Banks go granular to study climate credit risk
Sixteen banks have made the most concerted effort yet at defining how to do scenario analysis on climate change — the core risk management exercise called for by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.
The TCFD recommendations came out last June
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.