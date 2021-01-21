AIIB USD3bn 0.5% Jan 26 sustainable development bond

Rating:Aaa/AAA/AAA
Amount:$3bn global sustainable development bond
Maturity:27 January, 2026
Issue/reoffer price:99.572
Coupon:0.5%
Spread at reoffer:mid-swaps plus 6bp; 14bp over the December 2022 US Treasury
Launched: Wednesday, January 20
Payment date:January 27
Joint books:Bank of America, HSBC, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered
