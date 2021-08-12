All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Australia

    FIG
    CBA kicks off 2022 public funding with T2
    Frank Jackman, August 12, 2021
    The Australian bank took a large chunk out of its tier two programme with a local currency deal.
    FIG
    FIG pair land at decade tights in Aussie dollars
    Frank Jackman, August 11, 2021
    A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
    FIG
    ING preps 2021’s first Aussie dollar covered deal
    Frank Jackman, August 10, 2021
    ING is set to print the first Australian dollar covered bond of the year this week. Covered paper out of the region has remained scant over the last 12 months, but issuance is set to pick up as onshore lenders start to think about life after the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Term Funding Facility.
    SSA
    Northern Territory Treasury Corporation extends curve
    Lewis McLellan, August 05, 2021
    The Northern Territory Treasury Corporation hit the market with a 31 year bond on Wednesday, extending its curve by nine years.
    Covered Bonds
    CBA programme increase paves way for Aussie supply boost
    Bill Thornhill, July 13, 2021
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s has increased the size of its covered bond programme after the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to end its Term Funding Facility, suggesting that Australian banks could be on the verge of increasing their public bond market funding.
    Senior Debt
    Santander kicks off Kanga debut
    Frank Jackman, July 07, 2021
    Banco Santander is out in the Australian dollar market with its debut Kangaroo bond, and with constructive conditions on offer, further supply could follow.
    Senior Debt
    Santander sets sights on Kanga debut
    Frank Jackman, July 02, 2021
    Santander is preparing to make use of some attractive Australian dollar bond market conditions to sell the first bond from its new Kangaroo programme.
    Covered Bonds
    NAB prioritises spread over size as Credem lines up in euro covered bonds
    Bill Thornhill, June 28, 2021
    National Australia Bank priced an €850m seven year Australian covered bond on Monday, comfortably inside recent deals from New Zealand and opted against issuing a larger deal size at a wider spread. At the same time, Credit Emiliano mandated leads for another euro benchmark.
    Senior Debt
    G-SIB pair goes niche for group level debt
    Frank Jackman, June 18, 2021
    A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
    Senior Debt
    Banks bulk up as dollar bond spreads grind tighter
    Tyler Davies, May 28, 2021
    Banks bombarded the dollar market this week, with a deluge of supply from rare Yankee issuers and US heavyweights across the capital structure.
    Senior Debt
    HSBC builds large deal in 'attractive' Aussie dollar market
    Frank Jackman, May 21, 2021
    HSBC raised A$500m ($388m) on its return to the Australian dollar bond market on Thursday, securing a "fantastic" result by offering a pick-up over local bank bonds.
    Senior Debt
    Barclays hops back into Kangaroos
    Frank Jackman, May 12, 2021
    Barclays returned to the Kangaroo bond market this week after being absent for two years to raise A$600m across three tranches of holding company debt. The market was split over which tranche offered the most value in pricing.
