Paysafe launches lev loan add-on for iPayment LBO

Fintech firm Paysafe was out in the leveraged loan market on Monday, with a chunky $800m extension of the loan deal it sold for its own acquisition in November.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:45 PM

Buyout funding is accounting for a bigger chunk of the European leveraged loan market this year. Leveraged buyouts and mergers have triggered more than €13bn of speculative grade loan deals so far in 2018, almost double the €6.6bn printed during the same period last year.

Paysafe, ...

