Feel the Thunder: China fintech-focused Spac files IPO

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday said Thunder Bridge is aiming to sell 20m new units at $10 each to raise $200m in the base offering. A greenshoe of an additional 3m units could lift proceeds to $230m.Cantor Fitzgerald and CLSA have been ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.