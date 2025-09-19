GlobalCapital's Covered Bond Awards 2025: the winners

Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital
September 19, 2025 10:33 am
The covered bond market gathered in Seville to celebrate its standout deals, institutions and individuals

Organisations from across the covered bond market came together in Seville on Thursday to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital’s annual awards dinner.

The GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards celebrated the most notable market achievements in the period between August 1, 2024 and June 1, 2025.

Over the past year, the covered bond market has once again demonstrated its resilience, adapting to interest rate uncertainty and evolving investor expectations. Covered bonds have continued to serve as a trusted and stable funding instrument for both new entrants and long-standing issuers alike.

The nominees and winners of the GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards are decided by the industry itself, by vote. This means the winners are those their clients and counterparts consider the very best.

The exceptions to the polled categories are the Lifetime Achievement Awards, which are selected by the GlobalCapital editorial team, following nominations and market soundings.

This year, we are proud to present Colin Chen with the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously. Widely respected by colleagues and peers alike, Colin was recognised for his leadership and long-standing contribution to the global covered bond market. His legacy has left a meaningful mark on the industry, and he will be missed.

Steffen Dahmer, our other Lifetime Achievement Winner was recognised in Seville for his outstanding contribution to the development of the covered bond market, as well as his dedication to fostering innovation and supporting issuers and investors alike.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

 

The Winners

Lifetime Achievement Award

Colin Chen

Steffen Dahmer, JP Morgan

shortlist and winners

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year
    Winner: LBBW €1bn 2.625% February 2030

    Berlin Hyp €1bn 2.625% February 2029 and €500m 2.75% November 2032 green
    BPCE €1.25bn 3% March 2032
    Toronto Dominion €1bn September 2027 floater, €1.75bn 2.776% September 2027 and €1.5bn 2.862% April 2031
    Westpac €1.5bn 2.585% May 2030
    Best Euro Deal
    Winner: Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall €500m 2.875% January 2031

    BPCE €1.25bn 3% March 2032
    Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat €1.75bn 2.75% February 2032
    Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% February 2040 social
    Toronto Dominion €1bn September 2027 floater, €1.75bn 2.776% September 2027 and €1.5bn 2.862% April 2031
    Best Dollar Deal
    Winner: Bank of Nova Scotia $1.75bn 4.299% March 2028

    CIBC $1.5bn 4.876% January 2030
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia $1.5bn 4.971% January 2030
    Korea Housing Finance Corporation $400m May 2030 floater
    Santander UK $1bn 4.496% December 2027
    Best Sterling Deal
    Winner: Nationwide Building Society £1bn January 2030

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia £1bn October 2027
    Coventry Building Society £600m January 2030
    Paragon Bank £500m March 2028 buy-to-let mortgage
    Skipton Building Society £500m January 2030
    Most Innovative Deal
    Winner: Berlin Hyp €100m 2.75% July 2027 blockchain-based digital

    Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% February 2040 social
    KEB Hana €500m 2.875% January 2028 sustainability
    Lloyds Bank GmbH €500m 2.75% September 2029
    Paragon Bank £500m March 2028 buy-to-let mortgage
    Best ESG Deal
    Winner: NordLB €1bn 2.625% October 2028 green

    Berlin Hyp €500m 2.75% November 2032 green
    Caja Rural de Navarra €500m 3% April 2033 sustainable
    Credit Agricole €1.25bn 2.625% February 2031 social
    Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% February 2040 social
    Best Debut or Returning Deal
    Winner: Danish Ship Finance €500m 3.25% March 2031

    ASB Bank €500m 2.971% March 2030
    CCF Holding €1bn 3% April 2030
    Lloyds Bank GmbH €500m 2.75% September 2029
    Paragon Bank £500m March 2028 buy-to-let mortgage
    Best Sub-Benchmark Deal
    Winner: Kreissparkasse Köln €250m 2.75% February 2030 green

    Coop Pank €250m 3.125% March 2029
    Raiffeisenverband Salzburg €250m 2.625% February 2031

