Unédic uses healthy NIP to navigate volatility as Dexia goes short Unédic played it safe by offering extra new issue concession to traverse a choppy euro market on Wednesday, ending up with a €1bn 15 year deal and a 1bp tightening from guidance. Dexia Crédit Local is out for a euro deal on Thursday, although bankers said the shorter duration trade should mean the volatility will be less of a test.