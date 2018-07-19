DS Smith wraps up deal as ECM preps for big September

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the bookrunners on the fully underwritten rights issue, which was launched to fund DS Smith’s acquisition of Spanish rival Europac.The firm issued just over 293m new shares as part of the rights issue at 350p per new share. The stock ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.