Société Générale wins veteran derivatives trader

Société Générale has hired a veteran derivatives trader as its head of equities and equity derivatives.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 09 May 2018
Alexandre Fleury will return to Société Générale, where he previously worked for 10 years, trading structured equity derivatives and structured credit derivatives. He also worked at Crédit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and most recently Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Fleury's focus ranged across quantitative ...

