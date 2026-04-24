Sanofi pounces on Friday window with €2.3bn triple trancher

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Corporate Bonds
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Sanofi pounces on Friday window with €2.3bn triple trancher

Diana Bui
Frank Jackman
April 24, 2026 02:59 pm

◆ French pharma prints along liquid parts of the curve ◆ Two shorter tranches land flat to fair value ◆ Danaher showed demand for high rated issuers earlier in the week

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Diana Bui
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Frank Jackman
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