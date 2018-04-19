Watermark
SC Lowy spies gains from Credito di Romagna takeover

Boutique investment bank SC Lowy signalled the potential it sees in the Italian banking sector through its acquisition of Credito di Romagna this week. Michel Löwy, CEO of the firm, also views it as a way to expand the firm’s European leveraged finance operations.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 19 Apr 2018

Credito di Romagna is based in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. Its total customer business — loans and deposits — is in excess of €1.2bn and its total assets stand at €650m.

On Tuesday SC Lowy announced it had injected €50m of capital and other common equity tier ...

