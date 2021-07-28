Islamic Finance

Latest news
A major capital markets body published its final standard for using term Sonia reference rates on Wednesday, as the remaining pieces of the Libor transition puzzle fall into place before most pairings for the benchmark end on December 31.
Turkey has re-entered the debt capital markets with the intention of selling a Sharia-compliant bond, a sukuk. The proposed deal, which some say could come at a premium, was announced just days after Saudi Aramco achieved an enormous order book on its debut sukuk.
Khazanah Nasional, Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, has found overwhelming demand for its $1bn bond, attracting more than $5bn of orders.
The Republic of the Maldives has tapped its 2026 sukuk for an additional $100m, bringing the total deal size to $300m.
The government of Malaysia is preparing to return to the dollar market for the first time in five years. It is marketing what will be the world's first sustainability sukuk from a sovereign borrower.
The Republic of the Maldives priced a $200m sukuk on Monday, marking the country’s first dollar outing in three years.
The Republic of the Maldives, which took a big hit to its tourism-reliant economy last year due to the pandemic, announced a tender and new money offer on Monday, returning to the dollar bond market after a three year hiatus.
Diversification has taken hold in central Asia's Uzbekistan, which over the last two years has started its pivot towards international capital markets. According to sources, a plethora of debut deals is expected to hit markets in coming months.
Egypt, which has already entered international debt markets twice this year, is on its way to debuting in the sukuk market following cabinet approval for an Islamic financing bill. The sovereign raised its debut syndicated loan in September that included an Islamic tranche, which bankers said was a fitting prelude to a sukuk.