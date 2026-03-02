Kommuninvest on dollar deal, secondary performance and improved global funding levels
◆ Tobias Landström on recent dollar three year trade ◆ Investors keen for short-dated dollar paper ◆ Dollar and euro funding levels have improved
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts