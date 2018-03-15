Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Soc Gen hopes for end of US DoJ probe

Société Générale said on Monday has entered "a more active phase" of settlement discussions with US authorities over the Libor scandal and payments made to the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA).

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 12:00 PM

The bank confirmed it had provisioned €2.3bn to cover costs rising from investigations by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Last year, a dispute in the English courts between the bank and the LIA, the Libyan sovereign wealth fund ended in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 99,870.33 376 8.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 94,436.30 280 7.60%
3 JPMorgan 88,474.44 372 7.12%
4 Barclays 78,780.45 251 6.34%
5 Goldman Sachs 70,619.22 187 5.68%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 11,763.05 22 9.83%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 10,179.46 21 8.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,894.16 18 8.26%
4 Citi 7,208.72 18 6.02%
5 BNP Paribas 6,855.32 27 5.73%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 4,903.96 19 12.36%
2 Citi 3,213.19 14 8.10%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,091.62 15 7.79%
4 JPMorgan 2,378.46 11 6.00%
5 UBS 2,093.71 7 5.28%