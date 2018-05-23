Watermark
Unédic uses healthy NIP to navigate volatility as Dexia goes short

Unédic played it safe by offering extra new issue concession to traverse a choppy euro market on Wednesday, ending up with a €1bn 15 year deal and a 1bp tightening from guidance. Dexia Crédit Local is out for a euro deal on Thursday, although bankers said the shorter duration trade should mean the volatility will be less of a test.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 23 May 2018

Barclays, Crédit Agricole, JP Morgan and Société Générale won the Dexia mandate for a five year euro benchmark on Wednesday, with the deal to be priced on Thursday.

“We’re hearing very positive feedback already on the name and the deal,” said an SSA syndicate ...

