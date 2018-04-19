KBN goes flat to curve with short dollars

An SSA syndicate official away from the deal said: “It’s a nice trade with a decent orderbook. It was priced more or less at fair value.”The agency printed $1bn of June 2021 paper into a book of over $1.75bn. Leads BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.