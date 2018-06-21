EIB blows doors off with landmark Sonia deal

“I believe it's the most important sterling transaction in 10 years and a real landmark moment,” said Rom Balax, head of frequent borrowers at NatWest Markets, one of the lead banks on the transaction. “This is the culmination of an extremely long consultation period with investors, the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.