Société Générale wins veteran derivatives trader

Alexandre Fleury will return to Société Générale, where he previously worked for 10 years, trading structured equity derivatives and structured credit derivatives. He also worked at Crédit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and most recently Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Fleury's focus ranged across quantitative ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.