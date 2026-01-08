US Securitization Awards 2026: Nominations now open!
GlobalCapital invites market participants to nominate their clients, their peers, and themselves in its 2026 US Securitization Awards
The first stage - the call for nominations - for GlobalCapital’s US Securitization Awards 2026 is now open.
Uniquely, the award winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage survey of market participants that canvases opinion on the deals and institutions that have really stood out and made an impact over 2025.
Anyone active in the securitization market can put themselves, their colleagues, clients and peers forward to be shortlisted. The full list of categories can be found below. Details of the awards process, voting guidelines and categories can be found under the relevant tabs here: US Securitization Awards 2026
Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in February and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.
KEY DATES
Nominations open: January 8, 2026
Nominations close: January 30, 2026
Shortlist published and voting opens: February 6, 2026
Voting closes: March 6, 2026
Winners announced: May 14, 2026
If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact our Awards Analyst, Ekta Kharat
For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact our Sales team
POLLED AWARDS — CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
Polled categories make up the vast majority of the US Securitization awards. The call for nominations window is open from January 8, 2026 until January 30, 2026. Here market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients and their peers forward to be shortlisted.
To nominate yourself, please fill out the survey, indicating which categories you wish to be considered for. You can only complete this once per organization. To support this self-nomination, you are invited to provide either a short submission of one side of letter size paper, detailing any notable developments over the 2025 calendar year.
We also encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organizations — whether that be to recommend clients, peers or counterparts.
You have two choices in each category, so if you are nominating your own organization or deal, please also nominate another deal or organization as a second choice. If you are providing a submission or answering the entry questions to nominate yourself in a category, you must also recommend at least one other organization or deal for inclusion.
You may be disqualified if you repeatedly nominate yourself in categories where you are not active.
Nominations should reflect institution and deal activity for the 2025 calendar year.
Using these nominations and written entries, alongside our own research, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be decided at our discretion — our ultimate aim is to compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category. These shortlists will be opened to a market vote for the winners in February.
PITCHED AWARDS
In addition to the polled awards, we have four awards that are pitched: Overall Securitization Bank of the Year, Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year, Innovative Deal of the Year and Digital Infrastructure Bank of the Year. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with Ekta Kharat
Pitches will be held with the editorial team between January 26 and February 28, 2026.
The aim of the pitched awards is for us to obtain the most detailed understanding of each bank or transaction and therefore celebrate those that have led the market or brought important innovations in 2025.
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD
A new addition, this award recognizes individuals who have made huge contributions to the development of the market over the course of their careers, and who command universal respect among their peers.
This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital editorial. However, informal suggestions are welcome — please get in touch with our Awards Analyst, Ekta Kharat if you would like to make a recommendation.
CATEGORIES
-
ABS Bank of the Year
ABS Trading Desk of the Year
ABS Issuer of the Year
ABS Deal of the Year
ABS Law Firm of the Year
ABS Investor of the Year
ABS Rating Agency of the Year
Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year
Esoteric ABS Investor of the Year
Digital Infrastructure ABS Deal of the Year
-
RMBS Bank of the Year
RMBS Trading Desk of the Year
RMBS Issuer of the Year
RMBS Deal of the Year
RMBS Law Firm of the Year
RMBS Investor of the Year
RMBS Rating Agency of the Year
-
CMBS Bank of the Year
CMBS Trading Desk of the Year
CMBS Issuer of the Year
CMBS Deal of the Year
CMBS Law Firm of the Year
CMBS Investor of the Year
CMBS Rating Agency of the Year
-
CLO Bank of the Year
CLO Trading Desk of the Year
Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the Year
Middle Market CLO Manager of the Year
CLO Deal of the Year
CLO Law Firm of the Year
CLO Trustee of the Year
CLO Tech Provider of the Year
CLO Investor of the Year
CLO Rating Agency of the Year
CLO ETF of the Year
-
SRT Bank of the Year
SRT Law Firm of the Year
SRT Investor of the Year
Re(insurer) of the Year
-
ESG Securitization Bank of the Year
ESG Issuer of the Year
ESG Deal of the Year
ESG Investor of the Year
ESG Law Firm of the Year
-
Digital Infrastructure Mortgage-Backed Deal of the Year
Digital Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year
Debut Issuer of the Year
Securitization Research Team of the Year
Securitization Tech Provider of the Year
Securitization Trading Data Provider of the Year
Securitization Trustee of the Year
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
Securitization Accounting Firm of the Year
Offshore Law Firm of the Year
Securitization Banker of the Year
Securitization Rising Star
-
Overall Securitization Bank of the Year
Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
Innovative Deal of the Year
Digital Infrastructure Bank of the Year
Please contact Ekta Kharat for more information or to schedule a pitch