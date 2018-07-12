Watermark
Go to Asia edition

OTC clearing takes next step in evolution with FX options

The post-crisis push of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives into central clearing took a major step forward this week as LCH launched an offering for physically deliverable FX options. Ross Lancaster reports.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 12 Jul 2018
Pressure has been mounting on the clearing industry to find a solution for FX options since the phase-in of margin rules for uncleared derivatives began in 2017. This has increased the cost of bilateral positions that dominate the FX options market, a situation that will only increase as ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 208,231.97 808 7.93%
2 JPMorgan 197,048.90 879 7.51%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 188,092.68 627 7.16%
4 Barclays 166,744.02 588 6.35%
5 HSBC 148,505.03 677 5.66%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 7.12%
2 BNP Paribas 27,070.53 106 6.46%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 21,296.53 101 5.08%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,036.54 80 5.02%
5 Citi 21,001.89 64 5.01%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,487.79 44 8.76%
2 JPMorgan 9,388.74 41 8.67%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 7.00%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.49%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.75%