  • Lead Manager Awards

    Covered Bond House of the Year
    Winner: LBBW

    Commerzbank
    Crédit Agricole
    Erste Group
    Natixis
    Best Euro Lead Manager
    Winner: LBBW

    Crédit Agricole
    DZ Bank
    Erste Group
    Natixis
    Best Dollar Lead Manager
    Winner: HSBC

    BMO Capital Markets
    RBC Capital Markets
    Toronto Dominion
    Best Sterling Lead Manager
    Winner: Barclays

    BMO Capital Markets
    HSBC
    Lloyds
    Nomura
    Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
    Winner: Barclays

    Erste Group
    Helaba
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
    Winner: Barclays

    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    Natwest
    Best Syndicate Bank
    Winner: DZ Bank

    Crédit Agricole
    Erste Group
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
    Winner: DZ Bank

    DekaBank
    LBBW
    Société Générale
    Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager
    Winner: DZ Bank

    DekaBank
    Erste Group
    Helaba
    LBBW
    Best Bank for Distribution
    Winner: Erste Group

    Barclays
    DZ Bank
    LBBW
    Natixis
    Best Bank for ESG Issuers
    Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB

    ABN Amro
    DZ Bank
    ING
    Natixis-
    Best Covered Bond Research
    Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB

    Barclays
    Commerzbank
    Deutsche Bank
    NordLB
    Best Liquidity Provider
    Winner: JP Morgan

    Natwest
    Santander
    UBS
    Best MTN Dealer for Covered Bonds
    Winner: JP Morgan

    Helaba
    LBBW
    Natixis
    NordLB
    Best Non-Core Currency Lead Manager
    Winner: UBS

    Barclays
    National Australia Bank
    Nomura
    Emerging Force in Covered Bonds
    Winner: Helaba

    BBVA
    BMO Capital Markets
    UBS

  • Issuer Awards

    Issuer of the Year
    Winner: LBBW

    BPCE
    CIBC
    Crédit Agricole
    Toronto Dominion
    Best Eurozone Issuer
    Winner: BPCE

    Caffil
    Crédit Agricole
    DZ Hyp
    LBBW
    Best Non-Eurozone Issuer
    Winner: Toronto Dominion

    CIBC
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia
    Royal Bank of Canada
    Santander UK
    Best ESG Issuer
    Winner: Berlin Hyp

    Caffil
    Caja Rural de Navarra
    Crédit Agricole
    Deutsche Kreditbank

  • Platform Service Provider Awards

    Investor of the Year
    Winner: Nordea Asset Management

    Central Bank of Slovakia
    Commerzbank Treasury
    Nationwide Treasury
    Union Invest
    Best Law Firm
    Winner: Linklaters

    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Mayer Brown
    White & Case
    Best Rating Agency
    Winner: Moody’s Ratings

    Fitch Ratings
    Morningstar DBRS
    Scope Ratings
    S&P Global Ratings
    Best Corporate Trust Provider
    Winner: BNP Paribas Securities Services

    BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited
    HSBC Issuer Services
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider
    Winner: ISS-Corporate

    Moody’s Ratings
    Sustainalytics
    Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds
    Winner: Ipreo IssueNet

    BOTS (Bond Origination Technologies)
    Origin Markets
    Best Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds
    Winner: Bloomberg

    MarketAxess
    Tradeweb

  • Individual Awards

    Best Syndicate Banker
    Winner: Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste Group

    Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole
    George Kalbin, Barclays
    Damian Saunders, BNP Paribas
    Alexandre Trulli, Natixis
    Alberto Maria Villa, UniCredit
    Covered Bonds Rising Star
    Winner: Jil Janssen, LBBW

    Hemang Hirani, Barclays
    Katharina Hofmann, RBI
    Mathilde Lopez, Natixis
    Tara Parmar, BBVA
    Lukas Schuster, Helaba
    Yannick Wiggert, LBBW
    Best Funding Official
    Winner: Bodo Winkler-Viti, Berlin Hyp

    Aurelien Harff, Crédit Agricole
    Marc Nocart, CRH
    Cedric Perrier, BPCE
    Thor Tellefsen, DNB
Photo Gallery

If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact Ekta Kharat .

For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Jack Thomson.

