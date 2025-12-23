European Securitization Awards 2026: Shortlists announced and voting live!

Securitization
Securitization Polls and Awards

European Securitization Awards 2026: Shortlists announced and voting live!

December 23, 2025 10:12 am
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlists and open the main voting round for the European Securitization Awards 2026

Thank you to everyone who helped us determine the European Securitization Awards shortlists via the nominations process that ran throughout October and November. More than 3,000 individual votes were cast and we were very encouraged by the level of market engagement.

The shortlists are now open to vote for the winners. The poll will be open until January 23, 2026.

As in previous years, in the vast majority of categories there are five names to choose from. In a few instances, there are slightly fewer or more than five, reflecting how exceptionally tight the voting was in those categories. You can find the full shortlists below.

All awards will be voted on by market participants, except for Overall Bank of the Year, Private Securitization of the Year, and Overall Deal of the Year, which are pitched categories. If you would like further details or wish to pitch for any of these three awards, please contact Ekta Kharat.

Please read the following instructions carefully to ensure that your votes are counted accurately.

  • There is no cap on the number of individuals voting from any given institution, and no requirement to answer every question. We reserve the right to weigh votes by seniority, job role, institution or similar considerations. For example, a vote from a portfolio manager at a major securitization investor would count more heavily than that of a rating agency analyst in determining the Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House award, while a regular issuer’s vote for arranging bank would be particularly valuable.

  • You are not permitted to vote for your own institution or its affiliates.

  • We encourage you to distribute the survey widely among clients, counterparties and within your institutions but urge you to avoid ‘block voting’, in which every response form is identical, and for everyone involved to consider their choices individually. We reserve the right to strip out suspected block votes when tabulating the final category winners.

  • GlobalCapital reserves the right to disqualify any votes it deems invalid.

  • Please fill out the details requested in the survey. These will be kept entirely confidential and will be used only to ensure that votes are valid.

  • All votes will be strictly confidential. However, we reserve the right to publish aggregated and fully anonymised figures by institution category — for example, “X% of investors voted for Y” — at our discretion.

  • You do not have to complete the entire survey for your votes to be counted.

Votes should reflect firm and deal activity for the 2025 calendar year.

The poll will close on January 23, 2026, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on March 26, 2026.

If you have any questions about the research process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For more information about sponsorship or attending the Awards Dinner, please contact Holly James, Head of BD.

Outstanding Contribution Award

This award recognises individuals who have made huge contributions to the development of the market during their careers, and who command universal respect among their peers. Previous winners have been Richard Hopkin of Afme, Rob Ford at TwentyFour Asset Management, USS Investment Management's Head of ABS Janet Oram and Blackstone's current Global Head of CLO's, Laura Coady, and Alex Batchvarov, who runs securitization research at Bank of America.

The recipient of this special award is entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital’s editorial team. However, informal suggestions are welcome. Please get in touch with Ekta Kharat if you would like to make a nomination.

Shortlists

ABS Bank of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • BNP Paribas

  • Citi

  • Santander

ABS Issuer of the Year

  • Auxmoney

  • Barclays

  • NewDay

  • Santander Consumer Finance

  • Vantage

ABS Deal of the Year

  • Hive 2025-1

  • London Cards Master Issuer Series 3

  • Secucor Finance 2025-1

  • Silver Arrow 19

  • Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

  • Vehis Auto Leasing 2025

ABS Law Firm of the Year

  • A&O Shearman

  • Clifford Chance

  • Hogan Lovells

  • Latham & Watkins

  • Linklaters

Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • BNP Paribas

  • Citi

  • Deutsche Bank

Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year

  • Golden Ray 2

  • Hertz mezzanine tranche

  • Hive 2025-1

  • Project Cork - Ferovinum

  • Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year

  • Beequip

  • Enpal

  • Premium Credit

  • Vantage

Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year

  • A&O Shearman

  • Clifford Chance

  • Hogan Lovells

  • Latham & Watkins

  • Linklaters

CMBS Sponsor of the Year

  • Blackstone

  • Carlyle

  • GoldenTree Asset Management

  • Starwood Capital Group

CMBS Arranger of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • BNP Paribas

  • Citi

  • Morgan Stanley

CMBS Deal of the Year

  • Caister Finance

  • Sequoia Logistics 2025-1

  • Taurus 2025-1

  • Taurus 2025-4

  • UK Logistics 25-1

CMBS Law Firm of the Year

  • A&O Shearman

  • Clifford Chance

  • Latham & Watkins

  • Linklaters

  • Mayer Brown

Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • BNP Paribas

  • Citi

  • Deutsche Bank

RMBS Issuer of the Year

  • BPCE

  • Llyods Bank

  • Obvion

  • Oldenburgische Landesbank

  • Together

RMBS Bank the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • BNP Paribas

  • Citi

  • Llyods Bank

Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year

  • Enra

  • Foundation Home Loans

  • Selina / Waterfall Asset Management

  • StrideUp

  • Together

RMBS/ABS Debut Issuer of the Year

  • Beequip

  • Leasecom

  • Nottingham Building Society

  • StrideUp

  • Vehis Finance

RMBS Deal of the Year

  • Frontier Mortgage Funding 2025-1

  • Lace Funding 2025-1

  • Meridian Funding 2025-1

  • Odyssey Funding 2025-1

  • Olympia Master Home Loans

RMBS Law Firm of the Year

  • A&O Shearman

  • Clifford Chance

  • Hogan Lovells

  • Linklaters

  • Simmons & Simmons

Overall Service Provider of the Year

  • Cafico

  • Circumference

  • Citi

  • CSC Global

  • TMF Group

CLO Bank of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • BNP Paribas

  • Jefferies

  • JP Morgan

CLO Trading House of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • BNP Paribas

  • JP Morgan

  • Morgan Stanley

CLO Manager of the Year

  • Apollo/Redding Ridge

  • Arini

  • Carlyle

  • CVC Capital Partners

  • Sona Asset Management

CLO Deal of the Year

  • Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1

  • Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1

  • Carlyle Euro CLO 2025-1

  • Margay CLO III

  • Sona Fios CLO IV

CLO Law Firm of the Year

  • Dechert

  • Milbank

  • Orrick

  • Paul Hastings

  • Walkers

CLO Senior Investor of the Year

  • Apollo

  • AXA IM Alts

  • BNP Paribas

  • Challenger

  • PGIM

CLO Mezz Investor of the Year

  • AlbaCore Capital

  • Apollo

  • Arini

  • Challenger

  • Valeur

CLO Equity Investor of the Year

  • AlbaCore Capital

  • Alcentra

  • LGT Capital Partners

  • Napier Park Global Capital

  • Valeur

CLO Rating Agency of the Year

  • ARC Ratings

  • Fitch Ratings

  • KBRA

  • Moody's Ratings

  • S&P Global

Debut CLO Manager of the Year

  • Arcano

  • LGT Capital Partners

  • Royal London Asset Management

  • Silver Point

CLO Research Firm of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • BNP Paribas

