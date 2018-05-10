Watermark
Leak shows Regulatory Scrutiny Board weakened EU rules on green indices

A leaked copy of draft EU legislation, seen by GlobalCapital, shows that the Regulatory Scrutiny Board, a committee that makes sure EU laws are well drafted and not too onerous, has made the Commission water down its plans to tighten regulation of green investment benchmarks. But strong rules are coming on investors’ duty to consider environmental, social and governance matters and the shape of the sustainable Taxonomy is emerging.

  • By Jean Comte, Jon Hay
  • 04:45 PM

The EU is gearing up to publish the first batch of its new sustainable finance laws, as part of the enthusiastic drive led by Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis to make the financial system fit for the fight against climate change.

In March the EC published a Sustainable ...

