ESMA’s Maijoor rejects creation of 'another ESMA'

In a speech on clearing house (CCP) resilience, resolution and recovery at the institute’s conference, European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) chair Maijoor addressed proposals on CCP resolution that are passing through the Council of the European Union.While supporting many proposed revisions to the European Market ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.