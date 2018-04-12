Watermark
IADB smashes expectations in threes

SSAs in the dollar market had largely failed to impress this week, providing only a single dollar benchmark. However, one Washington supranational changed that with a remarkable deal on Thursday.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 12 Apr 2018

The Inter-American Development Bank sold a $4bn three year bond through BMO Capital Markets, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Nomura. The leads fixed the spread at mid-swaps minus 3bp, 2bp inside initial price thoughts of mid-swaps minus 1bp.

With indications of interest exceeding $5.3bn (excluding ...

