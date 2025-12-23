European Securitization Awards 2026: Shortlists announced and voting live!
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlists and open the main voting round for the European Securitization Awards 2026
Thank you to everyone who helped us determine the European Securitization Awards shortlists via the nominations process that ran throughout October and November. More than 3,000 individual votes were cast and we were very encouraged by the level of market engagement.
The shortlists are now open to vote for the winners. The poll will be open until January 23, 2026.
As in previous years, in the vast majority of categories there are five names to choose from. In a few instances, there are slightly fewer or more than five, reflecting how exceptionally tight the voting was in those categories. You can find the full shortlists below.
All awards will be voted on by market participants, except for Overall Bank of the Year, Private Securitization of the Year, and Overall Deal of the Year, which are pitched categories. If you would like further details or wish to pitch for any of these three awards, please contact Ekta Kharat.
Please read the following instructions carefully to ensure that your votes are counted accurately.
There is no cap on the number of individuals voting from any given institution, and no requirement to answer every question. We reserve the right to weigh votes by seniority, job role, institution or similar considerations. For example, a vote from a portfolio manager at a major securitization investor would count more heavily than that of a rating agency analyst in determining the Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House award, while a regular issuer’s vote for arranging bank would be particularly valuable.
You are not permitted to vote for your own institution or its affiliates.
We encourage you to distribute the survey widely among clients, counterparties and within your institutions but urge you to avoid ‘block voting’, in which every response form is identical, and for everyone involved to consider their choices individually. We reserve the right to strip out suspected block votes when tabulating the final category winners.
GlobalCapital reserves the right to disqualify any votes it deems invalid.
Please fill out the details requested in the survey. These will be kept entirely confidential and will be used only to ensure that votes are valid.
All votes will be strictly confidential. However, we reserve the right to publish aggregated and fully anonymised figures by institution category — for example, “X% of investors voted for Y” — at our discretion.
You do not have to complete the entire survey for your votes to be counted.
Votes should reflect firm and deal activity for the 2025 calendar year.
The poll will close on January 23, 2026, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on March 26, 2026.
If you have any questions about the research process, please contact Ekta Kharat.
For more information about sponsorship or attending the Awards Dinner, please contact Holly James, Head of BD.
Outstanding Contribution Award
This award recognises individuals who have made huge contributions to the development of the market during their careers, and who command universal respect among their peers. Previous winners have been Richard Hopkin of Afme, Rob Ford at TwentyFour Asset Management, USS Investment Management's Head of ABS Janet Oram and Blackstone's current Global Head of CLO's, Laura Coady, and Alex Batchvarov, who runs securitization research at Bank of America.
The recipient of this special award is entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital’s editorial team. However, informal suggestions are welcome. Please get in touch with Ekta Kharat if you would like to make a nomination.
Shortlists
ABS Bank of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Santander
ABS Issuer of the Year
Auxmoney
Barclays
NewDay
Santander Consumer Finance
Vantage
ABS Deal of the Year
Hive 2025-1
London Cards Master Issuer Series 3
Secucor Finance 2025-1
Silver Arrow 19
Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
Vehis Auto Leasing 2025
ABS Law Firm of the Year
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Hogan Lovells
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
Golden Ray 2
Hertz mezzanine tranche
Hive 2025-1
Project Cork - Ferovinum
Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
Beequip
Enpal
Premium Credit
Vantage
Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Hogan Lovells
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
CMBS Sponsor of the Year
Blackstone
Carlyle
GoldenTree Asset Management
Starwood Capital Group
CMBS Arranger of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Morgan Stanley
CMBS Deal of the Year
Caister Finance
Sequoia Logistics 2025-1
Taurus 2025-1
Taurus 2025-4
UK Logistics 25-1
CMBS Law Firm of the Year
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
RMBS Issuer of the Year
BPCE
Llyods Bank
Obvion
Oldenburgische Landesbank
Together
