TP ICAP pivots to Paris for post-Brexit hub, raises broker pay Interdealer broker TP ICAP revealed on Tuesday that it had chosen Paris as its post-Brexit hub in the European Union, as new CEO Nicolas Breteau called for the flexibility to pay company brokers the "market rate".

In a report for the first half of the year on Tuesday, the company unveiled a weak performance in its energy and commodities business and lower statutory operating profit compared to the same period last year. It also said that its majority owned interest rate derivatives trading platform iSwap ...