  • Citi

  • Deutsche Bank

  • JP Morgan

SRT Bank of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • BNP Paribas

  • JP Morgan

  • NatWest

  • Santander

SRT Investor of the Year

  • AXA IM Alts

  • Chorus Capital

  • CRC

  • M&G Investment

  • Sona Asset Management

SRT Deal of the Year

  • Aareal Bank debut transaction

  • BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM

  • ING's debut transactions

  • Pavillion Consumer 2025-1

  • Secucor Finance 2025-1

ESG Impact SRT Deal of the Year

  • BBVA Spanish SRTwith EIB group

  • BNP Paribas project finance SRT with PGGM

  • GARC ESG and Circular Economy 3, Intesa Sanpaolo

  • mBank renewables SRT with PGGM

  • Santander Leasing Polish SRT with EIB group

SRT Law Firm of the Year

  • A&O Shearman

  • Chiomenti

  • Clifford Chance

  • Hogan Lovells

  • Simmons & Simmons

(Re)insurer of the Year

  • Arch Re

  • Axa XL Re

  • Hanover Re

  • Munich Re

  • Renaissance Re

SRT Debut Issuer of the Year

  • Aareal Bank

  • Avida

  • IBL Banca

  • ING

  • Marginalen Bank

SRT Service Provider of the Year

  • Iconicchain

  • Ocorian

  • Revel Partners

  • TMF Group

Portfolio Buyer of the Year

  • Apollo

  • Carval

  • M&G Investment

  • PIMCO

Securitization Senior Investor of the Year

  • Apollo

  • BlackRock

  • Insight Investment Management

  • M&G Investment

  • PIMCO

Securitization Mezz Investor of the Year

  • AXA IM Alts

  • BlackRock

  • Challenger

  • M&G Investment

  • TwentyFour Asset Management

Securitization Research House of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • Citi

  • Deutsche Bank

  • Morgan Stanley

Securitization Rating Agency of the Year

  • DBRS Morningstar

  • Fitch Ratings

  • KBRA

  • Moody's Ratings

  • S&P Global

Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year

  • Deloitte

  • EY

  • Interpath

  • KPMG

  • PwC

Data Provider of the Year

  • EuroABS

  • European DataWarehouse

  • Moody's

SPV Administrator of the Year

  • Banca Finint

  • Cafico International

  • CSC

  • TMF Group

  • Walkers Professional Services

Securitized Derivatives House of the Year

  • Barclays

  • BNP Paribas

  • Crédit Agricole

  • DZ Bank

  • Santander

Securitization Trustee of the Year

  • Banca Finint

  • Bank of New York Mellon

  • Citi

  • CSC

  • US Bank

Overall Servicer of the Year

  • Banca Finint

  • Bank of New York Mellon

  • Citi

  • Pepper

  • TMF Group

Most Innovative Deal of the Year (brought the market forward the most)

  • Ares European Direct Lending CLO 1

  • Barings Euro Middle Market CLO 2025-1

  • Fairbridge 2025-1

  • Hive 2025-1

  • Summerhouse 1

  • Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

CEE Deal of the Year

  • mBank PGGM renewables SRT

  • Project ARTS Silver-2, UniCredit

  • Project Sigma - ILTE

  • Santander Leasing, EIB group Polish SRT

  • Vehis Auto Leasing 2025

Fintech Provider of the Year

  • Cardo AI

  • European DataWarehouse

  • Iconicchain

Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals

  • A&O Shearman

  • Clifford Chance

  • Hogan Lovells

  • Latham & Watkins

  • Linklaters

Securitization Rising Star of the Year

  • Jeff Che, Challenger

  • Jeremy Wessel, Barclays

  • Liesel Schuler, Citi

  • Milind Harish, Apollo / Redding Ridge

  • Sebastian Jordan, Bank of America

ESG Bank of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • BNP Paribas

  • Crédit Agricole

  • Santander

ESG Issuer of the Year

  • Atrato

  • Enpal

  • Obvion

  • Vantage

ESG Deal of the Year

  • C&I solar warehouse - Atrato Onsite Energy

  • Golden Ray 2

  • Meridian Funding 2025-1

  • Vantage Data Centers 2025-1

ESG Investor of the Year

  • Amundi

  • AXA IM Alts

  • European Investment Bank

  • M&G Investment

ESG Law Firm of the Year

  • Ashurst

  • Chiomenti

  • Clifford Chance

  • Hogan Lovells

  • Linklaters

ESG Research Firm of the Year

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • Fitch Ratings

  • Morningstar Sustainalytics

