FIA Boca kicks off, with call for regulatory reconciliation The Futures Industry Association began its annual conference in Boca Raton on Tuesday, with delegates assembling to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing derivatives markets 10 years after the great financial crisis.

The Florida sun was a welcome relief for delegates flying from the northeastern coast, who had managed to take off amid winter storms. In opening remarks, FIA president and CEO Walt Lukken, who served as acting head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the crisis, hailed the ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. In opening remarks, FIA president and CEO Walt Lukken, who served as acting head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the crisis, hailed the ...