Kommuninvest on dollar deal, secondary performance and improved global funding levels

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
SSA
Supras and agencies

Kommuninvest on dollar deal, secondary performance and improved global funding levels

Sarah Ainsworth
March 02, 2026 05:29 pm

◆ Tobias Landström on recent dollar three year trade ◆ Investors keen for short-dated dollar paper ◆ Dollar and euro funding levels have improved

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Supras and agenciesSSASSA MTNs and CPUS dollarKommuninvestWeekly Covers
SA
Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy SSA editor
Contact

Related articles

Gift this article