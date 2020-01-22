CEE bank trio swoops

Three CEE banks have announced new bond issues this week. Armenia's Ardshinbank has printed a $300m five year bond, Credit Bank of Moscow has initial price guidance out on a dollar five year benchmark and Sovcombank, another Russian bank, has released plans for a roadshow.

Ardshinbank, rated Ba3/—/B+, sold its $300m five year bond from a book of over $450m through joint bookrunners Citi and Renaissance Capital.

The deal was sold at par with a coupon of 6.5%, or a spread of 491.7bp over US Treasuries. A banker close to the note ...