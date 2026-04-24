Sanofi pounces on Friday window with €2.3bn triple trancher
◆ French pharma prints along liquid parts of the curve ◆ Two shorter tranches land flat to fair value ◆ Danaher showed demand for high rated issuers earlier in the week
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts