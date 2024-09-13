GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2024: winners revealed!
Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital
September 13, 2024 09:27 AM
Covered Bond Awards 2024 winner article

The covered bond market gathered in Porto to celebrate its standout deals, institutions and individuals

Organisations from across the the covered bond market came together in Porto on September 12 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital’s annual awards dinner.

The GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards celebrate the most notable market achievements in the period between August 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024.

Over the last year, the covered bond market has shown its strength and resilience in the face of new and returning challenges. Throughout the turbulence, covered bonds have remained a reliable and ever-present source of funding for new and well-established issuers.

The atmosphere was upbeat as attendees from all corners of the market came together in sunny Porto to enjoy each other’s company, share in the ups and downs of the previous year, and congratulate the winning deals, issuers, banks, service providers and individuals.

Uniquely, the nominees and winners of the GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards are decided by the industry itself, through a survey that took place in May and June. This means that the winners reflect those that are considered by their clients and counterparts to be the very best.

The exceptions to the polled categories are the Lifetime Achievement award, and the Editor's Choice award, which are selected by the GlobalCapital editorial team.

Wojtek Niebrzydowski, vice-president, treasury at CIBC Capital, won this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. He came highly recommended by colleagues and counterparts from across the market. Under his watch, CIBC has played a key role in reopening markets during periods of crisis, as well as establishing a strong and regular presence in US and Australian dollars, Swiss francs and sterling.

BMO Capital Markets was awarded this year's Editor's Choice, in recognition of its significant growth over the past year. Having expanded its covered bond franchise across markets, the bank stood out for its strong, emerging presence in dollars and sterling in particular.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

Photo Gallery

The Winners

Lifetime Achievement

Wojtek Niebrzydowski — CIBC Capital Markets

Editor's Choice

BMO Capital Markets

shortlist

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year
    Winner: Toronto Dominion €2bn February 2027 floater, €2.5bn 3.191% February 2029 and €1bn 3.247% February 2034

    BPER Banca €500m 3.25% January 2031
    Caffil €500m 3.125% May 2039
    Nordea €750m January 2027 floater and €1bn 3% January 2031
    Société Générale SFH €1.25bn 3% February 2027 and €1bn 3.125% February 2036
    Best Pioneering Deal
    (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)

    Winner: Novo Banco €500m 3.25% March 2027

    Hamburg Commercial Bank €500m 3.625% January 2026 ship
    Santander €500m 3.125% May 2029 export finance Cédulas
    Toronto Dominion €750m September 2026 floater, €1.5bn 3.765% September 2026 and €1bn 3.666% September 2031
    UBS Sfr150m 1.5075% May 2029 digital
    Best ESG Deal
    Winner: BPCE €1.5bn 3.125% May 2034 green

    Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall €500m 2.875% January 2029 green
    Berlin Hyp €500m 2.75% February 2027 green
    Equitable Bank €500m 3.5% May 2027 social
    Korea Housing Finance Corporation €500m 3.124% March 2029 social
    Best Debut or Returning Deal
    Winner: UBS Switzerland €1bn 3.304% March 2029

    Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena €750m 3.5% April 2029
    Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall €500m 2.875% January 2029 green debut
    Novo Banco €500m 3.25% March 2027
    TSB Bank €500m 3.319% March 2029
    Best Swiss franc Deal
    Winner: UBS Switzerland Sfr350m 1.82% October 2026 and Sfr470m 2.035% October 2033

    Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (CCDJ) Sfr265m 1.355% April 2027 and Sfr175m 1.42% April 2030
    Korea Housing Finance Corporation Sfr200m 1.778% February 2027 and Sfr150m 1.845% February 2030
    Lloyds Bank Sfr440m 1.87% August 2028
    Best Sterling Deal
    Winner: Barclays £500m March 2029

    ANZ £1bn December 2026
    DBS Bank £1bn May 2027
    NatWest Bank £750m March 2029
    Nationwide Building Society £750m October 2030
    Best Dollar Deal
    Winner: LBBW $600m 4.875% February 2028

