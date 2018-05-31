DTCC adds two to its board

Banking and high frequency trading representatives will join DTCC’s 20-strong board of directors. Claudine Gallagher, Americas regional head for securities services at BNP Paribas, and Joseph Molluso, executive vice president and CFO at Virtu Financial, were elected to the board.Gallagher oversees strategic development in the Americas for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.