GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

EUROPEAN SECURITIZATION AWARDS

The only awards for European structured finance

Winners voted by the market

Attend the Awards Sponsor the Awards

EUROPEAN SECURITIZATION AWARDS

The only awards for European structured finance

Winners voted by the market

Attend the Awards Sponsor the Awards
Tabs
About the Awards
AWARDS PROCESS
AWARDS CATEGORIES
2025 WINNERS
WHY SPONSOR
WHY ATTEND
The most prestigious awards dedicated to European structured finance
Intro

The European Securitization Awards celebrate outstanding deals, institutions and market participants in European structured finance.

Uniquely, the winners are decided by the market through a two-stage process. Market participants are invited to nominate deals, institutions and people for inclusion the shortlist. Nominations based on firm and deal activity during the 2025 calendar year. The shortlist is then opened to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.

The awards ceremony brings together over 250 senior professionals from across the market to network and celebrate. The winners are revealed live at the awards ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.

Awards mailing list
Website Images (23).svg
Award Timeline
2025 Awards timeline

Nominations

October - November, 2025

Coming soon

Shortlist

December, 2025

Coming soon

Voting

December 2025 - January, 2026

Coming soon

Ceremony

March 26, 2026 London

Coming soon

Sponsors
2024 event partners
BNPP.svg
KBRA (1).svg
Copy of Logo Template (350 x 350 mm) (3).svg
Copy of Logo Template (350 x 350 mm) (2).svg
KBRA.svg
Copy of Logo Template (350 x 350 mm) (1).svg
Our 2024 Highlights
2024 European Securitization Awards highlights
The Awards process

Market participants are invited to vote for the standout deals of 2025, as well as the most impressive institutions during the awards period, which runs from November 16, 2024, to November 15, 2025.

Based on these votes, GlobalCapital will compile the shortlists and the winners will be revealed live during the awards ceremony.

Before taking part, please ensure you have reviewed the full awards guidelines and rules.

Drop downs

  • Nominations

    Market participants are invited to put forward themselves, colleagues, clients, and peers for inclusion in the shortlists during the awards review period.

    We strongly encourage you to nominate outside of your organisation, however, you can nominate your own deals and teams. You have two choices in each category, so if you are nominating your own organisation or deal, please also nominate a peer as a second choice.

    When making your nominations, you should consider the organisations that have been involved in the most innovative or challenging transaction. Assess the quality of their execution and structuring; as well as their investment, growth, and progression in the business. Additionally, consider those who have stood out for the breadth and depth of their securitization franchises. Additionally, deal nominations should take into account factors such as innovation, timing, reading of the market and investor reach.

    You are welcome to share the survey link with your network, however please refrain from 'block voting', where every response form is identical.


    Submissions guidelines:


    • If you are nominating your own organisation or deal, you are invited to submit a short submission to support your nomination. This should be a maximum of one side of A4, highlighting key accomplishments during the research period in relation to the awards category. This may include standout deal work, innovations or improvements in your product or service offering, examples of growth, and work support to clients in unusual or demanding circumstances.

    • The submission should clearly show how your organisation has stood out from competitors.

    • You may upload a single submission covering multiple categories or provide a separate submission for each relevant awards category in the survey.

    • All submissions will be treated as confidential and used solely for awards purposes.

    • The survey will be the primary method for choosing nominees, but we will also review the submissions as a whole to compile a representative and credible shortlist for each category. Our awards research team may contact you with a brief call to follow up on your submission.

  • Pitching & polled awards

    In addition to the polled awards, we have three awards that are pitched. These are:

    • Overall Bank of the Year
    • Private Securitization of the Year
    • Overall Deal of the Year


    Pitches will be held with the GlobalCapital editorial team between October and January. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards.

    These pitches offer institutions an opportunity to present a comprehensive case for recognition.

    These pitches will mostly be on the record, and we will use the information gathered during the process to support our decisions in the final write-up. However, we are open to taking parts of the discussion off the record if you would like to highlight situations that showcase your institution’s capabilities but have not been made public. Our ultimate goal is for you to feel free to present a comprehensive case for your institution, covering both public and private aspects of securitization, without worrying that any confidential information will be shared beyond GlobalCapital’s editorial team.


    Award criteria:


    Overall Bank of the Year

    This award will be given to a bank that has shown impressive breadth and depth in its securitization franchise. Criteria includes:

    • Leadership in innovative or complex transactions.

    • Quality of execution and structuring.



    Private Securitization of the Year and Overall Deal of the Year


    These Awards recognise innovative and challenging transactions that have significantly impacted the market. Considerations include:

    • New deal structures

    • Transactions that comply with new regulatory frameworks

    • First-of-their-kind deals or transactions that adapt existing technology for new markets or asset classes.


