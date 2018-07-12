Opera launches $115m Nasdaq float

CICC and Citi launched the trade on Monday offering 9.6m American Depositary Shares at $10 to $12 each. The ADS sale will fetch between $96m and $115m, but the issuer will also receive additional funds from two anchor investors.Under a concurrent private placement, China-based Bitmain will take up ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.