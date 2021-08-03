All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Chile

  • Chile, casa de la moneda, Santiago, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Chile funding chief heads to Itaú
    Oliver West, August 03, 2021
    Andrés Pérez, who has led Chile through two consecutive record breaking years of international bond issuance, has left his position as head of international finance at the Latin American sovereign to become chief economist at Itaú Chile.
  • Adobe_Chile_flag_230x150_20Jan2020
    SSA MTNs and CP
    EDC returns to Chilean pesos
    Frank Jackman, July 29, 2021
    Export Development Canada (EDC) sold the first offshore Chilean peso bond of the year as it dropped into the currency in search of short dated borrowing earlier this week.
  • Santiago de Chile, Chile, skyline, Andes, skyscraper, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Chile goes big in dollars to take chunk out of funding needs
    Oliver West, July 23, 2021
    Having sold €1.75bn ($2.1bn) of social bonds in euros on Wednesday, Chile returned to the dollar market for the fourth time this year on Thursday to print $3.75bn of social bonds across three tranches — the week after it had increased its 2021 funding needs by $8bn.
  • Santiago, Chile, Andes, Snow, mountains, LatAm
    EM LatAm
    Investors calm as Chile extends funding spree with euros, eyes dollars
    Oliver West, July 22, 2021
    Chile began chipping away on Wednesday at the bumper funding needs it announced last week, raising €1.75bn ($2.1bn) in social bonds in the euro market as investors said the government, which still has the lowest debt to GDP ratio in Latin America, has space to print more.
  • Chile, Atacama, wind farm, green bond, sustainability, sustainable, renewable energy, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Interchile surfs tricky market to sell debut green bond
    Oliver West, July 20, 2021
    Chilean electricity transmission company Interchile sold its first international bond on Monday, braving difficult market conditions to raise $1.2bn of green bonds.
  • Santiago de Chile, Chile, skyline, Andes, skyscraper, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Chile to top up on bonds after supersizing funding needs
    Oliver West, July 15, 2021
    Chile’s head of international finance told GlobalCapital this week that the country was likely to tap euro and dollar bond markets again this year after it increased its 2021 funding needs by $8bn.
  • Chile, transmission, atacama, electricity, power, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Chile transmission co lines up green bond
    Oliver West, July 14, 2021
    Interchile, the Chilean electricity transmission company owned by Colombian government-controlled conglomerate ISA, began investor calls on Tuesday ahead of a potential green bond issue.
  • Chile, drive, atacama, desert, LatAm, road, mountain, 575
    EM LatAm
    Scotia Chile debuts abroad with Swiss franc five year
    Frank Jackman, July 01, 2021
    The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Chilean subsidiary turned to the Swiss franc for its debut international bond sale on Tuesday, achieving a cost of funding well inside what it could have achieved in the domestic market.
  • Chile, peso, central bank, economy, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Chile gets split foreign and local demand for peso return
    Oliver West, July 01, 2021
    Chile turned to international investors for the fifth time this year on Wednesday — and the first time in local currency — to sell over $2bn-equivalent of social bonds, with foreign buyers taking nearly half the deal.
  • Swiss_franc_AdobeStock_575x375_13Feb20
    Regulatory Capital
    Glarner Kantonalbank taps Swissies for tier two
    Frank Jackman, June 24, 2021
    Glarner Kantonalbank dipped into the tier two market this week to raise an index eligible bond that may fund the redemption of the additional tier one (AT1) the bank rolled over in December due to coronavirus volatility. GLKB was joined on screens by a flurry of financial activity out of Chile.
  • Swiss_franc_AdobeStock_575x375_13Feb20
    Senior Debt
    Foreign financials flock to Swissies
    Frank Jackman, June 10, 2021
    A trio of foreign banks tapped an attractive Swiss market this week, finding opportunities to top up their well-advanced funding programmes with a bit of pricing arbitrage.
  • Santiago de Chile, Chile, skyline, Andes, skyscraper, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Santander Chile taps Swissies amid local market weakness
    Oliver West, June 09, 2021
    Santander Chile sold its first public international bond in over a year on Tuesday, turning to the Swiss franc market and pricing well inside its domestic curve as the local market loses its lustre.
