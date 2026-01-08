US Securitization Awards 2026: Nominations now open!

The first stage - the call for nominations - for GlobalCapital’s US Securitization Awards 2026 is now open.

Uniquely, the award winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage survey of market participants that canvases opinion on the deals and institutions that have really stood out and made an impact over 2025.

Anyone active in the securitization market can put themselves, their colleagues, clients and peers forward to be shortlisted. The full list of categories can be found below. Details of the awards process, voting guidelines and categories can be found under the relevant tabs here: US Securitization Awards 2026

Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in February and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.

KEY DATES

Nominations open: January 8, 2026

Nominations close: January 30, 2026

Shortlist published and voting opens: February 6, 2026

Voting closes: March 6, 2026

Winners announced: May 14, 2026

If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact our Awards Analyst, Ekta Kharat

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact our Sales team

POLLED AWARDS — CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

Polled categories make up the vast majority of the US Securitization awards. The call for nominations window is open from January 8, 2026 until January 30, 2026. Here market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients and their peers forward to be shortlisted.

To nominate yourself, please fill out the survey, indicating which categories you wish to be considered for. You can only complete this once per organization. To support this self-nomination, you are invited to provide either a short submission of one side of letter size paper, detailing any notable developments over the 2025 calendar year.

We also encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organizations — whether that be to recommend clients, peers or counterparts.

You have two choices in each category, so if you are nominating your own organization or deal, please also nominate another deal or organization as a second choice. If you are providing a submission or answering the entry questions to nominate yourself in a category, you must also recommend at least one other organization or deal for inclusion.

You may be disqualified if you repeatedly nominate yourself in categories where you are not active.

Nominations should reflect institution and deal activity for the 2025 calendar year.

Using these nominations and written entries, alongside our own research, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be decided at our discretion — our ultimate aim is to compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category. These shortlists will be opened to a market vote for the winners in February.

PITCHED AWARDS

In addition to the polled awards, we have four awards that are pitched: Overall Securitization Bank of the Year, Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year, Innovative Deal of the Year and Digital Infrastructure Bank of the Year. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with Ekta Kharat

Pitches will be held with the editorial team between January 26 and February 28, 2026.

The aim of the pitched awards is for us to obtain the most detailed understanding of each bank or transaction and therefore celebrate those that have led the market or brought important innovations in 2025.

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

A new addition, this award recognizes individuals who have made huge contributions to the development of the market over the course of their careers, and who command universal respect among their peers.

This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital editorial. However, informal suggestions are welcome — please get in touch with our Awards Analyst, Ekta Kharat if you would like to make a recommendation.

CATEGORIES