Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KfW on screens in dollars with ‘first jumbo test’

KfW will bring what bankers say will be the first “real jumbo test” for the market since a wave of Italy-led volatility hit bonds last week.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05 Jun 2018

The German agency on Tuesday picked Barclays, HSBC and RBC Capital Markets to run a July 2020 dollar global. Initial price thoughts are 2bp area through mid-swaps and the deal is slated for Wednesday.

“It feels like a very strong market backdrop, although there’re obviously ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.28%
2 JPMorgan 10,337.24 14 9.39%
3 Citi 9,634.73 16 8.75%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.71%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.89%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,386.38 68 12.49%
2 HSBC 20,315.01 44 9.26%
3 JPMorgan 18,703.30 46 8.53%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,229.87 24 7.86%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,557.62 48 7.09%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,693.56 43 8.63%
2 Barclays 21,141.16 34 8.04%
3 UniCredit 17,335.84 45 6.59%
4 HSBC 17,114.99 59 6.51%
5 BNP Paribas 16,072.48 29 6.11%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 49,180.58 230 7.44%
2 Citi 49,038.00 169 7.42%
3 HSBC 43,169.11 158 6.53%
4 Barclays 38,987.40 123 5.90%
5 Deutsche Bank 34,839.14 93 5.27%