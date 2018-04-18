Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SRI flurry as NWB preps deal and EIB comes in sevens

After several weeks of focusing on conventional bonds in core currencies, SSAs popped back into the socially responsible investments (SRI) market this week. Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB) is laying the ground for an affordable housing bond in euros, while the European Investment Bank found a solid reception for a Climate Awareness Bond that came in rare seven year dollar form.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 18 Apr 2018

NWB hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and Crédit Agricole on Wednesday to run one-on-one investor calls beginning Thursday. A euro Reg S affordable housing bond in the 15-20 year part of the curve could follow.

EIB, meanwhile, was nearly doubly subscribed on a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.25%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.96%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.79%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.22%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.40%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 25,801.22 55 13.00%
2 HSBC 19,103.37 39 9.63%
3 JPMorgan 16,310.02 35 8.22%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.94%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,772.67 39 6.94%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,357.89 34 9.21%
2 Barclays 18,682.87 27 8.45%
3 HSBC 15,561.43 46 7.04%
4 BNP Paribas 14,769.79 25 6.68%
5 NatWest Markets 13,389.93 13 6.06%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 44,118.17 130 8.07%
2 JPMorgan 43,291.91 176 7.92%
3 HSBC 39,713.04 128 7.26%
4 Barclays 32,382.19 90 5.92%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,847.67 81 5.46%