Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Americas Derivatives Awards 2018: Tradition forges winning blend of old and new

For creating an excellent combination of voice and electronic broking services, working to expand its product offering and collaborating with clients to ensure a smooth transition to new regulatory requirements, Tradition is GlobalCapital’s Americas Derivatives Broker of the Year.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 11 May 2018
Us Derivatives awards 2018Europe’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) legislative framework, which came into effect in January, impacted Tradition’s clients around the globe and required great efforts to ensure compliance with ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 154,672.66 600 8.05%
2 JPMorgan 143,141.47 617 7.45%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 139,805.56 455 7.28%
4 Barclays 117,908.19 411 6.14%
5 HSBC 104,454.30 491 5.44%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,856.50 29 9.99%
2 Citi 16,445.89 36 6.36%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,270.11 45 5.90%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,699.04 41 5.29%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,925.42 30 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,873.94 30 9.87%
2 JPMorgan 6,810.95 29 9.78%
3 Citi 4,525.57 27 6.50%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,225.70 24 6.07%
5 UBS 3,360.63 12 4.82%