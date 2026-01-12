Mediolanum commences smaller European banks' funding drive
◆ Italian lender becomes first lower tier bank issuer to price this year ◆ Deal launched into 'issuer's market' and benefits from tight price versus national champions ◆ Ayvens issues first green bond in its current form
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts