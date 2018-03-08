Watermark
ICBC NY gets telling-off for failing AML standards

The US Federal Reserve has admonished Industrial and Commercial Bank of China for falling foul of anti-money laundering rules, saying the lender failed to properly report suspicious activity at its New York branch.

  By John Loh
  07:25 AM


A recent probe found “significant deficiencies” in ICBC New York’s risk management and compliance with US anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act, the central bank said in an enforcement action issued on Tuesday.

ICBC, China’s largest lender, was not slapped with a fine, but it ...

