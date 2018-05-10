Huya prices $180m US listing at top end

The float comprised 15m American Depository Shares (ADSs) on offer at $10 to $12 each, giving the issuer proceeds of anywhere from $150m to $180m.Lead banks Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS launched the trade on May 1, working alongside Needham & Co. They wrapped up ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.