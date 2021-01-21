EIB reboots €STR FRN market with curve extension

The Europe Investment Bank extended the euro short term rate (€STR) floating rate note curve on Wednesday with 2021’s first deal in the format.

Leads Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit priced a new €1bn January 2028 €STR FRN for EIB with a spread of 1bp over €STR.

The deal was priced with a reoffer price of 114.418 and a chunky coupon of 200bp over €STR ...