of the Year
CLO Equity Investor of the Year
CLO Law firm of the Year
CLO Rating agency of the Year
Debut CLO Manager of the Year
CLO Research Firm of the Year
SRT Bank of the Year
SRT Investor of the Year
SRT Deal of the Year
SRT Law Firm of the Year
(Re)insurer of the Year
ESG Bank of the Year
ESG Issuer of the Year
ESG Deal of the Year
ESG Investor of the Year
ESG Law firm of the Year
ESG Research Firm of the Year
Securitization Rising Star of the Year
Overall Bank of the Year
Private Deal of the Year
Overall Deal of the Year
Debut Issuer of the Year
Portfolio Buyer of the Year
Securitization Senior investor of the Year
Securitization Mezz investor of the Year
Securitization Research House of the Year
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year
Data Provider of the Year
SPV Administrator of the Year
Securitized Derivatives House of the Year
Securitization Trustee of the Year
Overall Servicer of the Year
Most Innovative Deal of the Year (brought forward the market the most)
Fintech provider of the Year
Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals
CEE Deal of the Year
Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who took the time vote in the polls.
The 2025 winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the European securitization market forward.
Overall Securitization Bank of the YearWinner: CitiOverall Securitization Deal of the YearWinner: Vantage Data Centers 2024-1
(Vantage Data Centers, Barclays, SMBC Nikko, Clifford Chance, Latham & Watkins)Private Securitization Deal of the YearWinner: Project Spyder
(Beequip, Apollo, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi)
-
ABS Bank of the YearWinner: BNP Paribas
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
SantanderABS Issuer of the YearWinner: Santander Consumer Finance
Auxmoney
Enpal
NewDay
Toyota Financial Services UKABS Deal of the YearWinner: Golden Ray 1
(Enpal, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells)
BPCE CL 2024-1
Cardiff Auto Receivables 2024-1
Koromo UK 1ABS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford Chance
A&O Shearman
Hogan Lovells
Latham & Watkins
LinklatersEsoteric ABS Bank of the YearWinner: Citi
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Deutsche BankEsoteric ABS Deal of the YearWinner: Golden Ray 1
(Enpal, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells)
Capital on Tap London Cards No. 2
Hermitage 2024
PCL Funding 2024-1
SBOLT 2024-1Esoteric ABS Issuer of the YearWinner: Enpal
Haydock
Capital on Tap
Premium CreditEsoteric ABS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Hogan Lovells
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
LinklatersCRE Securitization Deal of the YearWinner: Vantage Data Centers UK 2024-1
(Vantage Data Centers, Barclays, SMBC Nikko, Clifford Chance, Latham & Watkins)
Hera Financing 2024-1
Thunder Logistics 2024-1
UK Logistics 2024-1
UK Logistics 2024-2Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the YearWinner: Barclays
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
NatixisRMBS Bank of the YearWinner: Barclays
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Lloyds Bank
NatixisRMBS Issuer of the YearWinner: Nationwide
Belmont Green (now known as Vida Bank)
BPCE
Shawbrook
TogetherSpecialist RMBS Issuer of the YearWinner: Together
Belmont Green (now known as Vida Bank)
Dilosk
Foundation Home Loans
ShawbrookRMBS Deal of the YearWinner: Green Lion 2024-1
(ING, Bank of America, Crédit Agricole, Santander, Freshfields, Hogan Lovells)
Auburn 15
BPCE HL 2024-1
Ealbrook Mortgage Funding 2024-1
White Rose Master Issuer 2024-1RMBS Law Firm of the YearWinner: A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Herbert Smith Freehills
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
CLO Bank of the YearWinner: Jefferies
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
J.P. MorganCLO Trading House of the YearWinner: J.P. Morgan
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
JefferiesCLO Manager of the YearWinner: Blackstone
Arini
Apollo/Redding Ridge
Palmer Square
CVC Capital Partners
Onex Credit PartnersCLO Deal of the YearWinner: Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2024-1
(Barings, BNP Paribas, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, Dechert)
Arini CLO 2
Penta CLO 17
Onex 2024-11
Fair Oaks VCLO Senior Investor of the YearWinner: PIMCO
Apollo
AXA IM Alts
BlackRock
PGIMCLO Mezz Investor of the YearWinner: Apollo
Aegon
Amundi
AXA IM Alts
TwentyFour Asset Management
