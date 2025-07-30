Overall Bank of the Year

Private Securitization of the Year

Overall Deal of the Year

Leadership in innovative or complex transactions.

Quality of execution and structuring.

New deal structures





Transactions that comply with new regulatory frameworks

First-of-their-kind deals or transactions that adapt existing technology for new markets or asset classes.

Past recipients include Ian Bell (PCS), Laura Coady (Jefferies), and Richard Hopkin (AFME).



In addition to the polled awards, we have three awards that are pitched. These are:Pitches will be held with theeditorial team between October and January. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards.These pitches offer institutions an opportunity to present a comprehensive case for recognition.These pitches will mostly be on the record, and we will use the information gathered during the process to support our decisions in the final write-up. However, we are open to taking parts of the discussion off the record if you would like to highlight situations that showcase your institution’s capabilities but have not been made public. Our ultimate goal is for you to feel free to present a comprehensive case for your institution, covering both public and private aspects of securitization, without worrying that any confidential information will be shared beyond’s editorial team.This award will be given to a bank that has shown impressive breadth and depth in its securitization franchise. Criteria includes:andThese Awards recognise innovative and challenging transactions that have significantly impacted the market. Considerations include:will evaluate both the difficulty and intricacy of the innovation, as well as its potential market impact. Additionally, the sophistication and intricacy of the work, the significance of the innovation, and the contextual challenges faced during execution will be assessed.In addition to these polled and pitched Awards, there are other Awards that recognise individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the market over their careers.This is a special award entirely at the discretion ofeditorial team, however, informal suggestions are welcome. Please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards if you would like to make a recommendation.