Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Codelco becomes first Chilean to tap flexible Formosa market

Chilean state-owned copper mining company Codelco raised $600m of 30 year money in Taiwan on Monday in the first Formosa trade from a Chilean corporate.

  • By Oliver West
  • 04:00 AM

A3/A+/A- rated Codelco sold the deal at 4.85%, it said in a statement, with BNP Paribas and HSBC acting as lead managers.

According to a Lat Am DCM banker away from the deal, this represented a healthy pick-up to the company’s dollar curve.

“I’ve got the 2047s at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 30,834.83 127 10.42%
2 HSBC 26,613.77 147 8.99%
3 JPMorgan 19,378.16 93 6.55%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 18,316.97 106 6.19%
5 Deutsche Bank 18,233.41 59 6.16%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 10,433.85 30 19.22%
2 HSBC 6,973.68 15 12.85%
3 JPMorgan 5,513.13 24 10.16%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,891.51 5 9.01%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,930.95 15 7.24%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 12,476.07 39 11.38%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 11,235.99 34 10.25%
3 Deutsche Bank 8,954.69 19 8.17%
4 JPMorgan 8,696.50 34 7.93%
5 HSBC 8,351.68 34 7.62%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 1,287.73 4 19.68%
1 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 19.68%
3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 737.00 2 11.27%
4 Deutsche Bank 574.45 4 8.78%
5 Commerzbank Group 375.90 3 5.75%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 3,829.20 65 23.24%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,012.31 51 12.21%
3 HDFC Bank 1,627.98 30 9.88%
4 ICICI Bank 1,242.43 43 7.54%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,067.50 11 6.48%