RMBS Bank the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Llyods Bank
Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year
Enra
Foundation Home Loans
Selina / Waterfall Asset Management
StrideUp
Together
RMBS/ABS Debut Issuer of the Year
Beequip
Leasecom
Nottingham Building Society
StrideUp
Vehis Finance
RMBS Deal of the Year
Frontier Mortgage Funding 2025-1
Lace Funding 2025-1
Meridian Funding 2025-1
Odyssey Funding 2025-1
Olympia Master Home Loans
RMBS Law Firm of the Year
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Hogan Lovells
Linklaters
Simmons & Simmons
Overall Service Provider of the Year
Cafico
Circumference
Citi
CSC Global
TMF Group
CLO Bank of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Jefferies
JP Morgan
CLO Trading House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
CLO Manager of the Year
Apollo/Redding Ridge
Arini
Carlyle
CVC Capital Partners
Sona Asset Management
CLO Deal of the Year
Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1
Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1
Carlyle Euro CLO 2025-1
Margay CLO III
Sona Fios CLO IV
CLO Law Firm of the Year
Dechert
Milbank
Orrick
Paul Hastings
Walkers
CLO Senior Investor of the Year
Apollo
AXA IM Alts
BNP Paribas
Challenger
PGIM
CLO Mezz Investor of the Year
AlbaCore Capital
Apollo
Arini
Challenger
Valeur
CLO Equity Investor of the Year
AlbaCore Capital
Alcentra
LGT Capital Partners
Napier Park Global Capital
Valeur
CLO Rating Agency of the Year
ARC Ratings
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Moody's Ratings
S&P Global
Debut CLO Manager of the Year
Arcano
LGT Capital Partners
Royal London Asset Management
Silver Point
CLO Research Firm of the Year
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
SRT Bank of the Year
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
JP Morgan
NatWest
Santander
SRT Investor of the Year
AXA IM Alts
Chorus Capital
CRC
M&G Investment
Sona Asset Management
SRT Deal of the Year
Aareal Bank debut transaction
BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM
ING's debut transactions
Pavillion Consumer 2025-1
Secucor Finance 2025-1
ESG Impact SRT Deal of the Year
BBVA Spanish SRTwith EIB group
BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM
GARC ESG and Circular Economy 3, Intesa Sanpaolo
mBank renewables SRT with PGGM
Santander Leasing Polish SRT with EIB group
SRT Law Firm of the Year
A&O Shearman
Chiomenti
Clifford Chance
Hogan Lovells
Simmons & Simmons
(Re)insurer of the Year
Arch Re
Axa XL Re
Hanover Re
Munich Re
Renaissance Re
SRT Debut Issuer of the Year
Aareal Bank
Avida
IBL Banca
ING
Marginalen Bank
SRT Service Provider of the Year
Iconicchain
Ocorian
Revel Partners
TMF Group
Portfolio Buyer of the Year
Apollo
Carval
M&G Investment
PIMCO
Securitization Senior Investor of the Year
Apollo
BlackRock
Insight Investment Management
M&G Investment
PIMCO
Securitization Mezz Investor of the Year
AXA IM Alts
BlackRock
Challenger
M&G Investment
TwentyFour Asset Management
Securitization Research House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Morgan Stanley
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
DBRS Morningstar
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Moody's Ratings
S&P Global
Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year
Deloitte
EY
Interpath
KPMG
PwC
Data Provider of the Year
EuroABS
European DataWarehouse
Moody's
SPV Administrator of the Year
Banca Finint
Cafico International
CSC
TMF Group
Walkers Professional Services
Securitized Derivatives House of the Year
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
DZ Bank
Santander
Securitization Trustee of the Year
Banca Finint
Bank of New York Mellon
Citi
CSC
US Bank
Overall Servicer of the Year
Banca Finint
Bank of New York Mellon
Citi
Pepper
TMF Group
Most Innovative Deal of the Year (brought the market forward the most)
Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1
Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1
Fairbridge 2025-1
Hive 2025-1
Summerhouse 1
Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
CEE Deal of the Year
mBank PGGM renewables SRT
Project ARTS Silver-2, UniCredit
Project Sigma - ILTE
Santander Leasing, EIB group Polish SRT
Vehis Auto Leasing 2025
Fintech Provider of the Year
Cardo AI
European DataWarehouse
Iconicchain
Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Hogan Lovells
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Securitization Rising Star of the Year
Jeff Che, Challenger
Jeremy Wessel, Barclays
Liesel Schuler, Citi
Milind Harish, Apollo / Redding Ridge
Sebastian Jordan, Bank of America
ESG Bank of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
Santander
ESG Issuer of the Year
Atrato
Enpal
Obvion
Vantage
ESG Deal of the Year
C&I solar warehouse - Atrato Onsite Energy
Golden Ray 2
Meridian Funding 2025-1
Vantage Data Centers 2025-1
ESG Investor of the Year
Amundi
AXA IM Alts
European Investment Bank
M&G Investment
ESG Law Firm of the Year
Ashurst
Chiomenti
Clifford Chance
Hogan Lovells
Linklaters
ESG Research Firm of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
Fitch Ratings
Morningstar Sustainalytics