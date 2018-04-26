CNOOC drills $1.45bn from bond investors

CNOOC was quick to roll out its five and 10 year bond options on Wednesday after fellow state-owned company State Grid Corporation of China priced a $950m 3.75% five year note and a $800m 4.25% 10 year bond on Tuesday, in addition to two euro-denominated tranches....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.