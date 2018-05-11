Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Americas Derivatives Awards 2018: NEX Data catches a wave as analytics demand soars

For its standout response to the electronification of derivatives markets, attention to regulatory requirements and innovation across a range of clients and trading protocols, NEX Data is GlobalCapital’s Americas Data and Analytics Provider of the Year.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 11 May 2018
Us Derivatives awards 2018NEX Data, a unit of NEX Optimisation, delivers pricing, analytics, indices and regulatory reporting solutions to a global and diverse client base. The division provides innovative analytical insights in pre- and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 154,672.66 600 8.05%
2 JPMorgan 143,141.47 617 7.45%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 139,805.56 455 7.28%
4 Barclays 117,908.19 411 6.14%
5 HSBC 104,454.30 491 5.44%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,856.50 29 9.99%
2 Citi 16,445.89 36 6.36%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,270.11 45 5.90%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,699.04 41 5.29%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,925.42 30 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,873.94 30 9.87%
2 JPMorgan 6,810.95 29 9.78%
3 Citi 4,525.57 27 6.50%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,225.70 24 6.07%
5 UBS 3,360.63 12 4.82%