    GlobalCapital will evaluate both the difficulty and intricacy of the innovation, as well as its potential market impact. Additionally, the sophistication and intricacy of the work, the significance of the innovation, and the contextual challenges faced during execution will be assessed.


    Other Awards:


    In addition to these polled and pitched Awards, there are other Awards that recognise individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the market over their careers.

    This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital editorial team, however, informal suggestions are welcome. Please get in touch with our Head of Research & Awards if you would like to make a recommendation.

    • Past recipients include Ian Bell (PCS), Laura Coady (Jefferies), and Richard Hopkin (AFME).

  • Voting

    Based on the nominations gathered in the poll, GlobalCapital will compile a shortlist of nominees for each award category. Market participants are invited to vote on this shortlist to choose the winners.


    Voting guidelines:


    • You don't need to vote in every category for your votes to be counted.

    • There is no limit on the number of individuals voting from any one institution.

    • You may not vote for your own institution or affiliated entity.

    • We encourage you to share the voting survey within your institution and with clients or counterparties. However, please ensure each participant completes their own response independently.

    • While all votes are welcomed, GlobalCapital reserves the right to weight votes according to factors such as seniority, job role, institution type, or relevance to the award category. For example, a vote from a portfolio manager at a major investor may carry more weight in investor-related categories than a vote from a non-investing entity. Similarly, a vote from a regular issuer will be especially relevant in the arranging bank categories.

    • GlobalCapital reserves the right to disqualify votes that are deemed invalid or inappropriate.

    • We strongly discourage 'block voting' — defined as multiple identical submissions from the same institution — and we may remove suspected block votes when calculating the results.

    Please note that three categories are not part of the voting process and will instead be decided via editorial pitch:

    • Overall Bank of the Year
    • Private Securitization of the Year
    • Overall Deal of the Year

    These will be judged by the GlobalCapital editorial team through a separate pitching process.
The Awards categories

The categories for the 2025 GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards have been carefully chosen to ensure they reflect current industry trends, changes and key growth areas.

Please note the awards period runs from November 16, 2024 to November 15, 2025.

Award categories

  • ABS/RMBS Awards

    ABS Bank of the year

    ABS Issuer of the year

    ABS Deal of the year

    ABS Law firm of the year

    Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year

    CRE Securitization Deal of the Year

    Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year

    RMBS Bank of the Year

    RMBS Issuer of the year

    Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year

    RMBS Deal of the year

    RMBS Law firm of the Year

  • CLOs Awards

    Best Arranger of Western European Loans

    CLO Bank of the Year

    CLO Trading house of the Year

    CLO Manager of the Year

    CLO Deal of the Year

    CLO Senior investor of the Year

    CLO Mezz investor of the Year

    CLO Equity Investor of the Year

    CLO Law firm of the Year

    CLO Rating agency of the Year

    Debut CLO Manager of the Year

    CLO Research Firm of the Year

  • Significant Risk Transfer Awards

    SRT Bank of the Year

    SRT Investor of the Year

    SRT Deal of the Year

    SRT Law Firm of the Year

    (Re)insurer of the Year

  • ESG Awards

    ESG Bank of the Year

    ESG Issuer of the Year

    ESG Deal of the Year

    ESG Investor of the Year

    ESG Law firm of the Year

    ESG Research Firm of the Year

  • Individual Awards

    Securitization Rising Star of the Year

  • Pitched Awards

    Overall Bank of the Year

    Private Deal of the Year

    Overall Deal of the Year

  • Other Awards

    Debut Issuer of the Year

    Portfolio Buyer of the Year

    Securitization Senior investor of the Year

    Securitization Mezz investor of the Year

    Securitization Research House of the Year

    Securitization Rating Agency of the Year

    Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year

    Data Provider of the Year

    SPV Administrator of the Year

    Securitized Derivatives House of the Year

    Securitization Trustee of the Year

    Overall Servicer of the Year

    Most Innovative Deal of the Year (brought forward the market the most)

    Fintech provider of the Year

    Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals

    CEE Deal of the Year
View the winners of the 2024 European Securitization Awards

Congratulations to all our nominees and winners! A huge thank you to everyone who took the time vote in the polls.

The 2025 winners represent the very best of the talent and innovation driving the European securitization market forward.

