ICBC NY gets telling-off for failing AML standards

A recent probe found “significant deficiencies” in ICBC New York’s risk management and compliance with US anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act, the central bank said in an enforcement action issued on Tuesday.ICBC, China’s largest lender, was not slapped with a fine, but it ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.