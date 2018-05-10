Leak shows Regulatory Scrutiny Board weakened EU rules on green indices A leaked copy of draft EU legislation, seen by GlobalCapital, shows that the Regulatory Scrutiny Board, a committee that makes sure EU laws are well drafted and not too onerous, has made the Commission water down its plans to tighten regulation of green investment benchmarks. But strong rules are coming on investors’ duty to consider environmental, social and governance matters and the shape of the sustainable Taxonomy is emerging.

