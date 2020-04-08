Cantor Fitzgerald
It was all eyes on Ireland in the eurozone government bond market this week, as the sovereign printed one of its biggest deals with a record-breaking order book.
Victoria, the UK flooring firm, has completed a £60.5m ($77.77m) sale of new shares to fund its takeover of Saloni, a Spanish producer of high-end tiles.
Anshu Jain’s move to Cantor Fitzgerald proves that, when it comes to building a fixed income business, the smart money is on the non-bank financial sector, argues David Rothnie.
Anshu Jain, former co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank, is joining Cantor Fitzgerald as president.