ValeurCLO Equity Investor of the Yearinner: Napier Park Global Capital
Alegra Capital
Apollo
Valeur
YMERCLO Law Firm of the YearWinner: Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Milbank
Paul HastingsCLO Rating Agency of the YearWinner: S&P Global
DBRS Morningstar
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Moody's RatingsDebut CLO Manager of the YearWinner: Fortress
CIC Private Debt
SeroneCLO Research Firm of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
J.P. Morgan
Morgan Stanley
SRT Bank of the YearWinner: Santander
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Intesa Sanpaolo
UniCreditSRT Investor of the YearWinner: Chorus Capital
ArrowMark Partners
AXA IM Alts
CRC
European Investment BankSRT Deal of the YearWinner: NatWest £1.1bn Renewables SRT
(NatWest Markets, Christofferson Robb & Company, Nuveen Infrastructure, Clifford Chance)
ARTS Leasing 2024
Consumer Totta 2
DNB green synthetic securitizationSRT Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford Chance
A&O Shearman
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Simmons & Simmons
White & Case(Re)insurer of the YearWinner: Munich Re
Arch
RenaissanceRe
ESG Bank of the YearWinner: BNP Paribas
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Natixis
Société GénéraleESG Issuer of the YearWinner: Enpal
BPCE
ING
NatWest
ObvionESG Deal of the YearWinner: Golden Ray 1
(Enpal, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells)
BPCE HL 2024-1
Golden Ray 1
Green Storm 2024
Hometree/Barclays asset-backed debt facilityESG Investor of the YearWinner: European Investment Bank Group
Amundi
AXA IM Alts
TwentyFour Asset ManagementESG Law Firm of the YearWinner: Hogan Lovells
A&O Shearman
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
LinklatersESG Research Firm of the YearWinner: Sustainalytics
Bank of America
Barclays
Natixis
Debut Issuer of the YearWinner: Toyota Financial Services UK
Enpal
Lender & Spender
LiveMore
Vantage Data CentersPortfolio Buyer of the YearWinner: PIMCO
Apollo
BlackRock
Carval
M&G InvestmentSecuritization Senior Investor of the YearWinner: PIMCO
Amundi
AXA IM Alts
BlackRock
La Banque Postale
M&G InvestmentSecuritization Mezz Investor of the YearWinner: TwentyFour Asset Management
Amundi
AXA IM Alts
Insight Investment Management
PIMCOSecuritization Research House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Deutsche Bank
J.P. Morgan
Morgan StanleySecuritization Rating Agency of the YearWinner: Fitch Ratings
DBRS Morningstar
KBRA
Moody's Ratings
S&P GlobalSecuritization Advisory Firm of the YearWinner: Deloitte
EY
KPMG
PwCData Provider of the YearWinner: European DataWarehouse
Concept ABS
EuroABS
Intex
Moody'sSPV Administrator of the YearWinner: CSC
Cafico International
Maples Group
TMF Group
Trustmoore GroupSecuritized Derivatives House of the YearWinner: BNP Paribas
DZ Bank
Lloyds Bank
NatWest MarketsSecuritization Trustee of the YearWinner: Citi
Bank of New York Mellon
CSC
Deutsche Bank
US Bank
Wilmington TrustOverall Servicer of the YearMost Innovative Deal of the YearWinner: Golden Ray 1
(Enpal, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells)
Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2024-1
Exmoor Funding 2024-1
Hera Financing 2024-1
Vantage Data CentersFintech Provider of the YearWinner: LendInvest
Auxmoney
Cardo AI
Findox
Funding CircleLaw Firm of the Year for Private DealsWinner: A&O Shearman
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Hogan Lovells
Latham & WatkinsSecuritization Rising Star of the YearWinner: Elena Rinaldi, TwentyFour Asset Management
Winner: Penny Tan, Chorus Capital
Soojean Choi, Clifford Chance
Fiammetta Granchi, Bank of America
Charles Hatton, BNP Paribas
Niels Las, PGGM
Nathan Levy, Bank of America
Jinisha Patel, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Rebecca Rosegg, MUFG
Scott Spurling, RBC Bluebay
Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the European securitization market.
We offer tailored sponsorship packages designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.
Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.
Awards ceremony on March 26, 2025 | London
Our European Securitization Awards ceremony brings together more than 250 senior professionals from across the European securitization market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.
The awards ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and raise a glass to the winners.
We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.
Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.