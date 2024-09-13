GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2024: winners revealed!

Organisations from across the the covered bond market came together in Porto on September 12 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital’s annual awards dinner.

The GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards celebrate the most notable market achievements in the period between August 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024.

Over the last year, the covered bond market has shown its strength and resilience in the face of new and returning challenges. Throughout the turbulence, covered bonds have remained a reliable and ever-present source of funding for new and well-established issuers.

The atmosphere was upbeat as attendees from all corners of the market came together in sunny Porto to enjoy each other’s company, share in the ups and downs of the previous year, and congratulate the winning deals, issuers, banks, service providers and individuals.

Uniquely, the nominees and winners of the GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards are decided by the industry itself, through a survey that took place in May and June. This means that the winners reflect those that are considered by their clients and counterparts to be the very best.

The exceptions to the polled categories are the Lifetime Achievement award, and the Editor's Choice award, which are selected by the GlobalCapital editorial team.

Wojtek Niebrzydowski, vice-president, treasury at CIBC Capital, won this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. He came highly recommended by colleagues and counterparts from across the market. Under his watch, CIBC has played a key role in reopening markets during periods of crisis, as well as establishing a strong and regular presence in US and Australian dollars, Swiss francs and sterling.

BMO Capital Markets was awarded this year's Editor's Choice, in recognition of its significant growth over the past year. Having expanded its covered bond franchise across markets, the bank stood out for its strong, emerging presence in dollars and sterling in particular.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below.

The Winners

Lifetime Achievement

Wojtek Niebrzydowski — CIBC Capital Markets

Editor's Choice

BMO Capital Markets

shortlist Deal Awards Deal of the Year Winner: Toronto Dominion €2bn February 2027 floater, €2.5bn 3.191% February 2029 and €1bn 3.247% February 2034



BPER Banca €500m 3.25% January 2031

Caffil €500m 3.125% May 2039

Nordea €750m January 2027 floater and €1bn 3% January 2031

Société Générale SFH €1.25bn 3% February 2027 and €1bn 3.125% February 2036 Best Pioneering Deal (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)



Winner: Novo Banco €500m 3.25% March 2027



Hamburg Commercial Bank €500m 3.625% January 2026 ship

Santander €500m 3.125% May 2029 export finance Cédulas

Toronto Dominion €750m September 2026 floater, €1.5bn 3.765% September 2026 and €1bn 3.666% September 2031

UBS Sfr150m 1.5075% May 2029 digital Best ESG Deal Winner: BPCE €1.5bn 3.125% May 2034 green



Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall €500m 2.875% January 2029 green

Berlin Hyp €500m 2.75% February 2027 green

Equitable Bank €500m 3.5% May 2027 social

Korea Housing Finance Corporation €500m 3.124% March 2029 social Best Debut or Returning Deal Winner: UBS Switzerland €1bn 3.304% March 2029



Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena €750m 3.5% April 2029

Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall €500m 2.875% January 2029 green debut

Novo Banco €500m 3.25% March 2027

TSB Bank €500m 3.319% March 2029 Best Swiss franc Deal Winner: UBS Switzerland Sfr350m 1.82% October 2026 and Sfr470m 2.035% October 2033



Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (CCDJ) Sfr265m 1.355% April 2027 and Sfr175m 1.42% April 2030

Korea Housing Finance Corporation Sfr200m 1.778% February 2027 and Sfr150m 1.845% February 2030

Lloyds Bank Sfr440m 1.87% August 2028 Best Sterling Deal Winner: Barclays £500m March 2029



ANZ £1bn December 2026

DBS Bank £1bn May 2027

NatWest Bank £750m March 2029

Nationwide Building Society £750m October 2030 Best Dollar Deal Winner: LBBW $600m 4.875% February 2028



Commonwealth Bank of Australia $1.75bn 5.071% September 2028

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank $550m 5.25% December 2026

Nationwide Building Society $1.5bn 5.264% November 2026

RBC $2bn 4.851% December 2026 Best Euro Deal Winner: Toronto Dominion €2bn February 2027 floater, €2.5bn 3.191% February 2029 and €1bn 3.247% February 2034



Caffil €500m 3.125% May 2039

CRH €1.75bn 2.875% March 2031

Nationwide Building Society €500m May 2027 floater and €500m 3.309% May 2034

Rabobank €1bn 3.202% May 2036

Issuer Awards Issuer of the Year Winner: BPCE



Caffil

Crédit Agricole

Nationwide Building Society

Toronto Dominion Best ESG Issuer Winner: Berlin Hyp



BPCE

Caffil

Equitable

Korea Housing Finance Corporation Best Eurozone Issuer Winner: BPCE



Caffil

CRH

LBBW

Rabobank Best non-Eurozone Issuer Winner: Toronto Dominion



Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (CCDJ)

DBS Bank

Nationwide Building Society

Santander UK

Lead Manager Awards Covered Bond House of the Year Winner: LBBW



Crédit Agricole

ING

Natixis

UniCredit Best Euro Lead Manager Winner: LBBW



Commerzbank

Crédit Agricole

Natixis

UniCredit Best Dollar Lead Manager Winner: RBC Capital Markets



BMO Capital Markets

TD Securities Best Sterling Lead Manager Winner: Barclays



BMO Capital Markets

HSBC

Lloyds

NatWest Markets Best Syndicate Bank Winner: Erste Group



BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Natixis

UniCredit Best Covered Bond Research Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB



Barclays

Commerzbank Best Liquidity Provider Winner: JP Morgan



ING

Santander Best Bank for Distribution Winner: Erste Group



Barclays

DZ Bank

Helaba

LBBW Best Bank for Structuring & ALM Winner: Barclays



BNP Paribas

HSBC

NatWest Markets

UBS Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets Winner: BNP Paribas



Société Générale

UBS Best Bank for ESG Issuers Winner: Crédit Agricole



HSBC

ING

Natixis

NatWest Markets Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers Winner: Barclays



BNP Paribas

Erste

Helaba

LBBW

Platform Service Providers Investor of the Year Winner: Commerzbank Treasury



BNY Mellon Corporate Treasury

Nordea IM

Norges

Union Invest Best Rating Agency Winner: Moody’s Ratings



Fitch Ratings

S&P Global Best Second Party Opinion Provider Winner: Sustainalytics



ISS ESG Best Law Firm Winner: Clifford Chance



A&O Shearman

Linklaters

White & Case Best Electronic Trading Platform for Covered Bonds Winner: Bloomberg



MarketAxess

Tradeweb Best Corporate Trust Providers Winner: BNP Paribas Securities Services



Deutsche Bank Trust and Agency Service

HSBC Issuer Services

BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited

Individual Awards Best Syndicate Banker Winner: Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste Group



Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole

Ken Loesken, ING

Damian Saunders, BNP Paribas

Alex Trulli, Natixis

Alberto Villa, UniCredit Best Funding Official Winner: Cedric Perrier, BPCE



Cameron Joynt, Toronto Dominion

Petra Mellor, Nordea

Marc Nocart, CRH

Thor Tellefsen, DNB Covered Bonds Rising Star (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)



Winner: Maxim Börsig, Erste Group

Winner: Florian Gritzky, Erste Group



Mathilde Lopez, Natixis

Maria Kasatkina, Berlin Hyp

Tara Parmar, Nationwide Building Society

Anthony Patureau, ING

Suraj Sheth, Barclays

