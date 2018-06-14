AllianceBernstein to adapt to new AT1 trends with global fund

The global asset management firm announced last week it has set up a fund called AB Financial Credit Portfolio to invest in the capital structures of financial institutions around the world, with a focus on subordinated debt.The fund will use economic fundamentals as well as an AT1 quantitative ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.