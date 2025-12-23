European Securitization Awards 2026: Shortlists announced and voting live!

Thank you to everyone who helped us determine the European Securitization Awards shortlists via the nominations process that ran throughout October and November. More than 3,000 individual votes were cast and we were very encouraged by the level of market engagement.

The shortlists are now open to vote for the winners. The poll will be open until January 23, 2026.

As in previous years, in the vast majority of categories there are five names to choose from. In a few instances, there are slightly fewer or more than five, reflecting how exceptionally tight the voting was in those categories. You can find the full shortlists below.

All awards will be voted on by market participants, except for Overall Bank of the Year, Private Securitization of the Year, and Overall Deal of the Year, which are pitched categories. If you would like further details or wish to pitch for any of these three awards, please contact Ekta Kharat.

Please read the following instructions carefully to ensure that your votes are counted accurately.

There is no cap on the number of individuals voting from any given institution, and no requirement to answer every question. We reserve the right to weigh votes by seniority, job role, institution or similar considerations. For example, a vote from a portfolio manager at a major securitization investor would count more heavily than that of a rating agency analyst in determining the Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House award, while a regular issuer’s vote for arranging bank would be particularly valuable.

You are not permitted to vote for your own institution or its affiliates.

We encourage you to distribute the survey widely among clients, counterparties and within your institutions but urge you to avoid ‘block voting’, in which every response form is identical, and for everyone involved to consider their choices individually. We reserve the right to strip out suspected block votes when tabulating the final category winners.

GlobalCapital reserves the right to disqualify any votes it deems invalid.

Please fill out the details requested in the survey. These will be kept entirely confidential and will be used only to ensure that votes are valid.

All votes will be strictly confidential. However, we reserve the right to publish aggregated and fully anonymised figures by institution category — for example, “X% of investors voted for Y” — at our discretion.

You do not have to complete the entire survey for your votes to be counted.

Votes should reflect firm and deal activity for the 2025 calendar year.

The poll will close on January 23, 2026, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on March 26, 2026.

If you have any questions about the research process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For more information about sponsorship or attending the Awards Dinner, please contact Holly James, Head of BD.

Outstanding Contribution Award

This award recognises individuals who have made huge contributions to the development of the market during their careers, and who command universal respect among their peers. Previous winners have been Richard Hopkin of Afme, Rob Ford at TwentyFour Asset Management, USS Investment Management's Head of ABS Janet Oram and Blackstone's current Global Head of CLO's, Laura Coady, and Alex Batchvarov, who runs securitization research at Bank of America.

The recipient of this special award is entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital’s editorial team. However, informal suggestions are welcome. Please get in touch with Ekta Kharat if you would like to make a nomination.

Shortlists

ABS Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Santander

ABS Issuer of the Year

Auxmoney

Barclays

NewDay

Santander Consumer Finance

Vantage

ABS Deal of the Year

Hive 2025-1

London Cards Master Issuer Series 3

Secucor Finance 2025-1

Silver Arrow 19

Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

Vehis Auto Leasing 2025

ABS Law Firm of the Year

A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Hogan Lovells

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year

Golden Ray 2

Hertz mezzanine tranche

Hive 2025-1

Project Cork - Ferovinum

Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year

Beequip

Enpal

Premium Credit

Vantage

Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year

A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Hogan Lovells

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

CMBS Sponsor of the Year

Blackstone

Carlyle

GoldenTree Asset Management

Starwood Capital Group

CMBS Arranger of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Morgan Stanley

