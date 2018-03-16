Barclays beefs up credit trading in New York

Alex Naon will join Barclays as a director and as head of financials. He will be based in New York and will report to Yoni Gorelov, a managing director in credit trading at Barclays.Naon's addition is the latest in a
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.