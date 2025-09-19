GlobalCapital's Covered Bond Awards 2025: the winners

Organisations from across the covered bond market came together in Seville on Thursday to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital’s annual awards dinner.

The GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards celebrated the most notable market achievements in the period between August 1, 2024 and June 1, 2025.

Over the past year, the covered bond market has once again demonstrated its resilience, adapting to interest rate uncertainty and evolving investor expectations. Covered bonds have continued to serve as a trusted and stable funding instrument for both new entrants and long-standing issuers alike.

The nominees and winners of the GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards are decided by the industry itself, by vote. This means the winners are those their clients and counterparts consider the very best.

The exceptions to the polled categories are the Lifetime Achievement Awards, which are selected by the GlobalCapital editorial team, following nominations and market soundings.

This year, we are proud to present Colin Chen with the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously. Widely respected by colleagues and peers alike, Colin was recognised for his leadership and long-standing contribution to the global covered bond market. His legacy has left a meaningful mark on the industry, and he will be missed.

Steffen Dahmer, our other Lifetime Achievement Winner was recognised in Seville for his outstanding contribution to the development of the covered bond market, as well as his dedication to fostering innovation and supporting issuers and investors alike.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below.

The Winners

Lifetime Achievement Award

Colin Chen

Steffen Dahmer, JP Morgan

shortlist and winners Deal Awards Deal of the Year Winner: LBBW €1bn 2.625% February 2030



Berlin Hyp €1bn 2.625% February 2029 and €500m 2.75% November 2032 green

BPCE €1.25bn 3% March 2032

Toronto Dominion €1bn September 2027 floater, €1.75bn 2.776% September 2027 and €1.5bn 2.862% April 2031

Westpac €1.5bn 2.585% May 2030 Best Euro Deal Winner: Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall €500m 2.875% January 2031



BPCE €1.25bn 3% March 2032

Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat €1.75bn 2.75% February 2032

Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% February 2040 social

Toronto Dominion €1bn September 2027 floater, €1.75bn 2.776% September 2027 and €1.5bn 2.862% April 2031 Best Dollar Deal Winner: Bank of Nova Scotia $1.75bn 4.299% March 2028



CIBC $1.5bn 4.876% January 2030

Commonwealth Bank of Australia $1.5bn 4.971% January 2030

Korea Housing Finance Corporation $400m May 2030 floater

Santander UK $1bn 4.496% December 2027 Best Sterling Deal Winner: Nationwide Building Society £1bn January 2030



Commonwealth Bank of Australia £1bn October 2027

Coventry Building Society £600m January 2030

Paragon Bank £500m March 2028 buy-to-let mortgage

Skipton Building Society £500m January 2030 Most Innovative Deal Winner: Berlin Hyp €100m 2.75% July 2027 blockchain-based digital



Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% February 2040 social

KEB Hana €500m 2.875% January 2028 sustainability

Lloyds Bank GmbH €500m 2.75% September 2029

Paragon Bank £500m March 2028 buy-to-let mortgage Best ESG Deal Winner: NordLB €1bn 2.625% October 2028 green



Berlin Hyp €500m 2.75% November 2032 green

Caja Rural de Navarra €500m 3% April 2033 sustainable

Credit Agricole €1.25bn 2.625% February 2031 social

Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% February 2040 social Best Debut or Returning Deal Winner: Danish Ship Finance €500m 3.25% March 2031



ASB Bank €500m 2.971% March 2030

CCF Holding €1bn 3% April 2030

Lloyds Bank GmbH €500m 2.75% September 2029

Paragon Bank £500m March 2028 buy-to-let mortgage

Best Sub-Benchmark Deal Winner: Kreissparkasse Köln €250m 2.75% February 2030 green



Coop Pank €250m 3.125% March 2029

Raiffeisenverband Salzburg €250m 2.625% February 2031

Lead Manager Awards Covered Bond House of the Year Winner: LBBW



Commerzbank

Crédit Agricole

Erste Group

Natixis Best Euro Lead Manager Winner: LBBW



Crédit Agricole

DZ Bank

Erste Group

Natixis Best Dollar Lead Manager Winner: HSBC



BMO Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets

Toronto Dominion Best Sterling Lead Manager Winner: Barclays



BMO Capital Markets

HSBC

Lloyds

Nomura Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers Winner: Barclays



Erste Group

Helaba

LBBW

Natixis Best Bank for Structuring & ALM Winner: Barclays



BNP Paribas

HSBC

Natwest Best Syndicate Bank Winner: DZ Bank



Crédit Agricole

Erste Group

LBBW

Natixis Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets Winner: DZ Bank



DekaBank

LBBW

Société Générale Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager Winner: DZ Bank



DekaBank

Erste Group

Helaba

LBBW Best Bank for Distribution Winner: Erste Group



Barclays

DZ Bank

LBBW

Natixis Best Bank for ESG Issuers Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB



ABN Amro

DZ Bank

ING

Natixis- Best Covered Bond Research Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB



Barclays

Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank

NordLB Best Liquidity Provider Winner: JP Morgan



Natwest

Santander

UBS Best MTN Dealer for Covered Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



Helaba

LBBW

Natixis

NordLB Best Non-Core Currency Lead Manager Winner: UBS



Barclays

National Australia Bank

Nomura Emerging Force in Covered Bonds Winner: Helaba



BBVA

BMO Capital Markets

UBS

Issuer Awards Issuer of the Year Winner: LBBW



BPCE

CIBC

Crédit Agricole

Toronto Dominion Best Eurozone Issuer Winner: BPCE



Caffil

Crédit Agricole

DZ Hyp

LBBW Best Non-Eurozone Issuer Winner: Toronto Dominion



CIBC

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Royal Bank of Canada

Santander UK Best ESG Issuer Winner: Berlin Hyp



Caffil

Caja Rural de Navarra

Crédit Agricole

Deutsche Kreditbank

Platform Service Provider Awards Investor of the Year Winner: Nordea Asset Management



Central Bank of Slovakia

Commerzbank Treasury

Nationwide Treasury

Union Invest Best Law Firm Winner: Linklaters



A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Mayer Brown

White & Case Best Rating Agency Winner: Moody’s Ratings



Fitch Ratings

Morningstar DBRS

Scope Ratings

S&P Global Ratings Best Corporate Trust Provider Winner: BNP Paribas Securities Services



BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited

HSBC Issuer Services Best Second Party Opinion Provider Winner: ISS-Corporate



Moody’s Ratings

Sustainalytics Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds Winner: Ipreo IssueNet



BOTS (Bond Origination Technologies)

Origin Markets Best Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds Winner: Bloomberg



MarketAxess

Tradeweb

Individual Awards Best Syndicate Banker Winner: Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste Group



Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole

George Kalbin, Barclays

Damian Saunders, BNP Paribas

Alexandre Trulli, Natixis

Alberto Maria Villa, UniCredit Covered Bonds Rising Star Winner: Jil Janssen, LBBW



Hemang Hirani, Barclays

Katharina Hofmann, RBI

Mathilde Lopez, Natixis

Tara Parmar, BBVA

Lukas Schuster, Helaba

Yannick Wiggert, LBBW Best Funding Official Winner: Bodo Winkler-Viti, Berlin Hyp



Aurelien Harff, Crédit Agricole

Marc Nocart, CRH

Cedric Perrier, BPCE

Thor Tellefsen, DNB