CMBS Deal of the Year

Caister Finance

Sequoia Logistics 2025-1

Taurus 2025-1

Taurus 2025-4

UK Logistics 25-1

CMBS Law Firm of the Year

A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

RMBS Issuer of the Year

BPCE

Llyods Bank

Obvion

Oldenburgische Landesbank

Together

RMBS Bank the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Llyods Bank

Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year

Enra

Foundation Home Loans

Selina / Waterfall Asset Management

StrideUp

Together

RMBS/ABS Debut Issuer of the Year

Beequip

Leasecom

Nottingham Building Society

StrideUp

Vehis Finance

RMBS Deal of the Year

Frontier Mortgage Funding 2025-1

Lace Funding 2025-1

Meridian Funding 2025-1

Odyssey Funding 2025-1

Olympia Master Home Loans

RMBS Law Firm of the Year

A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Hogan Lovells

Linklaters

Simmons & Simmons

Overall Service Provider of the Year

Cafico

Circumference

Citi

CSC Global

TMF Group

CLO Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Jefferies

JP Morgan

CLO Trading House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

CLO Manager of the Year

Apollo/Redding Ridge

Arini

Carlyle

CVC Capital Partners

Sona Asset Management

CLO Deal of the Year

Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1

Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1

Carlyle Euro CLO 2025-1

Margay CLO III

Sona Fios CLO IV

CLO Law Firm of the Year

Dechert

Milbank

Orrick

Paul Hastings

Walkers

CLO Senior Investor of the Year

Apollo

AXA IM Alts

BNP Paribas

Challenger

PGIM

CLO Mezz Investor of the Year

AlbaCore Capital

Apollo

Arini

Challenger

Valeur

CLO Equity Investor of the Year

AlbaCore Capital

Alcentra

LGT Capital Partners

Napier Park Global Capital

Valeur

CLO Rating Agency of the Year

ARC Ratings

Fitch Ratings

KBRA

Moody's Ratings

S&P Global

Debut CLO Manager of the Year

Arcano

LGT Capital Partners

Royal London Asset Management

Silver Point

CLO Research Firm of the Year

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

SRT Bank of the Year

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

JP Morgan

NatWest

Santander

SRT Investor of the Year

AXA IM Alts

Chorus Capital

CRC

M&G Investment

Sona Asset Management

SRT Deal of the Year

Aareal Bank debut transaction

BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM

ING's debut transactions

Pavillion Consumer 2025-1

Secucor Finance 2025-1

ESG Impact SRT Deal of the Year

BBVA Spanish SRTwith EIB group

BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM

GARC ESG and Circular Economy 3, Intesa Sanpaolo

mBank renewables SRT with PGGM

Santander Leasing Polish SRT with EIB group

SRT Law Firm of the Year

A&O Shearman

Chiomenti

Clifford Chance

Hogan Lovells

Simmons & Simmons

(Re)insurer of the Year

Arch Re

Axa XL Re

Hanover Re

Munich Re

Renaissance Re

SRT Debut Issuer of the Year

Aareal Bank

Avida

IBL Banca

ING

Marginalen Bank

SRT Service Provider of the Year

Iconicchain

Ocorian

Revel Partners

TMF Group

Portfolio Buyer of the Year

Apollo

Carval

M&G Investment

PIMCO

Securitization Senior Investor of the Year

Apollo

BlackRock

Insight Investment Management

M&G Investment

PIMCO

Securitization Mezz Investor of the Year

AXA IM Alts

BlackRock

Challenger

M&G Investment

TwentyFour Asset Management

Securitization Research House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Morgan Stanley

Securitization Rating Agency of the Year

DBRS Morningstar

Fitch Ratings

KBRA

Moody's Ratings

S&P Global

Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year

Deloitte

EY

Interpath

KPMG

PwC

Data Provider of the Year

EuroABS

European DataWarehouse

Moody's

SPV Administrator of the Year

Banca Finint

Cafico International

CSC

TMF Group

Walkers Professional Services

Securitized Derivatives House of the Year

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

DZ Bank

Santander

Securitization Trustee of the Year

Banca Finint

Bank of New York Mellon

Citi

CSC

US Bank

Overall Servicer of the Year

Banca Finint

Bank of New York Mellon

Citi

Pepper

TMF Group

Most Innovative Deal of the Year (brought the market forward the most)

Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1

Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1

Fairbridge 2025-1

Hive 2025-1

Summerhouse 1

Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

CEE Deal of the Year

mBank PGGM renewables SRT

Project ARTS Silver-2, UniCredit

Project Sigma - ILTE

Santander Leasing, EIB group Polish SRT

Vehis Auto Leasing 2025

Fintech Provider of the Year

Cardo AI

European DataWarehouse

Iconicchain

Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals

A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Hogan Lovells

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Securitization Rising Star of the Year

Jeff Che, Challenger

Jeremy Wessel, Barclays

Liesel Schuler, Citi

Milind Harish, Apollo / Redding Ridge

Sebastian Jordan, Bank of America

ESG Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Santander

ESG Issuer of the Year

Atrato

Enpal

Obvion

Vantage

ESG Deal of the Year

C&I solar warehouse - Atrato Onsite Energy

Golden Ray 2

Meridian Funding 2025-1

Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

ESG Investor of the Year

Amundi

AXA IM Alts

European Investment Bank

M&G Investment

ESG Law Firm of the Year

Ashurst

Chiomenti

Clifford Chance

Hogan Lovells

Linklaters

ESG Research Firm of the Year