European Securitization Awards highlights
Website Images (31).svg
The 2025 winners
Pitched Awards

  • Pitched Awards

    Overall Securitization Bank of the Year
    Winner: Citi
    Overall Securitization Deal of the Year
    Winner: Vantage Data Centers 2024-1
    (Vantage Data Centers, Barclays, SMBC Nikko, Clifford Chance, Latham & Watkins)
    Private Securitization Deal of the Year
    Winner: Project Spyder
    (Beequip, Apollo, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi)
Polled Awards

  • ABS/RMBS

    ABS Bank of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    Citi

    Santander
    ABS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Santander Consumer Finance


    Auxmoney

    Enpal

    NewDay

    Toyota Financial Services UK
    ABS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Golden Ray 1
    (Enpal, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells)



    BPCE CL 2024-1

    Cardiff Auto Receivables 2024-1

    Koromo UK 1
    ABS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Clifford Chance


    A&O Shearman

    Hogan Lovells

    Latham & Watkins

    Linklaters
    Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
    Winner: Citi


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    BNP Paribas

    Deutsche Bank
    Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Golden Ray 1
    (Enpal, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells)



    Capital on Tap London Cards No. 2

    Hermitage 2024

    PCL Funding 2024-1

    SBOLT 2024-1
    Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Enpal


    Haydock

    Capital on Tap

    Premium Credit
    Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Hogan Lovells


    A&O Shearman

    Clifford Chance

    Latham & Watkins

    Linklaters
    CRE Securitization Deal of the Year
    Winner: Vantage Data Centers UK 2024-1
    (Vantage Data Centers, Barclays, SMBC Nikko, Clifford Chance, Latham & Watkins)



    Hera Financing 2024-1

    Thunder Logistics 2024-1

    UK Logistics 2024-1

    UK Logistics 2024-2
    Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year
    Winner: Barclays


    Bank of America

    BNP Paribas

    Deutsche Bank

    Natixis
    RMBS Bank of the Year
    Winner: Barclays


    Bank of America

    BNP Paribas

    Citi

    Lloyds Bank

    Natixis
    RMBS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Nationwide


    Belmont Green (now known as Vida Bank)

    BPCE

    Shawbrook

    Together
    Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Together


    Belmont Green (now known as Vida Bank)

    Dilosk

    Foundation Home Loans

    Shawbrook
    RMBS Deal of the Year
    Winner: Green Lion 2024-1
    (ING, Bank of America, Crédit Agricole, Santander, Freshfields, Hogan Lovells)



    Auburn 15

    BPCE HL 2024-1

    Ealbrook Mortgage Funding 2024-1

    White Rose Master Issuer 2024-1
    RMBS Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: A&O Shearman


    Clifford Chance

    Herbert Smith Freehills

    Latham & Watkins

    Linklaters

  • CLOs

    CLO Bank of the Year
    Winner: Jefferies


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    BNP Paribas

    J.P. Morgan
    CLO Trading House of the Year
    Winner: J.P. Morgan


    Bank of America

    BNP Paribas

    Goldman Sachs

    Jefferies
    CLO Manager of the Year
    Winner: Blackstone


    Arini

    Apollo/Redding Ridge

    Palmer Square

    CVC Capital Partners

    Onex Credit Partners
    CLO Deal of the Year
    Winner: Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2024-1
    (Barings, BNP Paribas, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, Dechert)



    Arini CLO 2

    Penta CLO 17

    Onex 2024-11

    Fair Oaks V
    CLO Senior Investor of the Year
    Winner: PIMCO


    Apollo

    AXA IM Alts

    BlackRock

    PGIM
    CLO Mezz Investor of the Year
    Winner: Apollo


    Aegon

    Amundi

    AXA IM Alts

    TwentyFour Asset Management

    Valeur
    CLO Equity Investor of the Year
    inner: Napier Park Global Capital


    Alegra Capital

    Apollo

    Valeur

    YMER
    CLO Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft


    A&O Shearman

    Clifford Chance

    Milbank

    Paul Hastings
    CLO Rating Agency of the Year
    Winner: S&P Global


    DBRS Morningstar

    Fitch Ratings

    KBRA

    Moody's Ratings
    Debut CLO Manager of the Year
    Winner: Fortress


    CIC Private Debt

    Serone
    CLO Research Firm of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America


    Barclays

    Deutsche Bank

    J.P. Morgan

    Morgan Stanley

  • Significant Risk Transfer

    SRT Bank of the Year
    Winner: Santander



    Barclays

    BNP Paribas

    Deutsche Bank

    Intesa Sanpaolo

    UniCredit
    SRT Investor of the Year
    Winner: Chorus Capital


    ArrowMark Partners

    AXA IM Alts

    CRC

    European Investment Bank
    SRT Deal of the Year
    Winner: NatWest £1.1bn Renewables SRT
    (NatWest Markets, Christofferson Robb & Company, Nuveen Infrastructure, Clifford Chance)



    ARTS Leasing 2024

    Consumer Totta 2

    DNB green synthetic securitization
    SRT Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Clifford Chance


    A&O Shearman

    Linklaters

    Mayer Brown

    Simmons & Simmons

    White & Case
    (Re)insurer of the Year
    Winner: Munich Re


    Arch

    RenaissanceRe

  • ESG

    ESG Bank of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    Citi

    Natixis

    Société Générale
    ESG Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Enpal


    BPCE

    ING

    NatWest

    Obvion
    ESG Deal of the Year
    Winner: Golden Ray 1
    (Enpal, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells)



    BPCE HL 2024-1

    Golden Ray 1

    Green Storm 2024

    Hometree/Barclays asset-backed debt facility
    ESG Investor of the Year
    Winner: European Investment Bank Group


    Amundi

    AXA IM Alts

    TwentyFour Asset Management
    ESG Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Hogan Lovells


    A&O Shearman

    Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

    Clifford Chance

    Latham & Watkins

    Linklaters
    ESG Research Firm of the Year
    Winner: Sustainalytics


    Bank of America

    Barclays

    Natixis

  • Other

    Debut Issuer of the Year
    Winner: Toyota Financial Services UK


    Enpal

    Lender & Spender

    LiveMore

    Vantage Data Centers
    Portfolio Buyer of the Year
    Winner: PIMCO


    Apollo

    BlackRock

    Carval

    M&G Investment
    Securitization Senior Investor of the Year
    Winner: PIMCO


    Amundi

    AXA IM Alts

    BlackRock

    La Banque Postale

    M&G Investment
    Securitization Mezz Investor of the Year
    Winner: TwentyFour Asset Management


    Amundi

    AXA IM Alts

    Insight Investment Management

    PIMCO
    Securitization Research House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America


    Barclays

    Citi

    Deutsche Bank

    J.P. Morgan

    Morgan Stanley
    Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
    Winner: Fitch Ratings


    DBRS Morningstar

    KBRA

    Moody's Ratings

    S&P Global
    Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year
    Winner: Deloitte


    EY

    KPMG

    PwC
    Data Provider of the Year
    Winner: European DataWarehouse


    Concept ABS

    EuroABS

    Intex

    Moody's
    SPV Administrator of the Year
    Winner: CSC


    Cafico International

    Maples Group

    TMF Group

    Trustmoore Group
    Securitized Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: BNP Paribas


    DZ Bank

    Lloyds Bank

    NatWest Markets
    Securitization Trustee of the Year
    Winner: Citi


    Bank of New York Mellon

    CSC

    Deutsche Bank

    US Bank

    Wilmington Trust
    Overall Servicer of the Year
    Most Innovative Deal of the Year
    Winner: Golden Ray 1
    (Enpal, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Clifford Chance, Hogan Lovells)



    Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2024-1

    Exmoor Funding 2024-1

    Hera Financing 2024-1

    Vantage Data Centers
    Fintech Provider of the Year
    Winner: LendInvest


    Auxmoney

    Cardo AI

    Findox

    Funding Circle
    Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals
    Winner: A&O Shearman


    Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

    Clifford Chance

    Hogan Lovells

    Latham & Watkins
    Securitization Rising Star of the Year
    Winner: Elena Rinaldi, TwentyFour Asset Management
    Winner: Penny Tan, Chorus Capital



    Soojean Choi, Clifford Chance

    Fiammetta Granchi, Bank of America

    Charles Hatton, BNP Paribas

    Niels Las, PGGM

    Nathan Levy, Bank of America

    Jinisha Patel, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

    Rebecca Rosegg, MUFG

    Scott Spurling, RBC Bluebay
Become a sponsor

Put your organisation at the forefront of the most prestigious celebrations in the European securitization market.

We offer tailored sponsorship packages designed to further elevate your organisation's positioning and visibility. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with key decision makers, or showcase your expertise, there's a sponsorship opportunity designed to meet your goals.

Please speak with a member of our team to find out which sponsorship opportunity best suits your organisation and to request pricing.

Sponsorship Enquiries
Website Images (29).svg
Attend the most prestigious awards night dedicated to European structured finance

Awards ceremony on March 26, 2025 | London

Our European Securitization Awards ceremony brings together more than 250 senior professionals from across the European securitization market for an evening of networking, recognition and celebration.

The awards ceremony provides an opportunity to honour the brightest and the best within the industry and raise a glass to the winners.

Website Images (30).svg
Our attendance packages

We offer three attendance packages: Platinum, Gold, and Associate, each providing varying levels of visibility and prestige.

Please speak with a member of our team to explore which package best suits your organisation and to request pricing. Limited seats available.

Attendance packages Book your table