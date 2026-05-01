UK financials Shawbrook and LV= refresh capital stacks with cheaper funding
◆ Smaller institutions attract investors' attention with higher yielding capital ◆ Shawbrook issues its first benchmark ◆ LV= returns to bond market after 13 years
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts