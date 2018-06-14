Watermark
Go to Asia edition

AllianceBernstein to adapt to new AT1 trends with global fund

Investment company AllianceBernstein says it is focused on the development of the AT1 market beyond the large European banks, as it launched a new financials fund.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 12:30 PM

The global asset management firm announced last week it has set up a fund called AB Financial Credit Portfolio to invest in the capital structures of financial institutions around the world, with a focus on subordinated debt.

The fund will use economic fundamentals as well as an AT1 quantitative ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,539.81 48 5.71%
2 LBBW 7,986.15 46 5.34%
3 Natixis 7,841.57 37 5.24%
4 UniCredit 7,668.29 46 5.12%
5 Credit Suisse 7,360.16 38 4.92%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 51,037.05 182 6.67%
2 JPMorgan 50,548.66 200 6.61%
3 Citi 46,505.24 237 6.08%
4 Goldman Sachs 42,702.47 323 5.58%
5 Morgan Stanley 41,716.34 218 5.45%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 42,187.21 143 11.07%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 41,685.25 152 10.94%
3 Citi 38,330.74 188 10.06%
4 Goldman Sachs 34,708.41 289 9.11%
5 Morgan Stanley 32,672.22 174 8.57%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,263.92 23 8.12%
2 LBBW 4,811.97 20 6.24%
3 UniCredit 4,780.36 19 6.20%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,208.56 18 5.46%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,163.44 13 5.40%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,538.06 9 12.66%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 9.42%
3 BNP Paribas 2,596.35 10 7.25%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 6.86%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,180.25 9 6.08%