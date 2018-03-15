Watermark
Glencore sells $500m equity-neutral at aggressive terms

Glencore, the Swiss-based mining and commodities group, issued a $500m seven year equity-neutral convertible bond on Tuesday that achieved terms described as very aggressive. It attracted around 100 investors, including a couple of sovereign wealth funds.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:30 PM


Bank of America Merrill Lynch was global coordinator and also ran the auction for the option to hedge Glencore's exposure to conversion. BNP Paribas, Barclays, HSBC and JP Morgan were bookrunners.

Glencore, rated Baa2/BBB, has issued private equity-linked debt before, but never since its IPO in 2011. The deal ...