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia $1.75bn 5.071% September 2028
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank $550m 5.25% December 2026
    Nationwide Building Society $1.5bn 5.264% November 2026
    RBC $2bn 4.851% December 2026
    Best Euro Deal
    Winner: Toronto Dominion €2bn February 2027 floater, €2.5bn 3.191% February 2029 and €1bn 3.247% February 2034

    Caffil €500m 3.125% May 2039
    CRH €1.75bn 2.875% March 2031
    Nationwide Building Society €500m May 2027 floater and €500m 3.309% May 2034
    Rabobank €1bn 3.202% May 2036

  • Issuer Awards

    Issuer of the Year
    Winner: BPCE

    Caffil
    Crédit Agricole
    Nationwide Building Society
    Toronto Dominion
    Best ESG Issuer
    Winner: Berlin Hyp

    BPCE
    Caffil
    Equitable
    Korea Housing Finance Corporation
    Best Eurozone Issuer
    Winner: BPCE

    Caffil
    CRH
    LBBW
    Rabobank
    Best non-Eurozone Issuer
    Winner: Toronto Dominion

    Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (CCDJ)
    DBS Bank
    Nationwide Building Society
    Santander UK

  • Lead Manager Awards

    Covered Bond House of the Year
    Winner: LBBW

    Crédit Agricole
    ING
    Natixis
    UniCredit
    Best Euro Lead Manager
    Winner: LBBW

    Commerzbank
    Crédit Agricole
    Natixis
    UniCredit
    Best Dollar Lead Manager
    Winner: RBC Capital Markets

    BMO Capital Markets
    TD Securities
    Best Sterling Lead Manager
    Winner: Barclays

    BMO Capital Markets
    HSBC
    Lloyds
    NatWest Markets
    Best Syndicate Bank
    Winner: Erste Group

    BNP Paribas
    Crédit Agricole
    Natixis
    UniCredit
    Best Covered Bond Research
    Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB

    Barclays
    Commerzbank
    Best Liquidity Provider
    Winner: JP Morgan

    ING
    Santander
    Best Bank for Distribution
    Winner: Erste Group

    Barclays
    DZ Bank
    Helaba
    LBBW
    Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
    Winner: Barclays

    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    NatWest Markets
    UBS
    Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Société Générale
    UBS
    Best Bank for ESG Issuers
    Winner: Crédit Agricole

    HSBC
    ING
    Natixis
    NatWest Markets
    Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
    Winner: Barclays

    BNP Paribas
    Erste
    Helaba
    LBBW

  • Platform Service Providers

    Investor of the Year
    Winner: Commerzbank Treasury

    BNY Mellon Corporate Treasury
    Nordea IM
    Norges
    Union Invest
    Best Rating Agency
    Winner: Moody’s Ratings

    Fitch Ratings
    S&P Global
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider
    Winner: Sustainalytics

    ISS ESG
    Best Law Firm
    Winner: Clifford Chance

    A&O Shearman
    Linklaters
    White & Case
    Best Electronic Trading Platform for Covered Bonds
    Winner: Bloomberg

    MarketAxess
    Tradeweb
    Best Corporate Trust Providers
    Winner: BNP Paribas Securities Services

    Deutsche Bank Trust and Agency Service
    HSBC Issuer Services
    BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited

  • Individual Awards

    Best Syndicate Banker
    Winner: Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste Group

    Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole
    Ken Loesken, ING
    Damian Saunders, BNP Paribas
    Alex Trulli, Natixis
    Alberto Villa, UniCredit
    Best Funding Official
    Winner: Cedric Perrier, BPCE

    Cameron Joynt, Toronto Dominion
    Petra Mellor, Nordea
    Marc Nocart, CRH
    Thor Tellefsen, DNB
    Covered Bonds Rising Star
    (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)

    Winner: Maxim Börsig, Erste Group
    Winner: Florian Gritzky, Erste Group

    Mathilde Lopez, Natixis
    Maria Kasatkina, Berlin Hyp
    Tara Parmar, Nationwide Building Society
    Anthony Patureau, ING
    Suraj Sheth, Barclays

If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact Sophie Astles.

For information on commercial opportunities related to the Covered Bond Awards, please contact Jack Thomson.

